Recent Headlines
Within Prefabricated Metal Building & Component Manufacturing
Lanex Manufacturing Acquires METALOQ Patented Steel Structure Prefabrication Technology
Lanex Manufacturing acquirers METALOQ pre-engineered volumetric modular construction technology to drive progress in the modular construction industry. By integrating this advanced system into their production processes, Lanex aims to provide clients with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. - February 20, 2025 - Lanex Manufacturing
CHOMEX Introduces J. Carter Pod in Honor of President Jimmy Carter’s Legacy of Affordable Housing
CHOMEX honors President Jimmy Carter’s legacy with the launch of the J. Carter Pod, a modular expandable home designed for affordable and dignified housing. This innovative solution provides a safe and sustainable option for homeless shelters, emergency housing, and alternative living spaces, continuing Carter’s mission to ensure housing for all. - February 07, 2025 - CHOMEX CORP
CHOMEX Proudly Achieves BBB Accreditation - Building Trust, One Home at a Time
CHOMEX has earned BBB accreditation, highlighting its commitment to trust, quality, and customer satisfaction. This recognition reinforces its mission to provide affordable, sustainable housing solutions while meeting high standards of transparency and ethical business practices. - November 20, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
True Metal Supply Donates Essential Supplies to Hurricane Helene Victims in Western North Carolina
True Metal Supply has donated truckloads of essential supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. The company is using West Court Baptist Church in Marion, NC as a distribution center to provide items such as water, food, and shelter materials to affected families. Mason Burchette, Owner of True Metal Supply, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time. - October 11, 2024 - True Metal Supply
CHOMEX Addresses Generational Wealth Disparity with Innovative Housing Solutions
CHOMEX's latest press release highlights the generational wealth gap caused by restrictive housing policies favoring Baby Boomers. CHOMEX offers a solution with affordable, sustainable container homes, designed for quick construction and customizable layouts. With Affirm financing at 0% interest for 24 months, CHOMEX aims to make homeownership accessible for all. Visit www.ContainerHomeX.com to learn more. - June 05, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
Keen’s Buildings is Delighted to Announce the Ongoing Sponsorship of RJ Hampshire #24 in the West Coast Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series
When RJ Hampshire hits the course for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, he’ll have the Keen’s Buildings patch on his jersey again. “I’m excited for another great year,” said Hampshire about the sponsorship deal. “Keen’s Buildings has supported me... - December 26, 2022 - Keen's Buildings
Wahoo Decks Announces Name Change to Wahoo Building Products
The new name reflects the company’s projected evolution and expanded product focus. - September 27, 2022 - Wahoo Building Products
Silver Creek Industries Wins a First Place MBI Award of Distinction 2018
Silver Creek Industries (SCI) (silver-creek.net) was named first place winner of the permanent modular education over 10,000 sf category of the Modular Building Institute’s (MBI) 2018 Awards of Distinction for its KIPP Three-Story Charter School project. - April 12, 2018 - Silver Creek Industries, Inc.
Interactive 3D Designer Tool for Steel & Metal Building Design
Worldwide Steel Buildings announcing new interactive 3D designer for steel & metal buildings usable in residential, commercial and industrial markets. - November 14, 2016 - Worldwide Steel Buildings
Free Self Storage Knowledge Available at BETCO’s Free One-Day Seminar
BETCO Inc. will host a one-day, free seminar on March 10, 2016 entitled “Developing a Successful Self Storage Business.” The seminar will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park. - January 27, 2016 - Betco Inc.
Pascal Steel Corporation Designs and Builds the Great American Pavilion for California’s Great America Amusement Park
60 years of combined knowledge and experience in the steel building industry went into the design, building and construction of a high-quality 18,000 square foot multi-purpose steel facility that will be home to the Red Zone Rally pregame event for all 49ers home games and other Levi's® Stadium events as well as corporate events, community gatherings, product launches, holiday parties and more. - July 25, 2014 - Pascal Steel
Houston Metal Building Contractor Launches Information Portal on Metal Building Design, Construction and Installation
Brand Metal Buildings today announced the launch of www.bcsbuildings.com as an information portal for Houston metro homeowners to find information about Metal Building and Steel Buildings solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly newsletter of home improvement... - January 09, 2014 - Brand Metal Buildings
New Colours, New Improvements — MetalRoofingOnline.com.au Now Offers Next Generation BlueScope Steel’s Colorbond Roofing
MetalRoofingOnline.com.au unveils on its website the most exciting new line of Colorbond® roofing, which includes new, contemporary, distinctly Australian colours such as Cove, Terrain, and Wallaby, and outstanding improvements that reduce the product’s environmental impact. - October 28, 2013 - Metal Roofing Online
Steel Buildings US Brings on New Pre-Fabricated Steel Building Designs
There was a time when people turned to wood and cement for any buildings and structures they needed. But now, a new development in the way steel is manufactured has given way to modern pre-fabricated structures that save energy and money. The folks over at http://steelbuildingsus.com are pleased to... - January 13, 2013 - Steel buildings us
DavyMarkham Wins $3.7 Million Mexican Mining Contract
Heavy engineering expert DavyMarkham has won its first contract to supply a production hoist to a mine in Mexico, worth $3.7 million. The company secured the contract to design, manufacture and supply a double drum production hoist for Agnico-Eagle’s Pinos Altos mine in Northern Mexico. - December 11, 2012 - DavyMarkham Ltd
Hobson to Engage in Online Business
Singapore based metal trading company Hobson International Pte Ltd is planning to build global online marketplace for steel products. “We have a broad customer base across the world in steel and metal industries, now it is time to bring our resources online and make the world’s leading... - March 16, 2012 - Hobson International
Dozens of Local Businesses Collaborate to Create One-of-a-Kind, Next Generation, Green, Durable Hurricane/Earthquake Proof Home
An unprecedented demonstration of local business collaboration is taking place now in New Orleans. More than two dozen local construction professionals, design firms, vendors, and product specialists, led by OceanSafe, the The ReGen Group, Woodward Design+Build,, and C&G Construction, have... - October 06, 2011 - Oceansafe
REOSE Showcasing Sustainable Prototype Containerized Housing Development
New Orleans’ Sustainable Home Model to Promote Green Materials, Appliances, Equipment, and Furnishings That Can be Packaged and Shipped Internationally - September 03, 2011 - Oceansafe
LI Green Building Material Firm to Rebuild Snow-Damaged Warehouse
OceanSafe’s Green and Durable Materials to be Used to Rebuild Crazy Billy’s Wine & Spirits Snow-Damaged Warehouse - July 27, 2011 - Oceansafe
Blue Sky Homes to Begin Next Building Project
Green elements include revolutionary light-gauge steel frame and rapid construction - January 31, 2011 - Blue Sky Homes LLC
OceanSafe and Road Home Builders Introduce the Next Generation in Green Home Construction
OceanSafe, the nation’s premier manufacturer of durable and energy-efficient Steel Structural Insulated Panels, and Road Home Builders, a leading green residential and commercial contractor, have entered into a strategic partnership to produce highly energy-efficient, durable, healthy and... - January 06, 2011 - Oceansafe
Green Home Decor and Material Sought for REOSE Building Project That Takes "Green" to the Extreme
To achieve the goal of creating a nearly 100-percent “green” show home, REOSE LLC, the sustainable building venture of green product manufacturer, Oceansafe, and sustainable design consultants, The ReGen Group, seek partners interested in showcasing their sustainable, energy-efficient... - November 19, 2010 - Oceansafe
Modular Cleanrooms Have a New Website
Modular cleanrooms are used in just about every industry you can name. Now Starrco has created a website devoted exclusively to modular cleanrooms. - July 15, 2010 - Starrco Modular Cleanrooms
Prefabricated Metal Buildings Manufacturer Celebrating 35 Years in Business
Starrco, a prefabricated metal building design and manufacturing firm is celebrating 35 years in business. To do so, they are revising their website to give better service and using search engine optimization and link building to get the word out. - July 15, 2010 - Starrco Modular Buildings
New Orleans Architects Chosen for Oceansafe/Regen Unique Sustainable Building Design Competition
REOSE LLC is hosting a unique Sustainable Design Competition for top New Orleans based architectural firms. The invitation-only list of leading New Orleans architectural firm competitors has been finalized and the competition is underway. - June 17, 2010 - Oceansafe
STVA Scaffold Boosts its Driving Force
Due to a dramatic increase in sales, STVA Scaffold has expanded its world wide shipping operations by teaming up with additional freight carriers. This is a strategic customer oriented project which is geared towards ensuring that customers receive their products within a reasonable and acceptable... - March 29, 2007 - STVA Scaffold
Home Living Spaces - Moves Screen Room Kit Operations to New Facility
HomeLivingSpaces.com has moved its complete screen room do-it-yourself shipping operations to a new facility in suburbs of Birmingham Alabama. - October 09, 2006 - Home Living Spaces
Superior Metal Acquires Assets of Two Companies
Superior Metal Products has acquired the assets to two companies, Ace Metal Products and Styro-Tek of Alabama. - July 21, 2006 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.
SuperiorMetalProducts.com has Annual Phifer Screen Wire and Screen Frame Box Sale
SuperiorMetalProducts.com has its 5th annual Phifer Screen wire and screen frame box sale for Builders, Contractors, Installers and Home Improvement companies. - January 24, 2006 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.
SuperiorSunrooms.com Offers Free Sunroom and Screen Room Leads to Home Improvement Businesses in South Florida
SuperiorSunrooms.com today announces the availability of free sun room and screen room leads for builders, contractors, installers and home improvement companies for the south Florida region. - January 16, 2006 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.
SuperiorSunrooms.com Announces Special Program for New Sun Room Dealers
Contractors, builders, SuperiorSunrooms.com wants to develop you another revenue stream by becoming a dealer in the $2.5+ Billion dollar sunroom industry. - July 29, 2005 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.