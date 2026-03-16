Tahoe Gold Mining and Refining Company is very pleased with the assay results from Ledoux and Company of Teaneck, NJ that once more reaffirm properties have the potential of containing as yet undiscovered large deposits of economic commercial indicated reserves of valuable metals and rare earth minerals. The assay report is consistent and supportive of the Intertek, Inc and ALS Chemex assay conclusions which now gives way to implementing exploration on our properties. - August 01, 2009 - tahoe Gold Mining and Refining Company