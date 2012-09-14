PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silver Creek Industries Wins a First Place MBI Award of Distinction 2018 Silver Creek Industries (SCI) (silver-creek.net) was named first place winner of the permanent modular education over 10,000 sf category of the Modular Building Institute’s (MBI) 2018 Awards of Distinction for its KIPP Three-Story Charter School project. - April 12, 2018 - Silver Creek Industries, Inc.

Interactive 3D Designer Tool for Steel & Metal Building Design Worldwide Steel Buildings announcing new interactive 3D designer for steel & metal buildings usable in residential, commercial and industrial markets. - November 14, 2016 - Worldwide Steel Buildings

Free Self Storage Knowledge Available at BETCO’s Free One-Day Seminar BETCO Inc. will host a one-day, free seminar on March 10, 2016 entitled “Developing a Successful Self Storage Business.” The seminar will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park. - January 27, 2016 - Betco Inc.

Pascal Steel Corporation Designs and Builds the Great American Pavilion for California’s Great America Amusement Park 60 years of combined knowledge and experience in the steel building industry went into the design, building and construction of a high-quality 18,000 square foot multi-purpose steel facility that will be home to the Red Zone Rally pregame event for all 49ers home games and other Levi's® Stadium events as well as corporate events, community gatherings, product launches, holiday parties and more. - July 25, 2014 - Pascal Steel

Houston Metal Building Contractor Launches Information Portal on Metal Building Design, Construction and Installation Brand Metal Buildings today announced the launch of www.bcsbuildings.com as an information portal for Houston metro homeowners to find information about Metal Building and Steel Buildings solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly newsletter of home improvement tips,... - January 09, 2014 - Brand Metal Buildings

New Colours, New Improvements — MetalRoofingOnline.com.au Now Offers Next Generation BlueScope Steel’s Colorbond Roofing MetalRoofingOnline.com.au unveils on its website the most exciting new line of Colorbond® roofing, which includes new, contemporary, distinctly Australian colours such as Cove, Terrain, and Wallaby, and outstanding improvements that reduce the product’s environmental impact. - October 28, 2013 - Metal Roofing Online

Steel Buildings US Brings on New Pre-Fabricated Steel Building Designs There was a time when people turned to wood and cement for any buildings and structures they needed. But now, a new development in the way steel is manufactured has given way to modern pre-fabricated structures that save energy and money. The folks over at http://steelbuildingsus.com are pleased to inform... - January 13, 2013 - Steel buildings us

DavyMarkham Wins $3.7 Million Mexican Mining Contract Heavy engineering expert DavyMarkham has won its first contract to supply a production hoist to a mine in Mexico, worth $3.7 million. The company secured the contract to design, manufacture and supply a double drum production hoist for Agnico-Eagle’s Pinos Altos mine in Northern Mexico. Pinos... - December 11, 2012 - DavyMarkham Ltd

Hobson to Engage in Online Business Singapore based metal trading company Hobson International Pte Ltd is planning to build global online marketplace for steel products. “We have a broad customer base across the world in steel and metal industries, now it is time to bring our resources online and make the world’s leading portal... - March 16, 2012 - Hobson International

Dozens of Local Businesses Collaborate to Create One-of-a-Kind, Next Generation, Green, Durable Hurricane/Earthquake Proof Home An unprecedented demonstration of local business collaboration is taking place now in New Orleans. More than two dozen local construction professionals, design firms, vendors, and product specialists, led by OceanSafe, the The ReGen Group, Woodward Design+Build,, and C&G Construction, have joined... - October 06, 2011 - Oceansafe

REOSE Showcasing Sustainable Prototype Containerized Housing Development New Orleans’ Sustainable Home Model to Promote Green Materials, Appliances, Equipment, and Furnishings That Can be Packaged and Shipped Internationally - September 03, 2011 - Oceansafe

LI Green Building Material Firm to Rebuild Snow-Damaged Warehouse OceanSafe’s Green and Durable Materials to be Used to Rebuild Crazy Billy’s Wine & Spirits Snow-Damaged Warehouse - July 27, 2011 - Oceansafe

Blue Sky Homes to Begin Next Building Project Green elements include revolutionary light-gauge steel frame and rapid construction - January 31, 2011 - Blue Sky Homes LLC

OceanSafe and Road Home Builders Introduce the Next Generation in Green Home Construction OceanSafe, the nation’s premier manufacturer of durable and energy-efficient Steel Structural Insulated Panels, and Road Home Builders, a leading green residential and commercial contractor, have entered into a strategic partnership to produce highly energy-efficient, durable, healthy and easy-to-construct... - January 06, 2011 - Oceansafe

Green Home Decor and Material Sought for REOSE Building Project That Takes "Green" to the Extreme To achieve the goal of creating a nearly 100-percent “green” show home, REOSE LLC, the sustainable building venture of green product manufacturer, Oceansafe, and sustainable design consultants, The ReGen Group, seek partners interested in showcasing their sustainable, energy-efficient materials,... - November 19, 2010 - Oceansafe

Prefabricated Metal Buildings Manufacturer Celebrating 35 Years in Business Starrco, a prefabricated metal building design and manufacturing firm is celebrating 35 years in business. To do so, they are revising their website to give better service and using search engine optimization and link building to get the word out. - July 15, 2010 - Starrco Modular Buildings

Modular Cleanrooms Have a New Website Modular cleanrooms are used in just about every industry you can name. Now Starrco has created a website devoted exclusively to modular cleanrooms. - July 15, 2010 - Starrco Modular Cleanrooms

New Orleans Architects Chosen for Oceansafe/Regen Unique Sustainable Building Design Competition REOSE LLC is hosting a unique Sustainable Design Competition for top New Orleans based architectural firms. The invitation-only list of leading New Orleans architectural firm competitors has been finalized and the competition is underway. - June 17, 2010 - Oceansafe

STVA Scaffold Boosts its Driving Force Due to a dramatic increase in sales, STVA Scaffold has expanded its world wide shipping operations by teaming up with additional freight carriers. This is a strategic customer oriented project which is geared towards ensuring that customers receive their products within a reasonable and acceptable time... - March 29, 2007 - STVA Scaffold

Home Living Spaces - Moves Screen Room Kit Operations to New Facility HomeLivingSpaces.com has moved its complete screen room do-it-yourself shipping operations to a new facility in suburbs of Birmingham Alabama. - October 09, 2006 - Home Living Spaces

Superior Metal Acquires Assets of Two Companies Superior Metal Products has acquired the assets to two companies, Ace Metal Products and Styro-Tek of Alabama. - July 21, 2006 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.

SuperiorMetalProducts.com has Annual Phifer Screen Wire and Screen Frame Box Sale SuperiorMetalProducts.com has its 5th annual Phifer Screen wire and screen frame box sale for Builders, Contractors, Installers and Home Improvement companies. - January 24, 2006 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.

SuperiorSunrooms.com Offers Free Sunroom and Screen Room Leads to Home Improvement Businesses in South Florida SuperiorSunrooms.com today announces the availability of free sun room and screen room leads for builders, contractors, installers and home improvement companies for the south Florida region. - January 16, 2006 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.