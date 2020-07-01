Digested Organics Wins First Ever Manure Challenge

Press Releases Digested Organics Press Release Share Blog

Selection From 63 Applicants Showcases the Present and Future of Animal Agriculture





“Our team has been delivering advanced solutions for manure management to farmers for over five years and it is an honor to receive this recognition,” said Robert Levine, Chief Executive Officer at Digested Organics. “We will use this prize money to continue our mission of delivering value-added solutions to hard working farmers who are tasked with the increasingly difficult job of producing our food and caring for our land in a time of climate change.”



Founded in 2013 by Robert Levine, Ph.D., and Ian Charles, Ph.D., Digested Organics is a leader in filtering and treating high solids wastewaters and process streams to help customers reduce wastewater disposal costs, reclaim clean water for reuse, and produce valuable co-products. The company has 10 systems operating across five states for livestock farms, food and beverage manufacturers, and industrial producers. With new projects starting in 2020, Digested Organics expects to be filtering over 1,000,000 gallons per day of manure by the end of next year. You can learn more at www.digestedorganics.com.



Digested Organics is a Farmington Hills, MI based technology company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and deployment of advanced filtration solutions for agricultural and industrial wastewater as well as food and beverage processing. Its mission is to empower businesses to Reclaim Waste™ by focusing on the conversion of organic wastes, such as manure, digestate, and food and beverage manufacturing wastewaters, into clean water, concentrated co-products, and when possible, renewable energy.



