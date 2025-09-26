Recent Headlines
Within Nonferrous Metal (except Copper & Aluminum) Rolling, Drawing, Extruding, & Alloying
STS Metals and Boeing Extend Titanium Long Term Supply Chain Agreement
STS Metals, a leading producer of titanium mill products, stainless, nickel and other specialty alloy products, today announced the extension of its long-term agreement with The Boeing Company. The contract covers the supply of titanium rod, bar and plate products supported by STS Metals’ operating divisions: Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, and Sierra Sheet & Plate. - September 26, 2025 - STS Metals
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Valley Forge
Valley Forge is a leading North American player in its markets, specializing in the production of custom forged products in rounds, flats and rings in titanium and specialty alloy steels, mainly supporting the aerospace, defense and space industries. The company operates its facility in the greater... - December 18, 2024 - STS Metals
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Brown Europe
Brown Europe is a leading European player in its markets, specializing in the production of wires and bars in alloy steels, stainless steels and superalloys, mainly for the manufacturing of fasteners used in aerospace applications. The company operates two facilities in France: one in... - November 13, 2024 - STS Metals
Tikehau Capital Has Entered Into Exclusive Discussions to Sell Brown Europe to STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum
Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that STS Metals, a manufacturer of titanium, stainless steel, nickel-based and other specialty alloys, has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire its portfolio company Brown Europe, a specialist in wire drawing of high-performance alloys for the aerospace industry. - July 30, 2024 - STS Metals
Gravita Revenue Increases by 31% in Q2 FY 2014-2015
Gravita declared its consolidated and standalone financial results with overwhelming increase in revenue of 31% as compared to the FY 2013-14. - November 12, 2014 - Gravita India Ltd
CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers
Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection
Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp Acquires Scrap Yard in NJ
Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp., a subsidiary of Universal Wrecking Corp., recently took over ownership and operation of the former Cosmos Green Acres scrap yard located at 23 Double Trouble Road, Bayville, NJ 08721. Hours of operation are M – F 7am to 5pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm. - November 04, 2011 - Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp.
Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman Makes Largest Acquisition to Date with Purchase of Brenner Recycling and Expands Into East Central Pennsylvania
Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman & Son announced a purchase agreement to acquire Brenner Recycling, Inc. This is by far the largest acquisition made by the company. Brenner Recycling, Inc. is located in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Completion of this all cash transaction is slated on April 1, 2011. Key executives and personnel will retain their positions in the acquired company. - February 13, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Samantha Deeley Joins Upstate Shredding - Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of New Industrial Scrap Division
Samantha Deeley, an experienced scrap metal purchaser, has joined Upstate Shredding-Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of the newly formed Industrial Scrap Division. This was announced by Adam Weitsman, president of the company. - February 03, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Highly Successful Tioga County Tire Recycling Program Paid for by Upstate Shredding
Upstate Shredding is donating $10,000 per year for the next five years to assist Tioga County in its cleaning up project. The tire recovery program as part of the clean up drive is helping in the preservation of the scenic and natural beauty of the county. - November 18, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Upstate Shredding Expands into Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Towanda Iron & Metal
Towanda Iron & Metal Inc. was recently acquired by Upstate Shredding LLC-Ben Weitsman & Son. With the acquisition taking full place in January 2,2011, Towanda will be renamed Ben Weitsman of Towanda. All current personnel including Brad Aronson, President and Owner, will remain as part of operations to ensure business continuity. - November 15, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son