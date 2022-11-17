Recent Headlines
Automed® Launches e-Commerce Solution for the Livestock Industry
Automed® is an easy-to-use medication applicator and management tool for livestock farming. - November 17, 2022 - Automed
Chapman 3C Cattle Brings Beef from the Ranch Directly to the Consumer
Chapman 3C Cattle Company raises USDA certified all-natural, grass fed, grain finished beef. The beef is raised on the ranch and shipped straight to the consumer’s doorstep - there is no middleman. Chapman 3C Cattle Company offers a variety of artisan cuts of beef that can be purchased directly from the website, or a half or whole beef can be purchased. Along with the artisan cuts, they also offer monthly subscriptions, beef boxes and gift boxes. - September 26, 2021 - Chapman 3C Cattle Company
S&W Seed Company and ADAMA Finalize Collaboration to Provide the First Full-Spectrum Grass Weed Control Option for Sorghum Market
S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW), a global agricultural company with a leading position in sorghum through its Sorghum Partners® brand, and ADAMA, one of the world's leading crop protection companies, today announced they have entered into a collaboration agreement to bring to market a new... - June 15, 2020 - SW Seed Co.
Simply Natural's Alan Winstead Named President of Coclé APEDE
The Panamanian Association of Business Executives (APEDE) opened its newest chapter in Coclé in October with Alan Winstead as President of the Board of Directors. Mr. Winstead's executive experience comes from being a founder and President of Simply Natural Farms. "Leading the... - December 17, 2018 - Simply Natural
DairyBusiness Announces Move to Digital Only Magazine
One of the oldest dairy publications in the world, 113 years, DairyBusiness announces that they are going "all digital" as of June 2017. - May 16, 2017 - DairyBusiness
Flames in the Flint Hills Brings Tallgrass Prairie Tradition to Life
An annual tradition of the Flint Hills will take place, Saturday, April 14, 2012 when the Flying W Ranch hosts Flames in the Flint Hills at its 7,000 acre ranch in Chase County, Kansas. The highlight of this day long event is when a targeted area of the tallgrass pasture is set on fire in a controlled burn. The 2012 event is sold out. Contact Gwen Hoy at www.flinthillsflyingw.com for reservations to next year's event. - April 08, 2012 - Flying W Ranch
Ayrshire Farm Open for Farm Harvest Festival, October 15 & 16
Farm Open to the Public as Part of Loudoun County Farm Tour. - September 28, 2011 - Ayrshire Farm
Organic Beef 2.0: the Greenest Cow, Perhaps?
The Spanish never dreamed that, centuries later, they would play a role in two different kinds of revolutions. Owing to changing climate and palates, the Conquistadores are directly involved in both the grass-fed and the sustainable ranching revolutions in the beef industry. USDA scientist Ed... - September 05, 2009 - American Criollo Beef Association
Montana Grass-Fed Scottish Highland Beef & Shetland-Icelandic Lamb Meat Available Beginning Jul 2009
USDA-inspected Montana limited gourmet-quality, grassfed beef high in healthful omega fatty acids and low in cholesterol, from a small family farm available for sale July 2009 with lamb ready in the fall. - May 13, 2009 - Gumbo Highlands
Harvest Valley Foods Serves Nebraska Senators
“Good, Fresh, Local”: The Nebraska Sustainable Food Project-Linking UNL with Nebraska’s Farms and The Nebraska Food Cooperative, recently joined forces to educate Nebraska State Senators on the quality and production of local food. On May 21, 2007, Nebraska State Senators were... - July 03, 2007 - Harvest Valley Foods