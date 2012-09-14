PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BeeSmart Wallet, the Classic Leather Wallet Incorporated with Smart Technology Lancashire Leather proudly announces the next great innovation in the smart wallet industry known as BeeSmart. Unlike any of its predecessors, BeeSmart is a unique smart wallet that provides an attractive and smart solution to the needs of every man. Luxury, quality and functionality combined with the best smart technology ensuring personal details held within a wallet are protected and your wallet is never lost. - August 11, 2017 - Lancashire Leather

Crowdfunding Campaign in Progress for CarryCado Smart Tracking Device and Platform A team of travelers and digital product developers have teamed up to create a solution for a problem that most travelers dread - losing track of their luggage and then wasting time on locating their belongings - by developing a smart tracking device and platform called CarryCado. - March 09, 2016 - CarryCado

Revive Backpacks Top Seller of Streetwear Accessories Revive Backpacks Las Vegas brand founded by young entrepreneurs in College is setting up to become a nationwide brand. - January 25, 2013 - Revive Backpacks

Travelpro Announces Its Win a 4-Piece Set of Crew 9 Luggage Sweepstakes Travelpro, the inventor of Rollaboard luggage and a leader in innovative, high quality luggage design, announces its "Win a 4-Piece Set of Crew 9 Luggage Sweepstakes." - October 18, 2012 - travelpro

Internationally Recognized Luggage Brand Makes U.S. Debut UK-Based Carlton Luggage Launches Four Durable and Stylish Collections Stateside - September 25, 2012 - Carlton Luggage USA

Travelpro Introduces the National Geographic Northwall Luggage Collection Travelpro International is proud to partner with National Geographic to introduce the Northwall adventure luggage collection. - September 19, 2012 - travelpro

Travelpro Introduces the National Geographic Kontiki Luggage Collection Travelpro International is proud to partner with National Geographic to introduce the Kontiki adventure luggage collection. - August 03, 2012 - travelpro

Atlantic Brand Luggage Announces Its Win a 2-Day LEGOLAND Florida Vacation Sweepstakes Atlantic® brand luggage, part of the Travelpro® family of brands and a market leader in affordable, lightweight family luggage since 1919, announces its Win a 2-Day LEGOLAND® Florida Vacation Sweepstakes. LEGOLAND® Florida is a 150-acre interactive theme park dedicated to families with... - June 21, 2012 - travelpro

Travelpro Introduces Crew™ 9: The Frequent Travelers’ Luggage of Choice Travelpro, the inventor of Rollaboard® luggage, introduces the Crew™ 9 Collection, its super collection of premium luggage now including both Rollaboard and Spinner models. - May 03, 2012 - travelpro

T. Anthony Showcases Original 1946 Designer Luggage Collection and New Modern Essentials T. Anthony is highlighting its core collection of luxury luggage, from the store's original 1946 canvas cases to its more contemporary alligator leather styles. - April 12, 2012 - T. Anthony - Designer Luggage

National Geographic and Holiday Group/Travelpro Sign Licensing Agreement to Develop Lines of Luggage National Geographic has selected Montreal-based Holiday Group and its wholly owned subsidiary Travelpro as its primary luggage and travel accessories licensee under its National Geographic and National Geographic Explorer brands for North America. - February 22, 2012 - travelpro

Valentine Gift Giving from Travelpro, Atlantic Luggage and Austin House - For Those Who Love to Travel Travelpro, the original inventor of Rollaboard® luggage, announces its “2012 Valentine’s Travel Gift Guide” to celebrate the special day with its unique lines of luggage, briefcases and travel accessories. - February 01, 2012 - travelpro

Travelpro Announces Its Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Invention of the Rollaboard Travelpro will celebrate its 25th Anniversary of the invention of Rollaboard luggage throughout 2012 with an array of promotions, dynamic new product introductions, special events and media co-ops. - January 11, 2012 - travelpro

Travelpro Introduces New Maxlite® 2 Spinner Collection Travelpro the inventor of Rollaboard® luggage and leader in innovative, high-quality luggage design is pleased to introduce Maxlite® 2 its lightest collection of 4-wheel Spinner luggage. This new Spinner collection offers the revolutionary Contour™ Handle Grip, lightweight durability, functionality... - November 16, 2011 - travelpro

Travelpro Announces Win 500,000 Delta SkyMiles Sweepstakes Travelpro, the inventor of Rollaboard luggage and leader in innovative, high-quality luggage design, announces its Win 500,000 Delta SkyMiles Sweepstakes. - October 15, 2011 - travelpro

Heys USA Brings Masterpieces from Renowned Artists, Britto and Fazzino The Art of Modern Luggage is just the right fit for the holidays. - September 20, 2011 - Heys USA

Touch Scale Makes the Perfect Stocking Stuffer Heys USA, leading travel goods manufacturer and inventor of "The World’s Lightest Carry-On" announces "The World’s First Digital Touch Scale for Luggage." - September 19, 2011 - Heys USA

Complete Your 2011 Holiday Gift List with Luggage Heys USA Brings Fashion and Style to Your Selections - September 19, 2011 - Heys USA

Atlantic® Brand Luggage Announces Win a Vacation to the Grand Opening of LEGOLAND Florida Sweepstakes Atlantic® brand luggage, part of the Travelpro® family of brands and a market leader in affordable, lightweight family luggage since 1919, announces its Win a Vacation to the Grand Opening of LEGOLAND Florida Sweepstakes. LEGOLAND Florida is a state-of-the-art 150-acre family theme park that... - September 18, 2011 - travelpro

Travelpro Introduces New Maxlite® 2 Collection Travelpro introduces the next generation of its lightest collection, the Maxlite® 2 Collection. This new collection offers lightweight durability, functionality and affordability for the frequent business and leisure traveler. - September 02, 2011 - travelpro

Atlantic® Luggage Compass® 2 Spinners – The Only Way to Roll Atlantic® brand luggage, part of the Travelpro® family, is pleased to introduce its new line of 4-wheel Spinners, the Compass® 2 Collection. This is the most versatile collection to date, crafted for stress-free business travel. - July 03, 2011 - travelpro

Travelpro Launches Executive Pro™ “Checkpoint Friendly” Computer Briefcase Collection Travelpro introduces its new “Checkpoint Friendly” Computer Briefcase Collection, Executive Pro™. With this 9-piece collection of briefcases, business travelers can expect lightweight, stylish, durable and Checkpoint Friendly briefs, especially when going through airport security. - June 23, 2011 - travelpro

Glanor LLC - Rugged Boot Leather Bags, Luggage and Accessories Manufacturer Exhibits at LLHA 2011 Canada Trade Show Booth #518 The world’s largest manufacturer of Rugged Boot Leather bags, luggage and accessories to launch its brand to the Canadian market at the 31st Annual LLHA Show Booth #518. Using only premium quality handpicked Buffalo Hide made into full grain Rugged Boot Leather to produce Rustic, Distressed and Vintage briefcases, bags: laptop / messenger/ duffel / gym, backpacks, satchels, belts and wallets. - March 19, 2011 - Glanor LLC

Benzi Packs Its Bags for North American Distribution Designer and manufacturer of luggage, backpacks and other travel accessories Benzi expands distribution to the United States, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean - October 13, 2010 - Benzi Travel Goods

Local Business Woman Winner of the Make Mine a Million $ Business™ Florida Event 1,500 contestants narrowed to 25 Finalists competed for financing, mentoring, and other prizes to help catapult their businesses into million-dollar enterprises. - January 26, 2009 - Casauri

Grafea.co.uk New Online Store Online leather fashion accessories strore, grafea.co.uk launches new website with exclusive vintage and new designs in men's and ladies leather bags - April 28, 2008 - Grafea Designs

The Customizable Bags Bissac at the Pret a Porter Paris Trade Show September, is the back to school month, and a new season for the fashion professionals who will be attending the trade show Pret a Porter Paris. - September 08, 2007 - BISSAC

Handbag Revolution: 1000 Bags in One, by Bissac France A woman’s dream becomes reality: Change handbag many times a day. The ultimate luxury it-bags by Bissac. - July 25, 2007 - BISSAC