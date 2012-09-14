PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Saw Blade Approved to Work with SawStop Saw blade tested and approved by SawStop features improved tip technology to provide for a longer life - March 11, 2011 - Carbide Processors

Got Tap and Die? Newer Tap and Die Sets Feature Better Quality Steel. Newer Tap and Die Sets are made with a higher quality steel compared to many years ago, making modern versions more accurate and useful. Triumph Tool is one manufacturer of these higher quality sets, now available from Carbide Processors. - February 18, 2011 - Carbide Processors

October is a Time to Give For every Tense Watch purchased from Carbide Processors, a ten dollar donation will be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. - October 07, 2010 - Carbide Processors

Rescue Blades Discounted for Fire Departments and Rescue Units Diamond Blade Dealer offers discounted pricing on high quality Rescue Blades to fire departments and rescue units worldwide. - May 07, 2009 - Diamond Blade Dealer

Diamond Blade Dealer Provides Better Online Customer Experience New DiamondBladeDealer.com website redesign offers same low prices with enhanced features. - April 14, 2009 - Diamond Blade Dealer

New and Improved Online Tool Store Carbide Processors have completely remodeled their website, and have added an online tool Store with over 10,000 tools. The store boasts Complete lines of Router bits and Drill Bits from Manufacturers like Whiteside, Southeast Tool, Vortex, and Morris Wood Tool, as well as Saw Blades from SystiMatic, Final Cut, and LongLife, and great new tools like the Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set. - March 26, 2009 - Carbide Processors