DJ MicroLaminates Announces Availability of SUEX and ADEX Through a New Sales Partner in the United States Dry thick film resist materials are now commercially available in the U.S. for the Semiconductor, MEMS, Microfluidics and other markets. - September 18, 2017 - DJ MicroLaminates

Coble Studios to Host Grand Opening Celebration in West Houston on August 31st Lights, Camera, and Action. Coble Studios cordially invites you into the spotlight at the studio’s grand opening on Thursday, August 31st from 6 PM to 8 PM. A special ribbon cutting ceremony will be presented by the Houston West Chamber of Commerce. The occasion will give guest a glimpse into... - August 16, 2017 - Coble Studios

SoFT TOUcH® Laminating Films Now Available in the USA SoFT TOUcH® Matte Laminating Films are now available in the USA for immediate delivery to the luxury packaging, custom label and packaging prototype market. - December 03, 2016 - Remington Laminations, Incorporated

KDX Announced as an HP Indigo Pack Ready Strategic Film Supplier KDX, a leading provider of the laminating film industry, today announced it has been named as a HP Indigo Pack Ready Supplier, driving the development of the Pack Ready lamination for the digitally printed flexible packaging market. Cooperation with HP Indigo to drive growth of digital print packaging... - June 15, 2016 - KDX Group

San Francisco Film Students Fundraising for Film on Irrational Fears, Agoraphobia and True Love Indiegogo campaign looks at love under the unlikeliest of circumstances. - March 04, 2015 - Duck & Cover

SABIC to Spotlight at OFC/NFOEC 2013 High-Performance ULTEM™ and EXTEM™ Resins for Next-Generation Fiber Optic Applications SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced that it will be a first-time exhibitor at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) and Exposition and the National Fiber Optic Engineers Conference (NFOEC), March 19-21, 2013 at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, Calif. SABIC’s... - February 27, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

Print Icon Moves in a Gilded Direction with Art, Printing, Gift and Decor Items Boutiques will showcase signature heritage printing offerings and on-site gilding services alongside a curated collection of unique, design-inspired gifts. - February 23, 2013 - Print Icon

SABIC Launches Portfolio of Antimicrobial Compounds at MD&M West to Help Customers Enhance Safety of Healthcare Applications According to a 2011 report by the World Health Organization, in 2002 in the United States alone approximately 99,000 deaths were linked to healthcare associated infections (HCAIs).1 - February 15, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Showcases Broad Portfolio of Materials Solutions for Enhanced LED Lighting Design, Lifespan, Sustainability and Cost-Out at SIL 2013 SABIC’s materials provide the fresh and effective solutions lighting manufacturers are looking for when developing LED lenses and light guides, diffusion covers, lamps/bulbs, tubes, reflectors and heat sinks. - February 14, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC and London’s Royal College of Art Team Up to Launch "VISIcON" Automotive Lighting Program and Design Competition SABIC has announced the launch of a three-month research program and competition called VISIcON with London’s prestigious Royal College of Art (RCA) Vehicle Design programme. - February 14, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

PC Automotive Glazing Gains Momentum with Launch of Fiat’s 500L MPV Using SABIC’s LEXAN™ Resin in Rear Fixed Side Windows SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is marking continued progress in the adoption of its polycarbonate (PC) glazing materials for automotive window applications with Fiat’s new 500L multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), which features rear fixed side windows molded from SABIC’s clear LEXAN™ GLX resin and black CYCOLOY™ resin. - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s Vibrant LEXAN™ THERMOCLICK™ Sheet Echoes the Dynamo’s Distinctive Brand on Houston’s New BBVA Compass Stadium When Houston’s new BBVA Compass Stadium opened this year, Houston Dynamo fans were welcomed with a brilliant display of the soccer team’s distinctive orange brand featured on enclosed entrances with a vibrant shade of LEXAN™ THERMOCLICK™ sheet from SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business. - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s Tough LNP™ FARADEX™ Compound Helps Biomarine Enhance Safety and Durability of Its BioPak240R Revolution Rebreather Rescue and HAZMAT workers, fire-fighters and miners depend upon self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) when working in extremely hazardous environments. So when Biomarine, an SCBA manufacturer based in Exton, Pa., needed to improve the impact strength and ability to dissipate static electricity for... - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s 3D-Formed LEXANTM Sheet Increases Visibility, Safety, Comfort and Performance of Rottne Forestry Vehicle Glazing Operators of logging equipment require exceptional visibility and protection against debris or large objects that may enter their cabin and cause serious injury in forest environments, such as tree limbs and other machinery parts. - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

Renault Advances Global Leadership in Sustainability and Plastic Fenders with New SABIC Post-Industrial Recycled NORYL GTX™ Material Renault has designed more vehicles with fenders molded from NORYL GTX resin than any other automaker. Models include the Twingo, Clio, Kangoo, Scenic, Megane, Laguna, Espace, Wind and Modus. The automaker began development of plastic fenders in 1985 and launched its first in 1989 on the Clio 16S. - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC to Showcase at MD&M West 2013 Innovative Solutions for Portability, Miniaturization and Sustainability of Healthcare Applications Recognizing the increasing prevalence of device miniaturization, a need for greater portability and a desire to find more sustainable solutions, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business will exhibit at MD&M West (booth #1701) its broad and growing portfolio of specialized resins and composites that can help solve today’s leading high-tech healthcare device challenges. MD&M West 2013 will run from Feb. 12-14 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. - January 26, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC to Showcase Innovative Sustainable Solutions for Heating, Cooling and Air Conditioning OEMs at AHR Expo Today’s leaders in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) are faced with the challenges of finding manufacturing efficiencies, reducing system costs and delivering more sustainable solutions, while meeting regulatory requirements. - January 26, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Selects SABIC NORYL GTX™ Resin for 2013 Outlander Sport and Industry-First 2-Cavity Injection Molded Fenders SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced that Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has chosen SABIC’s next-generation NORYL GTX™ 989 resin for the front fenders of its 2013 Outlander Sport crossover. - November 30, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Helps Chrysler Group LLC Reinvent Dodge Dart with Stylish Interior Illumination Surrounding Unique Floating Island Bezel Ambient lighting is a growing trend in automotive interior design, enhancing consumer appeal. - November 30, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC VALOX™ Resin Helps Crown General Motors Winner of SPE® Automotive Innovation Award in Performance & Customization Category SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is applauding General Motors Co. (GM) for being named the winner in the Performance & Customization (Aftermarket) category of the Society of Plastics Engineers’ (SPE®) 42nd-annual Automotive Innovation Awards Competition. - November 30, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC ULTEM™ Resin and Stratasys FDM® Technology Enable Taylor-Deal Aviation to Produce Customized Parts Quickly and Cost-Effectively At the Aircraft Interiors Show, booth #828, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is announcing that its strong, lightweight, flame-retardant ULTEM 9085 resin now helps to address one of the biggest challenges for aerospace OEMs – the ability to produce small volume parts quickly and cost-effectively. - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Makes a Splash at Fakuma with New NORYL™ Resin, Meeting Tightening Global Regulations for Materials in Potable Water Systems Here At the Fakuma trade fair, booth #B5-5506, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced a new NORYL™ resin - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC and ULVAC Announce Availability of New ULGLAZE System for High-Volume Plasma Coating of Automotive PC Glazing Components SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business, a world leader in engineering thermoplastics and advanced material solutions, and ULVAC Inc., a leader in mass-production vacuum technologies, today announced the commercial availability of the new, state-of-the-art ULGLAZE system for high-volume production... - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s High-Performance ULTEM™ Fiber Helps National Nonwovens Create First Fire Blocker Suitable for All Aircraft Seating Dress Covers Here at the Aircraft Interiors Show, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is showcasing the recent success of co-development efforts with its customer, National Nonwovens – the creation of the aircraft industry’s first fire blocker for all aircraft seating dress covers. Marketed and... - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Opens New Charleston, SC, Polymershapes Branch to Accelerate Delivery of High-Performance Plastics and Fabrication Services to South Carolina Customers SABIC has opened a new branch of its Polymershapes distribution business in Charleston, South Carolina, to deliver faster service and materials solutions to customers throughout the area. The new branch is located at 7281 Investment Drive, North Charleston, and it joins the existing Columbia, SC branch... - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC is First Multinational Corporation to be Honored with China RoHS Certification for Sustainable Electronics Materials At a ceremony held in Shenzhen, China on July 25th, SABIC was officially recognized for Voluntary Pollution Control Certification for Electronic Information Products - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

Raising the Bar with SABIC’s First Thermoplastic for Rail Seat Backs and Covers that Meet Highest Hazard Level of New Fire Safety Standard SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced new LEXAN™ FST3403. - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Exhibits Expanded LEXAN™ Sheet Portfolio for Railway Interiors at InnoTrans to Help Customers Meet Upcoming Regulations Anticipating the implementation of the pan-European norm for fire safety in rail interiors, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business has expanded its portfolio of high-performance material solutions. - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s World-Renowned LEXANTM PC Resin & Customer Support Helps When Fonckel B.V., a start-up company based in the Netherlands, needed expert assistance to turn the stunning design of its Fonckel One lamp – an interactive light emitting diode (LED) luminaire – into a commercial product, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business was there to deliver its... - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Helps GRAMMER Lead Rail Industry with New Railway Seating Solution to Proactively Comply with Strict European Fire Safety Standard At InnoTrans 2012 at the Berlin Messe, Hall 5.1, booth #228, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business showcased GRAMMER Railway Interior GmbH’s tough, new seat back shells and side panels for first-class railcars that comply with Europe’s upcoming CEN/TS 45445 harmonized standard for fire... - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Launches Thermoformable LEXANTM Sheet for Outstanding Flame-Smoke-Toxicity Performance, Opacity in Aircraft Window Shades To help global aerospace customers comply with increasingly stringent standards for flame-smoke-toxicity (FST) performance of interior aircraft components, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today introduced new next-generation LEXAN™ XHR 5000 (extremely low heat release) sheet for aircraft... - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

Advanced Thermoplastic Technology from SABIC Enables Mahindra & Mahindra to Launch India’s First Plastic Fender SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced that Indian automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), with support from its Tier 1 supplier Plastic Omnium, has developed India’s first injection molded plastic fenders, which are featured on the new critically acclaimed global XUV500 sports utility vehicle (SUV). - August 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s New Noryl* SA Resins Cut Cost and Extend Performance Capabilities of Thermoset Systems for PCBs, Adhesives & Coatings Committed to helping customers differentiate their products and gain a market advantage, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today launched a new breakthrough line of Noryl* SA90 and SA9000 resins that can be used as additives for epoxy and non-epoxy thermoset systems. - August 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Executive Co-Chairs AllWorldSummit@Harvard Workshop Assessing the Future of Plastics in Saudi Arabia Recognized worldwide as a thought leader on petrochemicals, plastics and new business opportunities in Saudi Arabia, SABIC was recently selected by the prestigious AllWorld Summit@Harvard to present on the future of the Saudi Arabian plastics industry. - August 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC to Increase STAMAX* LGFPP Capacity at Genk, Belgium Facility to Meet Rising Automotive Customer Demand SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced that it is significantly boosting capacity for its STAMAX* long glass fiber-filled polypropylene (LGFPP) composite resins at its manufacturing facility in Genk, Belgium, to meet rapidly growing demand from automotive customers. Last month, the... - August 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Leads the Curve with First Polycarbonate BIPV Panels Featuring Design Flexibility, Thermal Insulation & Energy Production in One Solution With approximately 70 gigawatts (GW) of cumulative global installations, PV systems represent the third most important renewable energy source – after hydroelectric and wind power – in terms of capacity. - June 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Demonstrates High-Tech Materials Solutions for Top Healthcare Trends in Patient Safety and Device Portability at New MD&M Brazil Major healthcare industry trends, such as improving patient safety and creating smaller, more accessible devices, are receiving strong support from SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business, which is spotlighting an array of advanced thermoplastic resins from its broad product portfolio here at the... - June 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Wins Prestigious Green Material Innovation Application Award for Up-cycled Valox iQ* Resin, Showcasing Global Leadership in Sustainability SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business was honored with Plastics Technology’s (China) Green Material Innovative Application Award in recognition of the company’s pioneering Valox iQ* resin, an industry-leading material that incorporates up-cycled post-consumer content from polyethylene... - June 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

Healthcare Customer Wins Showcase SABIC’s Local Supply, Application Development Expertise, World-Class Customer Service at MD&M Brazil At the first-ever MD&M Brazil Show (booth #709), SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is spotlighting the company’s broad and deep healthcare materials portfolio with high-end applications from two leading Brazilian medical device manufacturers. - June 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

At MD&M Brazil Leading Dental Equipment Customers Spotlight High-Tech Benefits of Using SABIC’s World-Renowned Materials, Services, Expertise At the MD&M Brazil show (booth #709), SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is showcasing its broad and deep healthcare resin portfolio with new next-generation applications from two leading Brazilian dental equipment customers, Gnatus and Indusbello. - June 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC is First Company in History of PLASTPOL to be Honored with Two Awards for Best Material Ingenuity and Best Stand Design At PLASTPOL 2012, Poland’s largest international plastics and rubber processing exhibition, SABIC became the first company in the event’s 16-year history to win two awards. - June 29, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Invests in Lexan* Multiwall Sheet Capacity in India to Expand Customer Access to Advanced Roofing and Glazing Materials SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is once again demonstrating how it is powering the long-term commercial success of its customers with the announcement of a capacity investment in India. - June 27, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Wins Seven Coveted ACC Responsible Care® Energy Efficiency Awards, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Sustainability On April 30, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business was recognized by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) for its extensive world-class programs designed to improve energy efficiency, taking seven Responsible Care® Energy Efficiency Awards, including three for its Mt. Vernon, Ind., manufacturing... - June 01, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Expands Flexible Noryl* Portfolio to Offer Wire & Cable Customers First Total Solution for AC and DC Standards in the US, Europe and Japan SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business announced another major step forward to support its customers’ commercial ambitions and growth: the expansion of its Flexible Noryl* polyphenylene ether (PPE) resin portfolio for wire and cable coating applications. With the addition of two new grades... - June 01, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC to Exhibit Robust Portfolio of Advanced Material Solutions for Medical and Dental Device Applications at First Ever MD&M Brazil Show SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business will spotlight its culture of ingenuity at MD&M Brazil – in São Paulo, Brazil, June 26-27, in booth #709 – with an exhibit of customer applications that highlight the versatility of the company’s broad and deep portfolio of engineering... - May 25, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Announces Major Portfolio Expansion with Launch of Three New Engineered Lexan* Film Products for Display, Electronics and Auto Sectors SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business announced today a major expansion of its industry leading Lexan* polycarbonate (PC) portfolio. - April 21, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s Xenoy iQ* Resin Helps Canon Electronics Meet Global Customer Demand for Eco-Responsible Products with New Scanner Housing SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business announced that Canon Electronics Inc. – a global leader in imaging and optical products – has selected high-performance Xenoy iQ* ENH resin with up-cycled post-consumer recycled (PCR) content for the housing of its new imageFORMULA DR-M160 high-speed... - April 21, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Helps Volvo Trucks Accelerate Sustainability with Valox iQ* Resin, the First Up-Cycled Plastic Resin Used in a North American Truck SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business announced a major new sustainability milestone with its longstanding customer, Volvo Trucks: the first use of an up-cycled material in a North American heavy truck from post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Specifically, SABIC’s Valox iQ* polybutylene... - April 21, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC and Equipment Technologies Come Together to Create Coextruded Lexan* SLX and Cycoloy* Resin Hood for New Apache Agricultural Sprayer SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business announced the use of their Lexan* and Cycoloy* resins in Equipment Technologies’ (ET) tough, optimally designed Apache agricultural sprayer hood. The new product was developed to help overcome performance issues associated with fiberglass and metal, such... - April 19, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics