Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 25th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - May 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging

Global Packaging Alliance® Welcomes New Member in China Annual meeting in China focuses on increased global networking and current market developments. - March 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 2017 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - November 02, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Six Awards in 30th Annual Gold Ink Awards Competition Competition recognizes the highest level of print quality, technical difficulty, and overall visual effects. - September 29, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 31st Annual packagePRINTING Excellence Awards Competition Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and sustainable technologies. - August 25, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 68th Annual Premier Print Awards Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and embossing. - July 26, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 24th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping, embossing, and specialty effects. - July 01, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Awarded Gold in EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Assessment Diamond recognized for its superior approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices. - May 18, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Global Packaging Alliance® Holds Annual Meeting in Brazil International partners discuss trends, technologies, and innovative solutions to evolving packaging requirements. - April 05, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification Qualification affirms Diamond’s world-class offset printing capabilities. - December 30, 2016 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 73rd Annual Paperboard Packaging Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - November 12, 2016 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 29th Annual Gold Ink Awards Competition Competition recognizes the highest level of print quality, technical difficulty, and overall visual effect. - September 21, 2016 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Four Awards, Including Three for Sustainability, in 2016 packagePRINTING Excellence Awards Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, embossing and sustainable technologies. - August 19, 2016 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Highest Honor in 67th Annual Premier Print Awards Competition Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, embossing and sustainable technologies. - July 09, 2016 - Diamond Packaging

Calumet Carton to Exhibit at the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition Calumet Carton will be exhibiting at booth #2142 at the IRCE 2016. The event takes place at McCormick Place West in Chicago IL on June 7-9, 2016. Calumet Carton will be showcasing their "Smarter Packaging" solutions for internet retailers. - June 04, 2016 - Calumet Carton Company

Diamond Packaging Wins Best of Show in 23rd Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including cold foiling, foil stamping, embossing, and specialty effects. - April 16, 2016 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Six Awards in 72nd Annual Paperboard Packaging Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, and embossing. - November 21, 2015 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 29th Annual packagePRINTING Excellence Awards Competition Competition recognizes the highest level of printing quality and technical achievement across all packaging segments. - October 24, 2015 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Award for Taylor Swift Carton Competition recognizes the highest level of print quality, technical difficulty, and overall visual effect. - September 25, 2015 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Six Awards in 66th Annual Premier Print Awards Competition Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, embossing and sustainable technologies. - August 14, 2015 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 22nd Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping, embossing, and specialty effects. - June 17, 2015 - Diamond Packaging

Calumet Carton Company Receives AIB Recognition of Achievement Calumet Carton Company, a premier manufacturer of paperboard packaging solutions, announces that they have received Recognition of Achievement from the American Institute of Baking (AIB) International. - April 29, 2015 - Calumet Carton Company

Diamond Packaging Recognized as Leading Supplier for Corporate Action on Climate Change Diamond recognized as demonstrating a superior approach to climate change mitigation. - January 29, 2015 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins 10 Awards in 71st Annual Paperboard Packaging Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, and embossing. - November 24, 2014 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Achieves Zero Waste to Landfill Status Recovery and recycling program is a natural evolution of Diamond’s greenbox sustainability initiative. - September 13, 2014 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 28th Annual Excellence Awards Competition Competition recognizes the highest level of printing quality and technical achievement across all packaging segments. - August 30, 2014 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Highest Honor in 65th Annual Premier Print Awards Competition Awards showcase decorative capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, embossing, and sustainable technologies. - July 17, 2014 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Wins Three Awards in 21st Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, and embossing. - May 31, 2014 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards Including Folding Carton of the Year in 2013 PPC Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, and embossing. - November 16, 2013 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Selected as a P&G External Business Partner of the Year P&G tells top strategic business partners that focus is on growth and value creation. - November 01, 2013 - Diamond Packaging

Marbles, LLC and Technology Container Corporation (TCC) Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement This is the first license agreement issued by Marbles, LLC relating to its patented technology directed at the corrugated file/storage box and organizational products industries. Other domestic and international licensees who are interested should contact Marbles immediately, as exclusive agreements are currently being discussed and awarded. - October 16, 2013 - Marbles, LLC

Diamond Wins Four Awards in 20th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s decorative folding carton capabilities, including foil stamping and embossing. - July 04, 2013 - Diamond Packaging

Global Packaging Alliance Holds Annual Meeting in Brazil International partners strengthen cooperation in packaging design and sustainable development. - April 17, 2013 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Seven Awards in National Paperboard Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coatings, foil stamping, and embossing. - November 17, 2012 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Recognition in 2012 Excellence Awards Competition Competition recognizes the highest level of printing quality and technical achievement across all packaging segments. - September 28, 2012 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Two Awards in 2011 FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Diamond’s awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping and embossing. - May 18, 2012 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in National Paperboard Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coating, foil stamping, and embossing. - December 09, 2011 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Introduces Green Chic™ Sustainable Packaging Diamond's new Green Chic™ packaging represents a significant advance in the field of sustainable packaging design. - December 01, 2011 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Highest Honor for Its Centennial Calendar Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coating, foil stamping, and embossing. - August 04, 2011 - Diamond Packaging

Global Packaging Alliance Holds Annual Meeting in Hong Kong GPA network members discuss industry trends and the latest developments in packaging innovation and sustainability. - May 24, 2011 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Marks 100th Anniversary with Purchase of Second Custom-Configured Speedmaster XL 105 UV Press Investment made in second Heidelberg Speedmaster XL 105 press to keep up with demand created by the first. - May 04, 2011 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in International Print Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coating, foil stamping, and embossing. - September 16, 2010 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Joins Global Packaging Alliance Members for Annual Meeting in Europe GPA members discuss productivity enhancements and sustainable packaging innovations. - August 08, 2010 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Six Awards in National Paperboard Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coating, foil stamping, and embossing. - June 16, 2010 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Four Awards in 2009 FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Diamond’s awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping and embossing. - May 07, 2010 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Installs Custom-Configured Speedmaster XL 105 UV Press New press to provide Diamond with an unprecedented combination of cost innovation and sustainability. - March 05, 2010 - Diamond Packaging

Empire State Development Awards Upstate Regional Blueprint Funding to Diamond Packaging Diamond Packaging awarded $700,000; project will retain 90 jobs and create 100 new jobs. Upstate Regional Blueprint Fund Targets Small Business Investments and Development. - October 16, 2009 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Four Awards in FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Diamond’s awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping and embossing. - September 26, 2009 - Diamond Packaging

EPA Recognizes Diamond Packaging for Leading Green Power Purchase Diamond Packaging announced today that it appears on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) new Top 20 Printers List of the largest green power purchasers in the commercial printing business. Diamond Packaging is purchasing more than 6 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power... - July 31, 2009 - Diamond Packaging