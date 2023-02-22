Recognizing the increasing prevalence of device miniaturization, a need for greater portability and a desire to find more sustainable solutions, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business will exhibit at MD&M West (booth #1701) its broad and growing portfolio of specialized resins and composites that can help solve today’s leading high-tech healthcare device challenges. MD&M West 2013 will run from Feb. 12-14 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. - January 26, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics