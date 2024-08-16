In July 2013, Tses Glass signed with Heye International GmbH as an EP for its 250tpd Container Glass and with ghs|glass gmbh as an EP for its 600tpd Float Glass. The development of Tses Glass expects to create more than 230,000 new direct and indirect better paying job opportunities in Tses and throughout Namibia which is in line with the fast realization of Namibia's Vision 2030. - August 04, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd