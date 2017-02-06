Recent Headlines
SharpoPro® Introduces a Knife Sharpener for the Kitchen
The knife sharpener from SharpoPro® has a classic yet proven design which makes it the ideal solution for keeping your kitchen knives in tiptop shape. The sturdy design and non-slip base means you can sharpen knives safely, effectively and accurately. - February 06, 2017 - SharpoPro
Spartan International Consulting Group Announces New Division
Spartan International Consulting Group a provider of law enforcement, military, and private sector security training and services announces the opening of a new division. This new division, Kodiak Tactical Systems, provides training aids and tools to military, law enforcement, and the Special Operations community. - March 27, 2012 - Spartan International Consulting Group/Kodiak Tactical Systems
U.S. Government Awards GSA Contract to TRM Sales Management, LLC
U.S. Government awards GSA contract to TRM Sales Management, LLC. TRM Sales Management is now a "51V Super Hardware Store" with three SIN codes listed on GSA Advantage. - April 18, 2011 - TRM Sales Management, LLC
Flip'N'Grip Tool Pouches
Tool pouches for the trade. "A new Patented Tool Pouch system that is revolutionising the way Tradies wear their tools and fixings on their nail belts," remarks carpenter turned inventor Neil Ewins. He adds, "They are easy to attach and remove & make for a very comfortable day on site." - January 31, 2011 - Flip'N'Grip Pty Ltd
Flip'N'Grip Announce New Tool Pouches Release in April 2011
An introduction of new tool pouch designs to Flip'N'Grip's current range of tool pouches. - January 31, 2011 - Flip'N'Grip Pty Ltd
Ultra-Durable GoldEdge® Drill Bit Line Launched
Increased wear resistance and greater torsion strength are just a couple of the benefits found in the new line of GoldEdge® cryogenic drill bits. Designed to drill through work hardening grades of stainless steel and other hard to drill materials, GoldEdge drill bits are built to take on the most demanding jobs in the construction, maintenance and metal working industries. - March 24, 2010 - GoldEdge Steel Solutions, Inc.
Corona Clipper Makes a Difference on National Public Lands Day
As a leading manufacturer of professional and consumer tools, Corona Clipper has a longstanding commitment to community improvement throughout the United States. On September 26, 2009, Corona demonstrated this commitment by donating a variety of shovels, pruners, loppers and rakes to the Santa Fe... - December 25, 2009 - Corona Clipper, Inc.
Corona Clipper's New Striking Tools Poised to Make a Positive Impact
Corona Clipper, a leading manufacturer of professional and consumer tools, has launched a complete line of striking tools. This family of tools includes one drilling hammer and thirteen models of sledgehammers in weights of three, four, six, eight, ten, twelve, sixteen or twenty pounds to cover the broadest possible range of applications. - October 21, 2009 - Corona Clipper, Inc.
Independent Tests Show That Corona Clipper Pruners and Loppers Outperform the Competition
Tests compared the durability, blade hardness and corrosion resistance of 23 products. - September 11, 2009 - Corona Clipper, Inc.
Corona Clipper Introduces Two New Long-Reach Pruners
Corona Clipper, the leading manufacturer of professional and consumer tools, has introduced two Long Reach Pruners designed to make pruning faster, easier and safer—models TP 3206 and TP 3212. - July 04, 2009 - Corona Clipper, Inc.