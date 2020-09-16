Recent Headlines
Within Poultry Hatcheries
Fast-Growing Digested Organics Secures New Representation by Three Firms in Key Markets
Digested Organics announces new third-party sales representatives in food and beverage, agriculture and industrial markets. - September 16, 2020 - Digested Organics
Digested Organics Wins First Ever Manure Challenge
Selection From 63 Applicants Showcases the Present and Future of Animal Agriculture - July 01, 2020 - Digested Organics
Digested Organics Wins Grant for Innovation
Ultrafiltration system removes phosphorous from manure, wins Vermont Phosphorous Innovation Challenge (VPIC). - January 04, 2019 - Digested Organics
Springer Mountain Farms Earns Top Food Safety Certifications: Leading Chicken Producer Gives Consumers Industry Best for Quality
Springer Mountain Farms, a Ga-based poultry producer that raises healthy chickens on a pesticide-free vegetarian diet without antibiotics, has received two high level quality and safety certifications – the SQF Level 3 and its USDA-certified lab has received the ISO-17025:2005 accreditation. Springer Mountain Farms chicken is served in major national restaurant chains and grocers. - May 18, 2014 - Springer Mountain Farms
Ayrshire Farm Open for Farm Harvest Festival, October 15 & 16
Farm Open to the Public as Part of Loudoun County Farm Tour. - September 28, 2011 - Ayrshire Farm