Springer Mountain Farms, a Ga-based poultry producer that raises healthy chickens on a pesticide-free vegetarian diet without antibiotics, has received two high level quality and safety certifications – the SQF Level 3 and its USDA-certified lab has received the ISO-17025:2005 accreditation. Springer Mountain Farms chicken is served in major national restaurant chains and grocers. - May 18, 2014 - Springer Mountain Farms