PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - May 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging
Annual meeting in China focuses on increased global networking and current market developments. - March 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - November 02, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Competition recognizes the highest level of print quality, technical difficulty, and overall visual effects. - September 29, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and sustainable technologies. - August 25, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and embossing. - July 26, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping, embossing, and specialty effects. - July 01, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond recognized for its superior approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices. - May 18, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
International partners discuss trends, technologies, and innovative solutions to evolving packaging requirements. - April 05, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Qualification affirms Diamond’s world-class offset printing capabilities. - December 30, 2016 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - November 12, 2016 - Diamond Packaging
Competition recognizes the highest level of print quality, technical difficulty, and overall visual effect. - September 21, 2016 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, embossing and sustainable technologies. - August 19, 2016 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, embossing and sustainable technologies. - July 09, 2016 - Diamond Packaging
Calumet Carton will be exhibiting at booth #2142 at the IRCE 2016. The event takes place at McCormick Place West in Chicago IL on June 7-9, 2016. Calumet Carton will be showcasing their "Smarter Packaging" solutions for internet retailers. - June 04, 2016 - Calumet Carton Company
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including cold foiling, foil stamping, embossing, and specialty effects. - April 16, 2016 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, and embossing. - November 21, 2015 - Diamond Packaging
Competition recognizes the highest level of printing quality and technical achievement across all packaging segments. - October 24, 2015 - Diamond Packaging
Competition recognizes the highest level of print quality, technical difficulty, and overall visual effect. - September 25, 2015 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, embossing and sustainable technologies. - August 14, 2015 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping, embossing, and specialty effects. - June 17, 2015 - Diamond Packaging
Calumet Carton Company, a premier manufacturer of paperboard packaging solutions, announces that they have received Recognition of Achievement from the American Institute of Baking (AIB) International. - April 29, 2015 - Calumet Carton Company
Diamond recognized as demonstrating a superior approach to climate change mitigation. - January 29, 2015 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, and embossing. - November 24, 2014 - Diamond Packaging
Recovery and recycling program is a natural evolution of Diamond’s greenbox sustainability initiative. - September 13, 2014 - Diamond Packaging
Competition recognizes the highest level of printing quality and technical achievement across all packaging segments. - August 30, 2014 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase decorative capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, embossing, and sustainable technologies. - July 17, 2014 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, and embossing. - May 31, 2014 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, foil stamping, and embossing. - November 16, 2013 - Diamond Packaging
P&G tells top strategic business partners that focus is on growth and value creation. - November 01, 2013 - Diamond Packaging
This is the first license agreement issued by Marbles, LLC relating to its patented technology directed at the corrugated file/storage box and organizational products industries. Other domestic and international licensees who are interested should contact Marbles immediately, as exclusive agreements are currently being discussed and awarded. - October 16, 2013 - Marbles, LLC
Awards showcase Diamond’s decorative folding carton capabilities, including foil stamping and embossing. - July 04, 2013 - Diamond Packaging
International partners strengthen cooperation in packaging design and sustainable development. - April 17, 2013 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coatings, foil stamping, and embossing. - November 17, 2012 - Diamond Packaging
Competition recognizes the highest level of printing quality and technical achievement across all packaging segments. - September 28, 2012 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond’s awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping and embossing. - May 18, 2012 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coating, foil stamping, and embossing. - December 09, 2011 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond's new Green Chic™ packaging represents a significant advance in the field of sustainable packaging design. - December 01, 2011 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coating, foil stamping, and embossing. - August 04, 2011 - Diamond Packaging
GPA network members discuss industry trends and the latest developments in packaging innovation and sustainability. - May 24, 2011 - Diamond Packaging
Investment made in second Heidelberg Speedmaster XL 105 press to keep up with demand created by the first. - May 04, 2011 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coating, foil stamping, and embossing. - September 16, 2010 - Diamond Packaging
GPA members discuss productivity enhancements and sustainable packaging innovations. - August 08, 2010 - Diamond Packaging
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including specialty coating, foil stamping, and embossing. - June 16, 2010 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond’s awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping and embossing. - May 07, 2010 - Diamond Packaging
New press to provide Diamond with an unprecedented combination of cost innovation and sustainability. - March 05, 2010 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond Packaging awarded $700,000; project will retain 90 jobs and create 100 new jobs. Upstate Regional Blueprint Fund Targets Small Business Investments and Development. - October 16, 2009 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond’s awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping and embossing. - September 26, 2009 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond Packaging announced today that it appears on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) new Top 20 Printers List of the largest green power purchasers in the commercial printing business. Diamond Packaging is purchasing more than 6 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power... - July 31, 2009 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond Packaging earned four awards in the 66th Annual National Paperboard Packaging Competition, the industry’s premier showcase for all that is new and outstanding in paperboard packaging design and technology. Awards were announced at the 2009 Outlook & Strategies Conference in Atlanta,... - July 22, 2009 - Diamond Packaging