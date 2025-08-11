Recent Headlines
Within Laminated Aluminum Foil Manufacturing for Flexible Packaging Uses
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
Bagla Group Adopts Advanced Water Quenching Technology for Thermoforming Films
Bagla Group has adopted advanced Water Quenching Technology in the production of its thermoforming films, enhancing clarity, gloss, and strength. This process ensures faster cooling, better thickness control, and improved formability, making it ideal for high-speed packaging lines. With this innovation, Bagla Group continues to deliver sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions trusted worldwide. - June 19, 2025 - Bagla Group
Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW
Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging
Lehrmitt Design Studios Offers 3D Printed Chocolate Design and Molds
Lehrmitt Design Studios offers revolutionary chocolate design and mold-making using 3D printing technologies. - February 28, 2015 - Lehrmitt Design Studios
Protective Packaging Provides Corrosion Protection for the World’s Largest Radio Telescope (ALMA)
When it comes to protecting and transporting the world's largest telescope, effective protective packaging and corrosion protection is critical. - October 25, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation
Protective Packaging Announces Corrosion Prevention Services
Protective Packaging has launched corrosion prevention services that are customized to fulfill corrosion prevention requirements in a large scale. Companies are now able to reduce refurbishment costs with protective packaging solutions and corrosion protection services. - August 19, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation
Liberty Packaging's Intercept Technology™ Packaging Saves JMI 90% on Storage Costs
With materials provided by Liberty Packaging Co., Inc., JMI completed a 28 month study showing that the Intercept Technology™ packaging can save J.M. Industries 90% of its cost to maintain inventory and keep their products spotless. Customers are happy and JMI retains its great reputation in the industry, all due to Intercept Technology's protective corrosion/rust preventive packaging. - May 28, 2009 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.
Intercept Technology Packaging from Liberty Packaging Co., Inc., Protects Inventories and Equipment in the Down Times
Due to recent economic uncertainty, hard decisions are being made by many manufacturing companies to terminate plants and lines due to inactivity or to consolidate operations. Construction companies find their inactive equipment rusting in yards. In these cases, whether the inactive equipment, inventory, and machines are being transported or put into storage, Liberty Packaging's Intercept Technology™ packaging can protect them. - January 21, 2009 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.
Intercept™ Technology Helps You Maintain Perfection New RIBS MVTR with Map Bag Style Closure
New Adhesive-Close RIBS MVTR bag protects your product from damaging corrosive gases, while eliminating the need for vacuuming the air out of the bag. Bag vacuuming requires expensive equipment to operate and maintain and is more time consuming than folding up the end and sealing the adhesive strip. Save time and money with this new RIBS MVTR product, available through Liberty Packaging Co. - November 25, 2008 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.
Shrink Film Solves Outdoor Storage Problem, Saves Time, Money, and Improves Image for Metal Fabricator
Automotive metal fabricator succeeds in solving government regulations puzzle as well as protecting their expensive metal dies. Easy to use Intercept™Shrink Film is the long-term solution for these critical concerns. - October 24, 2008 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.