Gravita Revenue Increases by 31% in Q2 FY 2014-2015 Gravita declared its consolidated and standalone financial results with overwhelming increase in revenue of 31% as compared to the FY 2013-14. - November 12, 2014 - Gravita India Ltd

CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection

Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp Acquires Scrap Yard in NJ Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp., a subsidiary of Universal Wrecking Corp., recently took over ownership and operation of the former Cosmos Green Acres scrap yard located at 23 Double Trouble Road, Bayville, NJ 08721. Hours of operation are M – F 7am to 5pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm. - November 04, 2011 - Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp.

Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman Makes Largest Acquisition to Date with Purchase of Brenner Recycling and Expands Into East Central Pennsylvania Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman & Son announced a purchase agreement to acquire Brenner Recycling, Inc. This is by far the largest acquisition made by the company. Brenner Recycling, Inc. is located in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Completion of this all cash transaction is slated on April 1, 2011. Key executives and personnel will retain their positions in the acquired company. - February 13, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Samantha Deeley Joins Upstate Shredding - Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of New Industrial Scrap Division Samantha Deeley, an experienced scrap metal purchaser, has joined Upstate Shredding-Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of the newly formed Industrial Scrap Division. This was announced by Adam Weitsman, president of the company. - February 03, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Highly Successful Tioga County Tire Recycling Program Paid for by Upstate Shredding Upstate Shredding is donating $10,000 per year for the next five years to assist Tioga County in its cleaning up project. The tire recovery program as part of the clean up drive is helping in the preservation of the scenic and natural beauty of the county. - November 18, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son