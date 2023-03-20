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Within Steel Wire Drawing
The New Area Temps Mobile App is Here
The new Area Temps Mobile App is built on top of the Area Temps Website. Anything that can be done on the website can be done in the Mobile App. - March 20, 2023 - Area Temps
B2K, a Korean Company Specialized in Producing Stainless Steel Wire Based on the Latest Facilities and Technology, Will Strengthen Marketing Toward the Global Market
Company has been manufacturing spring wire, cold heading wire, free machining wire and roping wire and has expanded its production facilities for ultra-fine spring wire, since established in 2000. - August 13, 2021 - B2K Co., Ltd.
Ulbrich Announces Development Partnership Initiative for Manufacturing Innovations R&D
Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is the premier development partner for innovative metals engineering. - March 17, 2020 - Ulbrich Stainless Steels
Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical
The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical