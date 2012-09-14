PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical