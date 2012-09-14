PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Inkjet Backlit Media Available at Tekra Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has announced a new backlit media: JetView Latex 7.6 mil Backlit Display Film. It is a replacement for their original latex printable backlit polyester, but offers some improvements. When asked about the differences Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at Tekra,... - December 01, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing at PRINTING United 2019 Versatile. Vibrant. Value. Tekra shows how films fit the bill and more at PRINTING United in Dallas this October 23-25. - August 22, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the International Sign Expo Tekra will be showcasing the best way to leave your mark with plastic films and adhesives in digital print at the ISA Expo in Las Vegas, NV. - March 14, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the Dscoop Edge Conference, Orlando, Florida Come see Tekra’s latest at Dscoop Edge in Orlando March 24th – 27th at Booth #603. Tekra will be exhibiting their line of HP print-ready films for both Indigo and Inkjet, as well as highlighting their custom coating capabilities for plastic films. - February 09, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., to Exhibit at the SGIA Expo 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., will be showcasing at this year’s SGIA Expo, October 18-20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The expo theme this year is “What’s On The Horizon” and is expected to highlight the newest and predicted trends in printing. Tekra... - September 20, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Adds Lidding and Sealant Food Packaging Polyester Films Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., has expanded its film products to include DuPont Teijin Films™ (DTF) manufactured Mylar® polyester films designed for lidding and sealant food packaging applications. The market focus will include: fresh produce, frozen food, chilled ready meal, ovenable films,... - July 25, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing 3M™ Adhesives at the International Sign Expo (ISA) 2018 Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. will be exhibiting at the International Sign Expo (ISA) in Orlando, FL, March 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center, South Hall, booth #3938. Tekra will join nearly six hundred other knowledgeable suppliers at one of the largest gatherings of sign, graphics, print... - March 08, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

JetView™ UV Writable Chalkboard Material Writable film with removable adhesive. - November 16, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

SGIA Expo 2017 Review: A "Big Easy" Success With over 19,000 registrants and a live marching band, SGIA Expo 2017 didn't miss a beat! With 597 exhibitors, this show covered everything from a variety of printers to software and media. It was impossible to leave New Orleans without ideas, and solutions. Printer Innovations Industry leaders such... - October 26, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

JetView™ Latex Low Tack Window Film Make a statement 24 hours a day with Tekra's new window film. - September 14, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Success at ISA Expo Light Shed on Tekra's Backlit Offering. - May 11, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Largest Online Pre-Printed Label Company Now "Sticking" with Food Industry InStockLabels.com which is the largest online pre-printing label manufacturer in the United States, now working with the food industry. Thousands of pre-printed safety and rotation stickers already created for same day ship to restaurants across the globe. - May 03, 2017 - InStockLabels.com

Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the ISA Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films and adhesives for the first time at booth #600 at the International Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, NV April 20-22, 2017. "The world of printing continues to evolve towards digital and the sign marketplace... - March 08, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Showcase Digital Films at Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films at booth #707 at the Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona March 1-4, 2017. "Tekra is proud to be one of just a few companies that has participated in every single Dscoop conference since its inception... - January 14, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

JetView™ Latex 15 Mil Backlit Polycarbonate Stronger Backlit Film from Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. - October 21, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra's Digital Media Swatch Books Substrate Selector Guide for Digital Media Films - September 15, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra Introduces the Addition of Two New Dry Erase Hard Coated Polyester Films Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has introduced two new hard coated dry erase polyester films to their actively stocked line of hard coated films. Both coming in 5 mils thick, Tekra is now stocking a clear and white hard coated gloss dry erase polyester film. "Our gloss dry erase coating has exceptional... - August 18, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Calumet Carton to Exhibit at the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition Calumet Carton will be exhibiting at booth #2142 at the IRCE 2016. The event takes place at McCormick Place West in Chicago IL on June 7-9, 2016. Calumet Carton will be showcasing their "Smarter Packaging" solutions for internet retailers. - June 04, 2016 - Calumet Carton Company

Tekra Adds to Actively Stocked LEXAN™ Polycarbonate Sheets Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. has added four new LEXAN™ polycarbonate films to their sheeted stock list. "In an effort to eliminate converting lead times on specific LEXAN™ sheets, Tekra has decided to increase the amount of films that are stocked and ready to ship," states Veronica... - June 04, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Rigid Vinyl for Use on UV Inkjet Presses Now Available Through Tekra Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has expanded their line of UV Inkjet printable films by offering a wide selection of rigid vinyl (PVC) films for use with UV Inkjet presses. "With the increasing speed, size, and quality of newer UV Inkjet presses, there are many large format, low cost, short term... - May 28, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Introducing 3M™ Foam Lamination Tapes Available Now at Tekra 3M has recently launched a new line of adhesive transfer tapes and double coated tapes for foam lamination that simplifies product selection. The 3M Foam Lamination Tapes portfolio includes eight adhesive tapes across three performance levels: L1, L2, and L3. 3M's Level 1 platform is a modified acrylic... - May 21, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

3M™ Low VOC Tapes with Acrylic Adhesive Are Now Available at Tekra 3M™ Low VOC Tapes with Acrylic Adhesive are now available at Tekra. The new tapes are designed to help meet the demand, primarily driven by increasing government regulations, for lower VOC thin attachment tapes. 3M has two versions available in the new line: 3M™ Low VOC Scrim Reinforced Transfer... - May 19, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Henkel Partners with Tekra to Expand Coverage of Its Electronic Inks Business in North America Henkel Adhesive Technologies' Electronics business has announced a new distribution partnership with plastic film and adhesives solutions provider, Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Tekra will deliver sales, technical consultation and post-sale service for Henkel's full... - May 14, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra Showing at DScoop XI Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. an inaugural member of DScoop and an appointed HP Indigo Preferred Partner, will be exhibiting at DScoop in San Antonio for their 11th year at booth #549. Tekra will be featuring several plastic substrates for both the Indigo presses, as well as, various inkjet press types. "Our... - February 20, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra Adds New Flame Retardant Polyester Films Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc., has added new flame retardant from DuPont Teijin Films™ offering high performance, low cost alternatives to engineers in the electronics, construction, labels, and lighting industries. Halogen-free, white Teijin® Tetoron® UF Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)... - January 14, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

New JetView™ Latex Backlit Polyester Film Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has recently added an 8 mil JetView™ Latex Backlit Polyester film to their line of Latex inkjet films. "Our 8 mil JetView™ Latex Backlit Polyester film is a great addition to our JetView™ Latex line," states Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development... - January 06, 2016 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra Had Great Success at the 2015 SGIA Expo Tekra staff were kept busy at the 2015 SGIA Expo in Atlanta, GA last week providing solutions to their film and adhesive needs. - November 13, 2015 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Cyber Graphics Moves to New Milwaukee Office Cyber Graphics, LLC, has moved their Franklin, WI, location into a new custom remodeled office space in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The official opening date for the new space is June 8, 2015. - June 10, 2015 - Cyber Graphics

Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based Portable Packaging Systems Acquisition Further Expands Menasha Packaging Company’s Operations in Canada, Enhances Integrated Merchandising Solutions - June 01, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

JetView™ Latex Polycarbonate Film Now Available in Clear Tekra has added a clear gloss/gloss product to their JetView Latex Inket line of products. - May 17, 2015 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

JetView Latex Polycarbonate Backlit Film Now Available in Wider Web Width Tekra has recently added a wider-web option for their 10 mil JetView™ Latex White Translucent Matte/Gloss Backlit Polycarbonate film. “Our JetView™ Latex White Translucent Matte/Gloss Backlit Polycarbonate film has been a huge hit with our latex users, but our 53” web width was... - May 06, 2015 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Calumet Carton Company Receives AIB Recognition of Achievement Calumet Carton Company, a premier manufacturer of paperboard packaging solutions, announces that they have received Recognition of Achievement from the American Institute of Baking (AIB) International. - April 29, 2015 - Calumet Carton Company

40-Year Anniversary for Edwin and Mark This week Cyber Graphics celebrated an impressive milestone for two of their veteran employees: forty years of service with the Bryce Corporation family of companies. Mark Parrish (Director of Customer Service) and Edwin Woods (Manufacturing Site Director) have each been part of the Cyber Graphics family... - April 19, 2015 - Cyber Graphics

Menasha Wins Display of the Year, Most Creative Display of the Year and 14 OMA Awards at GlobalShop 2015 Retail promotional solutions leader Menasha Packaging won Temporary Display of the Year and Most Creative Temporary Display in addition to 14 of POPAI’s Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards during at GlobalShop 2015 in Las Vegas, Nev. - March 28, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based PearceWellwood Menasha Corporation's acquisition of PearceWellwood expands Menasha Packaging Company’s operations to Canada and enhances its end-to-end merchandising solutions. - January 15, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

Menasha Packaging Wins Awards at 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition Menasha Packaging won two awards in the 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition organized by the Paperboard Packaging Council, including an excellence award in the carton competition’s Innovation category for its TIDI Tower™ (for the TIDIShield Grab ‘n Go™ Eye Shield Dispensing System by TIDI Products) and an excellence award in the General category for its Coppertone Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Special Pack. - December 06, 2014 - Menasha Packaging

Achieve Durable Garage Sale Signs This Fall with New Options from Printmybanners.ca Trusted Brampton, ON-based banner displays specialist, Printmybanners.ca has announced that they’ve recently introduced a new printing system designed to craft rigid, highly durable signs. - October 11, 2014 - Print My Banners

Printmybanners.ca Now Offering Coroplast Signs for All Forms of Display Marketing Businesses and individuals who are looking for a simple yet effective way to capture their audience's attentions with superior signage on quality now have a professional choice with Printmybanners.ca, a provider of coroplast signs and a wide range of several other display marketing materials. - September 11, 2014 - Print My Banners

Printmybanners.ca Now Offering Coroplast Signs to Help Businesses & Individuals with Their Display Marketing Needs Both companies and individuals looking for an eye-catching, effective method of display marketing on quality material now have a reliable choice to help them meet their needs with coroplast signs from Printmybanners.ca, an all-in-one source for a wide range of signage. - August 23, 2014 - Print My Banners

McDowell Label Captures 10 More FTA Excellence in Printing Awards McDowell Label was recognized on April 27th in Baltimore, Maryland with a total of 10 new FTA Excellence in Printing Awards. - August 08, 2014 - McDowell Label

Cyber Graphics Promotes Jim Koppes to General Manager, Cleveland Site Recent leadership changes for the Cyber Graphics Cleveland site. - July 30, 2014 - Cyber Graphics

Printmybanners.ca Now Providing Businesses with Durable Backdrops for Use at Multiple Marketing Events in Ontario Businesses about to hit the road for the trade show circuit can count on Printmybanners.ca to provide them with durable, reliable backdrops for events across Ontario, allowing them to consistently convey a creative, compelling marketing message from one conference, or trade show to the next. - July 11, 2014 - Print My Banners

Sound of Music for Packlinc App A recent update to a consumer engagement app, Packlinc, now allows consumers to be instantly linked to the on-line world through their smart device when it recognises code embedded in sound. - July 05, 2014 - Reproflex3 Ltd

Printmybanners.ca Now Offering Services for Business Banners in Ontario Businesses looking to breathe new life into their display marketing campaigns now have a reliable option with Printmybanners.ca, a one-stop shop for banners, banner stands, backdrops, removable wall decals, rigid prints and frames in Ontario. - June 20, 2014 - Print My Banners

Great Lakes Label Continues to Add Value Through New GMI Certification On April 29, 2014, Great Lakes Label was awarded full certification by Graphic Measures International (GMI), a leader in print quality management and brand integrity. - May 07, 2014 - Great Lakes Label LLC

Printmybanners.ca Announces Services to Help Businesses Print Banners and Build Their Brands Businesses across Ontario looking to build their brands through event attendance, point-of-purchase and other outdoor and indoor forms of marketing now have a professional choice to help them print banners and increase their exposure with Printmybanners.ca, a print-to-order solution that offers a wide... - April 08, 2014 - Print My Banners

Printmybanners.ca Now Offering Services to Help Businesses Print Banners and Build Exposure in Toronto Businesses in the Toronto area with trade shows, conferences, events or any opportunity to expose their branding on the horizon now have a reliable and professional partner to help them print banners and build their exposure with Printmybanners.ca, a print-to-order solution that offers a wide range of... - April 08, 2014 - Print My Banners

Cyber Graphics Unveils New Corporate Logo Cyber Graphics, LLC launched a new corporate logo today, marking the most dramatic change in its visual identity since 2007. Designed in-house, the new visual identity presents the company as modern and evolving, and reflects the streamlined efficiencies of their vertically integrated capabilities and services. The logo also serves to unify Cyber Graphics across its three new locations, from recent acquisitions in Cleveland, OH; Milwaukee, WI; and Neenah, WI. - January 10, 2014 - Cyber Graphics

HC Miller Press Announces New Updates to Selection of Used Flexo Printing Equipment Leading specialists for cost-effective used flexo printing press equipment, HC Miller Press have recently announced several updates to their comprehensive product inventory. One of the firm’s latest inventory additions is the Model DSI 330 Rotoflex Die Cutter, which has been engineered to support... - November 28, 2013 - HC Miller Press