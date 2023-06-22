AOTCO Metal Finishing Acquires Modern Metal Finishing
AOTCO Metal Finishing, a Massachusetts-based national leader in electroplating, anodizing, and other surface finishing services, announced its strategic acquisition of Connecticut-based Modern Metal Finishing (MMF), further enhancing AOTCO's portfolio with MMF's expert anodizing services. This allows AOTCO to better service customers in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. AOTCO is NADCAP and ISO 13485 accredited, ITAR registered, and serves North America's advanced manufacturers.
Boston, MA, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, AOTCO Metal Finishing, a national leader in specialty finishing services, announced its strategic acquisition of Connecticut-based Modern Metal Finishing (MMF), further enhancing AOTCO's portfolio with MMF's expert anodizing services.
This acquisition advances AOTCO's targeted growth strategy, building on a series of successful past acquisitions and underscoring the company's commitment to becoming a comprehensive national finishing partner for advanced manufacturers.
For customers in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the acquisition offers a compelling benefit. “Customers tell us that local pickup and delivery service helps save time and money,” commented Matt Smith, AOTCO’s President. “MMF will serve as a distribution hub, giving customers throughout the Tri-State area access to local pickup and delivery both for AOTCO’s electroplating and MMF’s anodizing services.”
The companies are also very similar, Smith observed, "AOTCO and MMF share a commitment to customer collaboration, superior quality, and quick turnarounds. MMF's top-tier anodizing capabilities, coupled with their commitment to best-in-class environmental practices, align closely with our own values and high standards."
AOTCO and MMF will continue to operate at their existing locations, retaining their employees and management teams to ensure the seamless integration and continuity of service for customers.
"We are excited to join the AOTCO family,” said Paul Decerbo, MMF’s General Manager. “Our customers stand to gain substantially from this integration, which extend our footprint, enrich our service offering, and elevate our position as a trusted partner in our industry."
About Modern Metal Finishing
Established in Oxford, Connecticut, Modern Metal Finishing is a certified FFL, ISO 9001:2008, NADCAP AC7108, and AC7004 facility. MMF offers a broad spectrum of services, including Type II & Type III (Hardcoat) Anodizing, Chem Film, Passivation, and others. MMF serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, and is recognized as a supplier to major manufacturers such as Raytheon, Sikorsky, and Lockheed Martin.
About AOTCO Metal Finishing
Founded in 1975, AOTCO, based in Billerica, Massachusetts, is an ISO 13485-certified, NADCAP-accredited, and ITAR-registered company. Known for its expertise in tackling complex jobs, AOTCO serves advanced technology industries, including aerospace, defense, clean energy, medical, optics, and semiconductor. AOTCO's commitment to R&D has solidified its position as an innovation-driven organization known for developing new processes and solving intricate plating problems.
Myer Henderson
978-667-8298
www.aotco.com
