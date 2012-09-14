|
|Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email
|RSS Feeds:
|
|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Gravita declared its consolidated and standalone financial results with overwhelming increase in revenue of 31% as compared to the FY 2013-14. - November 12, 2014 - Gravita India Ltd
Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection
Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp., a subsidiary of Universal Wrecking Corp., recently took over ownership and operation of the former Cosmos Green Acres scrap yard located at 23 Double Trouble Road, Bayville, NJ 08721. Hours of operation are M – F 7am to 5pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm. - November 04, 2011 - Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp.
Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman & Son announced a purchase agreement to acquire Brenner Recycling, Inc. This is by far the largest acquisition made by the company. Brenner Recycling, Inc. is located in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Completion of this all cash transaction is slated on April 1, 2011. Key executives and personnel will retain their positions in the acquired company. - February 13, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Samantha Deeley, an experienced scrap metal purchaser, has joined Upstate Shredding-Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of the newly formed Industrial Scrap Division. This was announced by Adam Weitsman, president of the company. - February 03, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Upstate Shredding is donating $10,000 per year for the next five years to assist Tioga County in its cleaning up project. The tire recovery program as part of the clean up drive is helping in the preservation of the scenic and natural beauty of the county. - November 18, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Towanda Iron & Metal Inc. was recently acquired by Upstate Shredding LLC-Ben Weitsman & Son. With the acquisition taking full place in January 2,2011, Towanda will be renamed Ben Weitsman of Towanda. All current personnel including Brad Aronson, President and Owner, will remain as part of operations to ensure business continuity. - November 15, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
|Press Releases 1 - 7 of 7
|Page: 1