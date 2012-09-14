PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Aston Introduces New Coraline Pure Entry-Level Models to Its Extensive Frameless Shower Catalog Aston will be releasing an entry line of Caroline Pure Completely Frameless Shower models that provide identical styling and hardware cues but without it's premium StarCast glass coating. - August 04, 2018 - Aston Global

Aston Releases Its New Frameless Shower Collections Featuring StarCast Protective Glass Coating Aston, a luxury frameless shower door brand, has released its introductory collections of shower doors, tub doors and shower enclosures featuring its new StarCast by EnduroShield protective glass coating. - December 15, 2017 - Aston Global

Aston Partners with EnduroShield for Its Upcoming Completely Frameless Shower Collections In anticipation for its new collections of Completely Frameless Shower Doors, Tub Doors and Shower Enclosures, Aston Global (d/b/a Aston) has announced an exciting new partnership with EnduroShield and its partner company, PCT Global, a market leader in hydrophobic coatings. With the new agreement, Aston’s... - December 13, 2017 - Aston Global

Positive Shopping Experience at Plumbtile.com Recognized via Inclusion in Google Trusted Stores Program Plumbtile.com is honored to have been selected as one of Google's Trusted stores. This award recognizes Plumbtile's commitment to offering the greatest selection of bathroom and kitchen products at the most competitive prices with unparalleled customer service by showroom trained sales personnel, with extensive product knowledge and design experience. - July 10, 2014 - Plumbtile.com

Realm of Design's Beer Bottle Mansion Showcased on HGTV Extreme Homes A Las Vegas Extreme Green Home that utilized mainly recycled glass Beer Bottles in the Mansion's architecture will be featured on the Upcoming New Episode of HGTV Extreme Homes. - April 11, 2013 - Realm of Design, Inc

HGTV Visits Las Vegas to Film an Extreme Green Home A Vegas Couple Proves that a Home can be Green and Gorgeous at the Same Time - December 06, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

World's Largest Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles Opens in Vegas Cash Not the Only Thing Green in Sin City- Vegas Now Home to World's Largest Green Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles. Las Vegas Entrepreneur Finds a Creative Way to Recycle Beer Drinkers' Empties and Builds the World's Largest Eco-Friendly GreenStone Building. - October 09, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

Resurfacing Contractor in St. Louis, MO, Teams with SEO Marketing Firm to Boost Web Presence Locally renowned kitchen and bathroom remodelers "A New Look Resurfacing" partner up with marketing experts "Prospect Genius" to bring comprehensive home remodeling services to the greater St. Louis, MO area. - August 17, 2012 - A New Look Resurfacing

Beer Drinkers in Las Vegas Contribute to the World's First Greenstone Building Cash is not the only thing green in Sin City -- Las Vegas is now home to the world's first green building ever made with recycled beer bottles. - May 19, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

Myths and Realities About Water and Water Conservation Lots of old folktales prevail about how to save and conserve water—even if it really is necessary. However, water and water conservation are becoming very serious issues around the world. - February 03, 2012 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Water Conservation Resolutions for the New Year Klaus Reichardt, founder and CEO of Waterless Co. LLC, has just posted his 2012 resolutions to his blog on how to live a Greener lifestyle and reduce water consumption. - January 19, 2012 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Waterless No-Flush Urinals Reports Water Rates Continue to Rise A study of water use in U.S. businesses reveals that the average business district/commercialwater user saw water rates rise 5.5 percent in 2011 when compared to 2010.* However, in several American cities, water and sewer rate increases were considerably higher. For instance: Indianapolis, Indiana,... - December 29, 2011 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Snapshot of Americans' Hand Washing Habits Americans are becoming more diligent about washing their hands after using a public restroom, according to a national survey conducted by Bradley Corporation of Menomonee Falls, a leading manufacturer of bathroom and locker room furnishings. In Bradley’s third annual Healthy Hand Washing Survey,... - September 15, 2011 - Bradley Corporation

Waterless® Co. Inc. Celebrates 20 Years of Growth and Stability Waterless Co. Inc., the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of no-water urinal systems and other restroom products in the United States, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. - January 12, 2011 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Les 10 Visages de Mister X The New Temporary Story by Novoceram at Designer's Days 2010. - May 20, 2010 - Novoceram

Novoceram Presents Outdoor Novoceram Outdoor is the latest innovation of the Maison Novoceram: a practical, innovative and flexible project for exterior floor. Frost resistant stoneware tiles assembled on special polypropylene supports, which can be laid without glue or joints. For the first time, you can lay a floor with a floating assembly without foregoing the advantages of ceramics. - March 25, 2010 - Novoceram

A New Generation of Beauty Domain Industries Launches New Affinity Color Line for 2010 Offering 52 Life Inspiring Colors Developed to Reflect Natural Elements - November 11, 2009 - Domain Industries, Inc.

Domain Industries Takes New Approach to Design and Distribution Methods of 2009-2010 Wholesale Catalog Domain Industries, Inc., a nationwide supplier of kitchen & bath products, has announced the introduction of its new 2009-2010 Product Catalog, featuring a completely restructured and redefined approach to the way Domain Industries showcases all current products, including sinks and accessories. The... - November 11, 2009 - Domain Industries, Inc.

Novoceram, French Leading Brand for Charme Ceramics, Presents Its World at Cersaie 2009 Novoceram, French leading brand for Charme ceramics, starts at Cersaie 2009 a new chapter for its creativity, showing the new stand EcoVintage, a magic woods made of eco-sustainable ceramics and vintage fabrics. - November 05, 2009 - Novoceram

Waterless Co. Donates Urinals for USGBC for USGBC Green School Campaign Waterless Co Inc., announces they have donated 30 No-Flush™ waterless urinal systems to the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) National Green Schools Campaign. This is the third year for the program, which involves 11 educational and environmental groups throughout the country. The program... - October 15, 2009 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Let Go and Let Blog Company begins new blogging project. - August 11, 2009 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Celebrities Choose Victoria & Albert Bathtubs Bestselling romance novelist Nora Roberts is the latest celebrity to “fall in love” with a Victoria & Albert bathtub. Actress Kristen Scott Thomas and TV personality and designer Ryan Brown also selected Victoria & Albert bathtubs for their homes. - July 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

International Trade Show ISH Proves a Success for Victoria & Albert Bath Victoria & Albert Bath showed its latest designs in March at ISH 2009, the world’s leading plumbing, heating and air-conditioning trade fair held in Frankfurt, Germany, which marked its 50th anniversary this year. As a leading manufacturer of freestanding bathtubs, Victoria & Albert exhibited... - May 07, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Motorcycle Artist "Pimps" Victoria & Albert Tub, American-Style Custom motorcycle artist Harley Kegley recently expanded his talents to include transforming — of all things— a bathtub. Manufacturer Victoria & Albert Bath commissioned Kegley to paint its ios tub to showcase the paintability and American and British roots of its freestanding bathtubs. “I... - April 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Outdoor Bathrooms Are the Latest Trend for Victoria & Albert Victoria & Albert bathtubs are proving popular for outdoor use, thanks to striking designs and the durability of the modern technology material ENGLISHCAST™. The trend of outdoor rooms continues to grow, and outdoor “bathrooms” are joining the ranks of outdoor kitchens on homeowner... - March 24, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Victoria & Albert Napoli Tub Appears in California Homes Magazine and Flipping Out TV Series The Napoli bathtub by Victoria & Albert appeared in a feature in the February 2009 issue of California Homes magazine, part of a home project that was featured in the popular Bravo TV series, Flipping Out. - March 17, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Victoria & Albert Announces the Eco-Friendly Bathtub A Victoria & Albert freestanding bath is an eco-friendly choice for many reasons, including its long life cycle. All Victoria & Albert bathtubs are created from ENGLISHCAST™, an exclusive blend of more than 50 percent naturally occurring volcanic limestone. Long-lasting and durable, ENGLISHCAST™ creates a hard-wearing, renewable surface — scratches and stains inside the tub simply polish out. - March 10, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Freestanding Bathtubs Fit Luxury Into Small Rooms Homes might be shrinking, but the desire for luxury still looms large on homeowner lists. They continue to invest in upgrades that add sophistication and elegance, including freestanding bathtubs. The size of the typical U.S. home is declining, says the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in the... - February 13, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Victoria & Albert Tub Featured in HGTV Dream Home 2009 The HGTV team has selected a Victoria & Albert Marlborough slipper tub for the master bathroom in its 2009 Dream Home Giveaway™. A focal point of the elegant master bathroom of the HGTV Dream Home, the stand-alone Marlborough by Victoria & Albert is a classic, double-ended slipper tub... - February 09, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

ArtesianSinks to Attend Kitchen/Bath Industry Show in Atlanta, Georgia ArtesianSinks.com Unveils All New Bathroom Sink Product Line at the Kitchen/Bath Industry Show in Atlanta in May 2009. - January 22, 2009 - Artesian Sinks

Exclusive and Luxury Bathroom Vanities and Bathroom Products from BathKitchenAndBeyond.com Their new Website that features many more digital high-resolution pictures of the products with full descriptions makes it easier for you to find the exact bathroom vanity you are looking for. - August 04, 2008 - Bath Kitchen And Beyond

Caroma’s Donation to Help Foster Children: Supporting Abused Children at Olive Crest While Protecting the Environment Caroma, the leader in dual flush toilets and stylish bathroom sinks, is pleased to donate sinks and high efficiency toilets to Olive Crest, one of the West Coast’s premier children’s charities. The 35 year old charity promotes the safety and wellness of children and families through innovative... - July 24, 2008 - Caroma

BathKitchenandBeyond.com Offers Exclusive and Luxury Bathroom Vanities and Bathroom Products Online Bath Kitchen and Beyond is a company that specializes in selling bathroom vanities, steam showers, Jacuzzis, shower enclosures and panels, and other various bathroom products to suit any kind of home décor. - March 05, 2008 - Bath Kitchen And Beyond