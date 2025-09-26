Recent Headlines
Within Nonferrous Metal (except Copper & Aluminum) Rolling, Drawing, & Extruding
STS Metals and Boeing Extend Titanium Long Term Supply Chain Agreement
STS Metals, a leading producer of titanium mill products, stainless, nickel and other specialty alloy products, today announced the extension of its long-term agreement with The Boeing Company. The contract covers the supply of titanium rod, bar and plate products supported by STS Metals’ operating divisions: Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, and Sierra Sheet & Plate. - September 26, 2025 - STS Metals
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Valley Forge
Valley Forge is a leading North American player in its markets, specializing in the production of custom forged products in rounds, flats and rings in titanium and specialty alloy steels, mainly supporting the aerospace, defense and space industries. The company operates its facility in the greater... - December 18, 2024 - STS Metals
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Brown Europe
Brown Europe is a leading European player in its markets, specializing in the production of wires and bars in alloy steels, stainless steels and superalloys, mainly for the manufacturing of fasteners used in aerospace applications. The company operates two facilities in France: one in... - November 13, 2024 - STS Metals
Tikehau Capital Has Entered Into Exclusive Discussions to Sell Brown Europe to STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum
Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that STS Metals, a manufacturer of titanium, stainless steel, nickel-based and other specialty alloys, has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire its portfolio company Brown Europe, a specialist in wire drawing of high-performance alloys for the aerospace industry. - July 30, 2024 - STS Metals
Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp Acquires Scrap Yard in NJ
Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp., a subsidiary of Universal Wrecking Corp., recently took over ownership and operation of the former Cosmos Green Acres scrap yard located at 23 Double Trouble Road, Bayville, NJ 08721. Hours of operation are M – F 7am to 5pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm. - November 04, 2011 - Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp.