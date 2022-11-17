An annual tradition of the Flint Hills will take place, Saturday, April 14, 2012 when the Flying W Ranch hosts Flames in the Flint Hills at its 7,000 acre ranch in Chase County, Kansas. The highlight of this day long event is when a targeted area of the tallgrass pasture is set on fire in a controlled burn. The 2012 event is sold out. Contact Gwen Hoy at www.flinthillsflyingw.com for reservations to next year's event. - April 08, 2012 - Flying W Ranch