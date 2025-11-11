Recent Headlines
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces High-Performance HSS Slitting Saws for Precision Cutting Applications
Durga Engineering Corporation has introduced new HSS slitting saws manufactured of premium high-speed steel with precision grinding to ensure better precision and durability. The saws are suitable for a wide range of sectors, come in a variety of sizes, work with ferrous and non-ferrous materials, and are now available on the company's website. - November 11, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Durga Engineering Corporation's New Gear Hob Cutter Redefines Gear Cutting Standards
For gear manufacture, Durga Engineering Corporation introduced new gear hob cutter that offers increased speed, durability, and precision. It offers 20% reduced tool wear and up to 30% more productivity for a variety of materials and machining situations. With its modular design and adherence to international standards, it offers a high-volume production solution at a reasonable price. - October 17, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces Next-Generation Slitting Saws for High-Precision Metalworking
Durga Engineering Corporation, a pioneer in industrial cutting tool innovation, announces the launch of its next-generation slitting saws. Engineered for exceptional precision, durability, and performance, the new line is designed to meet the evolving demands of metalworking applications across a wide range of industries. - October 03, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
New Saw Blade Approved to Work with SawStop
Saw blade tested and approved by SawStop features improved tip technology to provide for a longer life - March 11, 2011 - Carbide Processors
Got Tap and Die? Newer Tap and Die Sets Feature Better Quality Steel.
Newer Tap and Die Sets are made with a higher quality steel compared to many years ago, making modern versions more accurate and useful. Triumph Tool is one manufacturer of these higher quality sets, now available from Carbide Processors. - February 18, 2011 - Carbide Processors
October is a Time to Give
For every Tense Watch purchased from Carbide Processors, a ten dollar donation will be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. - October 07, 2010 - Carbide Processors
Rescue Blades Discounted for Fire Departments and Rescue Units
Diamond Blade Dealer offers discounted pricing on high quality Rescue Blades to fire departments and rescue units worldwide. - May 07, 2009 - Diamond Blade Dealer
Diamond Blade Dealer Provides Better Online Customer Experience
New DiamondBladeDealer.com website redesign offers same low prices with enhanced features. - April 14, 2009 - Diamond Blade Dealer
New and Improved Online Tool Store
Carbide Processors have completely remodeled their website, and have added an online tool Store with over 10,000 tools. The store boasts Complete lines of Router bits and Drill Bits from Manufacturers like Whiteside, Southeast Tool, Vortex, and Morris Wood Tool, as well as Saw Blades from SystiMatic, Final Cut, and LongLife, and great new tools like the Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set. - March 26, 2009 - Carbide Processors
Advanced Materials Lead to a Longer Lasting Saw Blade
One blade last 3-10 times longer, saving money on sharpening and replacement blades. - March 01, 2009 - Carbide Processors