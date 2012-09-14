PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Springer Mountain Farms Earns Top Food Safety Certifications: Leading Chicken Producer Gives Consumers Industry Best for Quality Springer Mountain Farms, a Ga-based poultry producer that raises healthy chickens on a pesticide-free vegetarian diet without antibiotics, has received two high level quality and safety certifications – the SQF Level 3 and its USDA-certified lab has received the ISO-17025:2005 accreditation. Springer Mountain Farms chicken is served in major national restaurant chains and grocers. - May 18, 2014 - Springer Mountain Farms Ayrshire Farm Open for Farm Harvest Festival, October 15 & 16 Farm Open to the Public as Part of Loudoun County Farm Tour. - September 28, 2011 - Ayrshire Farm