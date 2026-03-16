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DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Continue Mobilising Momentum for DRC’s Industrialisation with New Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the launch of a new, co-located event to this flagship annual gathering in Kolwezi, namely, the DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum. “The successful 2025 edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum reaffirmed... - March 16, 2026 - Battery Metals Forum
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Features Impressive Expert Speakers and Pioneering Projects
The upcoming DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum features an impressive list of expert speakers, senior government representatives and pioneering regional projects as part of the programme line-up. The event is hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost... - September 18, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: "DRC Ambitious to Transform Its Resources"
According to Prof Jena-Marie Kanda of the University of Lubumbashi, the DRC–Africa Battery Metals Forum has evolved into a vital partnership platform. - September 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Lualaba Governor to Address DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in September in Kolwezi
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have confirmed that H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, the Governor of Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will address the event that is taking place from 29 to 20 September in Kolwezi. Governor Masuka Saini will deliver a welcome... - September 02, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Announces Strong Advisory Board for Key Industry Insights
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the members of this year’s advisory board for the event that is heading for Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September. By driving localisation, beneficiation and industrialisation, the third edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum... - August 17, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Reveals Agenda to "Leverage Foreign Interest in Critical Minerals"
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi. - August 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Back with Big Move to Kolwezi in September
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is moving to Kolwezi and is taking place from 29-30 September 2025. - April 03, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Strong Diplomatic Support for DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in Kinshasa in September
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced a list of VIPs that have already confirmed their presence at the event, taking place in Kinshasa from 17–18 September. This includes the ambassadors of several of the DRC’s important trading partners, including the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. - September 13, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Battery Metals Forum Returns to Kinshasa in September as Demand for Key Minerals and Metals Remains High
Key role players in the battery manufacturing value chain from the private and public sectors are to converge in Kinshasa from 17–18 September for the Battery Metals Forum DRC-Africa. - August 15, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Ready for Crucial September Launch
The inaugural edition of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, taking place in Kinshasa from 20–21 September* this year, will contribute to the establishment of an inclusive and equitable battery metals industry, support large-scale sustainable growth, local beneficiation and socio-economic... - July 27, 2023 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Provide Much-Needed Strategic Focus for Minerals of the Future
Driven by the demand for batteries and electric vehicles in a transparent and open environment, the continent welcomes the new DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: a specialised event that will gather high-level representatives from the entire battery metals industry value chain from 12–13... - November 22, 2022 - Battery Metals Forum
Kripke Promotes 3 to Vice Presidents
Kripke Enterprises, Inc. (KEI) a nonferrous metal brokerage based in Toledo, Ohio is pleased to announce the promotion of three new vice presidents: Andy Golding, of Toledo Ohio has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Marvin Finkelstein of Boca Raton, Florida has been promoted... - January 09, 2015 - Kripke Enterprises, Inc.
Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) Technology Wins Approval from General Motors and Chrysler
The following is to the worldwide steel, metals and metalworking industry press and presents the latest news on Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) steel pickling technology. - December 31, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.
First Generation 2.0 Multi-Cell EPS Production Line in Operation in China
Eco Pickled Surface, the groundbreaking technology that replaces acid pickling of strip steel, is now operating in the world's largest steel market. - December 02, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.
Florida Gold Exchange Announces New Location in Pompano Beach
Florida Gold Exchange is proud to announce the opening of the newest gold exchange location in Pompano Beach, one of the only gold and silver buyers in the area that is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. This new gold store is conveniently located at 2301 W Sample Rd, Bldg 1 Ste 4A in... - September 28, 2013 - Florida Gold Exchange
Coming Soon - a Bitcoin to Gold Market
New bitcoin trading site, Coinabul.com, is now accepting bitcoins in exchange for gold. - September 10, 2011 - Coinabul
Silver Recycling Company to Cease Operations
The Board of Directors of the Silver Recycling Company Inc. has concluded that the Company’s financial condition no longer makes it a viable going concern and has determined to cease all business operations effective immediately. The company’s inability to meet its financial... - August 27, 2009 - The Silver Recycling Company
Ledoux and Company Reaffirm Utah Properties Have Potential Yet Undiscovered Large Deposits of Indicated Reserves of Gold, Silver and Rare Earth Minerals
Tahoe Gold Mining and Refining Company is very pleased with the assay results from Ledoux and Company of Teaneck, NJ that once more reaffirm properties have the potential of containing as yet undiscovered large deposits of economic commercial indicated reserves of valuable metals and rare earth minerals. The assay report is consistent and supportive of the Intertek, Inc and ALS Chemex assay conclusions which now gives way to implementing exploration on our properties. - August 01, 2009 - tahoe Gold Mining and Refining Company
The Silver Recycling Company Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report
The Silver Recycling Company (TSR - TSX venture) (ETR:YRE) (PINK:TSRCF) is providing its second Default Status Report in accordance with National Policy 12-203: Cease Trade Orders for Continuous DisclosureDefaults ("NP 12-203)- March 6, 2009, the Corporationannounced that it expected there... - June 20, 2009 - The Silver Recycling Company
Trump Alum Fired Up About GoldandSilverNow
Former Apprentice contestant Tarek Saab's new business links bullion investors seeking to buy and sell precious metals. - November 13, 2008 - GoldandSilverNow