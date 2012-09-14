PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Saw Blade & Handsaw Manufacturing

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Saw Blade Approved to Work with SawStop
Saw blade tested and approved by SawStop features improved tip technology to provide for a longer life - March 11, 2011 - Carbide Processors
Got Tap and Die? Newer Tap and Die Sets Feature Better Quality Steel.
Newer Tap and Die Sets are made with a higher quality steel compared to many years ago, making modern versions more accurate and useful. Triumph Tool is one manufacturer of these higher quality sets, now available from Carbide Processors. - February 18, 2011 - Carbide Processors
October is a Time to Give
For every Tense Watch purchased from Carbide Processors, a ten dollar donation will be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. - October 07, 2010 - Carbide Processors
Diamond Blade Dealer
Rescue Blades Discounted for Fire Departments and Rescue Units
Diamond Blade Dealer offers discounted pricing on high quality Rescue Blades to fire departments and rescue units worldwide. - May 07, 2009 - Diamond Blade Dealer
Diamond Blade Dealer
Diamond Blade Dealer Provides Better Online Customer Experience
New DiamondBladeDealer.com website redesign offers same low prices with enhanced features. - April 14, 2009 - Diamond Blade Dealer
New and Improved Online Tool Store
Carbide Processors have completely remodeled their website, and have added an online tool Store with over 10,000 tools. The store boasts Complete lines of Router bits and Drill Bits from Manufacturers like Whiteside, Southeast Tool, Vortex, and Morris Wood Tool, as well as Saw Blades from SystiMatic, Final Cut, and LongLife, and great new tools like the Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set. - March 26, 2009 - Carbide Processors
Advanced Materials Lead to a Longer Lasting Saw Blade
One blade last 3-10 times longer, saving money on sharpening and replacement blades. - March 01, 2009 - Carbide Processors
Press Releases 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help