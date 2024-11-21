Recent Headlines
Professional Hygiene Industry Veterans Greg Santaga and Don Lewis Join Forces to Form Flowstone
Industry innovator Greg Santaga, owner of Green Bay Converting (GBC), and Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, have joined forces to establish Flowstone Holdings. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Enhancing Partner Value: Don Lewis Joins Flowstone as CEO to Elevate Custom Label Brands in the Professional Hygiene Market
Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, will lead Flowstone - a newly formed company in combination with Green Bay Converting (GBC) - to deliver exceptional customer brand professional hygiene products. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) Gives, Gifts & Grants Change
Karida Collins founded the Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) in 2006. Today, NFC is known throughout the globe for its vibrant hand-dyed yarns named for the colorful neighborhoods of Baltimore City. Now, Collins is leveraging her Art, Crafting and Fashion base into a social justice initiative, NFC Momentum Fund. The NFC Momentum Fund has raised over $100,000 and is providing much needed and well serving grants to the smallest community based organizations on the frontline of need, impact and change. - December 01, 2020 - Neighborhood Fiber Co.
True North Technology Excel in the Marketplace with Latest Fiber Optics Testing Solutions
Mississauga, ON-based specialists for audio, data and video communications products, True North Technology, Inc. are now offering the latest fiber optics testing products to their clients across Canada and the US. - May 21, 2014 - True North Tech
True North Technology Offers Weatherproof Fiber Optic Cable Solutions from Senko Advanced Components
Mississauga, Canada-based fiber optic cable specialists True North Technology, Inc. have recently become a Canadian supplier for Senko Advanced Components. - March 26, 2014 - True North Tech
Canada-Based True North Technology, Inc. Enhance Product Catalogue with Latest Fiber Optic Cable Solutions from Senko Advanced Components
Mississauga-based True North Technology, Inc. has recently unveiled a new line of solutions within their continually growing product portfolio. The updated product line from the leading fiber optic cable technology specialists in Canada features the high performance, weather-proof IP-Series... - November 06, 2013 - True North Tech
Canada-Based Fiber Optic Solutions Leaders True North Technology Add New Cable Systems from Prysmian Group to Core Catalogue
Canada-based experts for next-generation fiber optic cable products, True North Technology, Inc. has recently announced several new additions to the company’s superior product line. In offering clients access to the new indoor/outdoor multi-tennant unit cables as well as the new ADSS cables... - July 17, 2013 - True North Tech
True North Technology, Inc. Upgrades Selection of Fiber Optical Data Cable Products
Leading data communication product sales specialists True North Technology, Inc. has announced that the company has recently enhanced their comprehensive product line to include the latest innovations for high speed data transmission. The company’s new additions from partners such as Prysmian... - June 22, 2013 - True North Tech
Century Fiber Optics FlexConnex Now Available from True North Tech, a Quality Provider of Fiber Optic Data Cable Technology
Mississauga, ON-based data communications marketing and sales specialists True North Tech are proud to announce the addition of FlexConnex wall mount enclosures from Century Fiber Optics to their inventory of high quality fiber optic data cable products. Certain environments can make setup... - November 15, 2012 - True North Tech
True North Technology Inc. Introduces New Fiber Optic Data Cable Options from Senko Advance Components Inc. to Their Portfolio of Products
True North Technology Inc. has recently announced that the company will now be offering several cutting edge solutions from Senko Advance Components. The company’s new link with Senko Advance Components will ensure that True North Technology Inc. customer continue to capitalize on the latest... - October 17, 2012 - True North Tech
True North Technology, Inc. Now Offering Fiber Optic Cable Technology from Prysmian Group
Leading Canadian sales and marketing firm True North Technology, Inc. has recently announced that the company will now be offering fiber optical cable technology from the Prysmian Group, one of the world's largest optical fiber producers. - October 05, 2012 - True North Tech
True North Technology Inc. Now Working with Fiber Optic Data Cable Experts Prysmian Group
Leading Mississauga, Ontario based sales and marketing specialists True North Technology Inc. has just announced that the company will now be working with Prysmian Group, one of the leading manufacturers of fiber optic data cable products on the North American market, to help the company further... - August 22, 2012 - True North Tech
True North Tech Now Offering Marketing Expertise to Fiber Optic Cable Technology Manufacturers
Leading data communications technology marketing and sales experts True North Technology, Inc. has recently announced that they will now be offering marketing solutions for fiber optic cable technology manufacturers around the world. These new services are designed to improve the market... - August 22, 2012 - True North Tech