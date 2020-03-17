Press Releases Ulbrich Stainless Steels Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Ulbrich Stainless Steels: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Ulbrich Announces Development Partnership Initiative for Manufacturing Innovations R&D

Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is the premier development partner for innovative metals engineering.





Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is the global leader in providing highly engineered metal solutions and high-performance strip, foil, and wire products. As a capabilities driven company, Ulbrich uses a team of dedicated metallurgists, product managers, and product strategists to help you establish the process required to deliver materials that allow you to exceed your customers’ expectations and do so with solutions that go beyond industry specifications. With over 160 alloys, Ulbrich engineers can assist in identifying the proper materials needed to maximize your product’s performance. Different applications have different demands, so whether its aerospace, medical, solar, automotive, electronics, industrial, or consumer goods, we can help determine what precision capabilities are right for you.



A development partnership is an extension of your team. Ulbrich is here to guide you through establishing the process necessary to find the right solutions for you. Their team consists of over 20 process, product, and quality metallurgists, each with expertise and skill to find what is best suited for your unique raw material needs. Their resource of metallurgists provides unparalleled access to the knowledge and capabilities you need to receive the best results. Furthermore, Ulbrich provides local support with field representatives who act as a guidance resource in your development partnership journey. Every Ulbrich facility is quality certified. The Ulbrich Specialty Strip Mill alone holds eight certifications, including the NADCAP, ISO 9001, AS9100D, GE AS9001 and Rolls Royce certifications.



Those looking for high quality, precision products would benefit greatly from Ulbrich’s development partnership. Their processing uses low dew point protective atmospheres to minimize detrimental oxide formation which can otherwise lead to excessive die life and tooling changeovers. Furthermore, Ulbrich can achieve increased yield from tight dimensional of mechanical property ranges and better uniformity. This is possible due to their state-of-the-art annealing furnaces and optimized rolling practices. Through this, they can offer material that has optimal formability for deep draw applications. When the perfect metal is not readily available, Ulbrich can provide a plating option or custom bi-metal to deliver what your industry demands. With application specific tolerances in mind, they leverage their market expertise to help identify the dimensional requirements critical to your product’s performance. These are just some of the factors which set Ulbrich apart and result in higher quality products.



The benefits of a development partnership with Ulbrich are immeasurable. Your experience with a development partnership begins with a consultation with a product specialist to discuss your project scope, including the material and application requirements. Using the specification as a guideline, Ulbrich will process customized material in R+D quantities for initial evaluation, so you can make the necessary evaluations. Based on feedback of the initial trial order, Ulbrich's product team will work with you to confirm final specifications. A unique part number will be created, ensuring the material is processed the same way every time. Finally, Ulbrich will bring your product to market with our industry-leading commitment to quality.



Start your project today by contacting a specialist via: https://www.ulbrich.com/company/development-partnership or contact our corporate office by phone (203) 239-4481.



Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc., located at 153 Washington Ave. North Haven, CT 06473, offers a wide range of products and solutions across multiple industries, helping your ideas become a reality. With over 90 years in business, they have the knowledge and experience necessary to understand the material requirements for your demanding applications. North Haven, CT, March 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New product development starts with great ideas and greater risks. With the launch of Ulbrich’s advanced development partnership initiative, they can minimize those risks through a highly experienced team of individualized experts. They assist in developing custom material solutions designed to meet your manufacturing needs and help you push the limits of innovation.Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is the global leader in providing highly engineered metal solutions and high-performance strip, foil, and wire products. As a capabilities driven company, Ulbrich uses a team of dedicated metallurgists, product managers, and product strategists to help you establish the process required to deliver materials that allow you to exceed your customers’ expectations and do so with solutions that go beyond industry specifications. With over 160 alloys, Ulbrich engineers can assist in identifying the proper materials needed to maximize your product’s performance. Different applications have different demands, so whether its aerospace, medical, solar, automotive, electronics, industrial, or consumer goods, we can help determine what precision capabilities are right for you.A development partnership is an extension of your team. Ulbrich is here to guide you through establishing the process necessary to find the right solutions for you. Their team consists of over 20 process, product, and quality metallurgists, each with expertise and skill to find what is best suited for your unique raw material needs. Their resource of metallurgists provides unparalleled access to the knowledge and capabilities you need to receive the best results. Furthermore, Ulbrich provides local support with field representatives who act as a guidance resource in your development partnership journey. Every Ulbrich facility is quality certified. The Ulbrich Specialty Strip Mill alone holds eight certifications, including the NADCAP, ISO 9001, AS9100D, GE AS9001 and Rolls Royce certifications.Those looking for high quality, precision products would benefit greatly from Ulbrich’s development partnership. Their processing uses low dew point protective atmospheres to minimize detrimental oxide formation which can otherwise lead to excessive die life and tooling changeovers. Furthermore, Ulbrich can achieve increased yield from tight dimensional of mechanical property ranges and better uniformity. This is possible due to their state-of-the-art annealing furnaces and optimized rolling practices. Through this, they can offer material that has optimal formability for deep draw applications. When the perfect metal is not readily available, Ulbrich can provide a plating option or custom bi-metal to deliver what your industry demands. With application specific tolerances in mind, they leverage their market expertise to help identify the dimensional requirements critical to your product’s performance. These are just some of the factors which set Ulbrich apart and result in higher quality products.The benefits of a development partnership with Ulbrich are immeasurable. Your experience with a development partnership begins with a consultation with a product specialist to discuss your project scope, including the material and application requirements. Using the specification as a guideline, Ulbrich will process customized material in R+D quantities for initial evaluation, so you can make the necessary evaluations. Based on feedback of the initial trial order, Ulbrich's product team will work with you to confirm final specifications. A unique part number will be created, ensuring the material is processed the same way every time. Finally, Ulbrich will bring your product to market with our industry-leading commitment to quality.Start your project today by contacting a specialist via: https://www.ulbrich.com/company/development-partnership or contact our corporate office by phone (203) 239-4481.Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc., located at 153 Washington Ave. North Haven, CT 06473, offers a wide range of products and solutions across multiple industries, helping your ideas become a reality. With over 90 years in business, they have the knowledge and experience necessary to understand the material requirements for your demanding applications. Contact Information Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.

Chris Ulbrich

800-243-1676



https://www.ulbrich.com/company/development-partnership/

Attached Files Delivering the Ulbrich Experience Through Development Partnership Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is your premier development partner for innovative metals engineering. Filename: DevPartnerPressRelease.docx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ulbrich Stainless Steels