AOTCO Metal Finishing Acquires Modern Metal Finishing

AOTCO Metal Finishing, a Massachusetts-based national leader in electroplating, anodizing, and other surface finishing services, announced its strategic acquisition of Connecticut-based Modern Metal Finishing (MMF), further enhancing AOTCO's portfolio with MMF's expert anodizing services. This allows AOTCO to better service customers in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. AOTCO is NADCAP and ISO 13485 accredited, ITAR registered, and serves North America's advanced manufacturers.