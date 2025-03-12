Recent Headlines
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Dan's 30 plus years of experience in accounting and sales tax will help vending operators become more efficient with their financial operations. - March 12, 2025 - TACS, LLC
Local Entrepreneur of Prime Nova Partners LLC Launches Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent with Premium Quality at very affordable Price for Eco-Friendly Home Solution.
Prime Nova Partners LLC unveils Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste. Clean & Clear® delivers powerful, eco-friendly laundry care, while Magic Paste® offers versatile, effective cleaning for various surfaces. To celebrate, a special promotion offers a free fabric softener with the purchase of 5.15 Ltr Clean & Clear®. These new products highlight a commitment to quality and sustainability. - August 01, 2024 - Prime Nova Partners LLC
Combating the $112 Billion Retail Theft Problem with DMVI's "Future of Retail Security" Platform
As the retail sector witnesses an unparalleled surge in theft, DMVI Retail introduces a groundbreaking platform to address and drastically reduce these challenges. - September 28, 2023 - Digital Media Vending International LLC
DMVI Retail Welcomes New Chief Technologist, Ajay Malik, to Drive AI Innovation
DMVI Retail, a trailblazer in automated retail solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of Ajay Malik as the company's Chief Technologist. Ajay brings with him a wealth of expertise and an illustrious track record in the field of technology, further propelling DMVI Retail's AI roadmap to new... - August 10, 2023 - Digital Media Vending International LLC
Digital Media’s Platform Reduces In-Store Shrinkage by Changing the Way Customers Buy Things
Digital Media Vending International announces it will launch DMVI Retail at the NRF Protect Show at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas, Texas, June 6 – 7, 2023. - June 06, 2023 - Digital Media Vending International LLC
Vending Veteran Mark Minaglia Joins AVS Companies
Mark Minaglia has joined AVS Companies as the Vending Sales Manager at the Elk Grove Village, IL office. With over 25 years’ experience in route operations and sales, Minaglia brings a unique perspective and ability to assist customers in achieving success. “The knowledge Mark can... - April 03, 2021 - AVS Companies
VendingMarketWatch Hosts First-Ever Livestream Product Launch for the Markets App with Gimme
VendingMarketWatch’s Editor, Emily Refermat, will be in Atlanta December 12th to host a live product launch with Gimme co-founders, Cory Hewett and Evan Jarecki, for their Markets app. - December 05, 2018 - Gimme
Gimme Makes Splash at Southeastern Vending Association Conference
Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Emcees & DOP Colleen Calahan Presents at Annual SEVA Convention - August 22, 2018 - Gimme
Gimme Executive Participates in NAMA Fly-In
Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Builds Connections with Lawmakers to Help Support Advocacy for the Convenience Service Industry. - August 15, 2018 - Gimme
Pushdot Makes the Forbes' List of the Top 50 Startups to Watch in the UAE
Dubai-based Pushdot, an application owned by Nomadic Capital Limited, was ranked number 37 on Forbes Middle East’s top 50 startups in the UAE. The event hosted by Forbes this week recognized UAE’s most promising startups that have achieved remarkable success by developing their ideas... - October 05, 2016 - Nomadic
Power Electric Launches Gears Offering
Power Electric announces formal addition of gearing products to its product offerings. Custom gears are manufactured to application requirements at competitive prices. Gear types include spiral bevel gears, spur gears, worm gears, helical gears and hypoid gears. “We’ve been a gear... - May 25, 2016 - Power Electric
National Vending to be Exhibiting at the SHRM 2014 Annual Conference & Exposition
National Vending announced last week that it will be attending the Society for Human Resource Management’s (SHRM) 2014 Annual Conference and Exposition. The event will take place from June 22 to June 25, 2014 and will be held at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla. The SHRM... - June 11, 2014 - National Vending
Ivaylo Tankov Joins TUV Rheinland North America
TUV Rheinland North America is expanding its services in wireless information and communications technologies (ICT) with the addition of Ivaylo (Val) Tankov. Tankov joins TÜV Rheinland’s Pleasanton, Calif., office, bringing extensive experience working with global companies in the area of telecommunications. - January 23, 2014 - TUV Rheinland
Vending Machine Provider Improves Customer Experience with New Fleet of Vending Machines
vendSmart’s new machines equipped with telemetry and digital signage. - October 28, 2013 - VendSmart
Robopac Stretch Wrapping Machines Demo at Printech Stand Saudi Print Pack Exhibition
The Printech Stand at the Saudi Print Pack exhibition saw a lot of activity in terms of live demos of Automatic and semi-automatic Stretch Wrapping machines from Robopac, Italy along with those from many other prominent printing and packaging manufacturers at their stand. - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC
Printech at the Saudi PPPP Exhibition
Mr. Pankaj Patel, Managing Director says, “The customer response we received at our stand was really good with major potential customers visiting our stand and a generation of machine sales worth about 1 million Riyals in the following week.” - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC
SVS Vending Announces Credit Card Readers for Snack Machines in San Jose Service Area
SVS Vending, the vending machine service in California has announced that they are providing vending machines with credit card readers for San Jose snack machine Customers. The credit card readers or “e-ports” provide clients with vending machines that do not require cash, although it... - January 01, 2012 - svs vending
SVS Vending, the Snack Machine Bay Area Vending Service is Offering Office Coffee Programs
SVS Vending, the snack machine vending service is offering office coffee service in addition to their comprehensive workplace vending programs. The coffee service stocks break rooms with the necessary supplies and products. - December 14, 2011 - svs vending
SVS Vending Announces Healthy Food Options with San Jose Vending Service
The vending service in San Jose, SVS Vending, has just announced the release of their healthy meals, snacks and beverages, to fill the vending machines that they supply to workplaces and schools. - December 02, 2011 - svs vending
SVS Announces That Snack Machine Installation in the Bay Area is Free
SVS Vending, the snack machine service in the Bay Area has just announced that they provide vending machines to businesses for free, when the company becomes involved in one of three vending programs. SVS Vending provides state-of-the-art vending machines that are clean, modern and have the latest... - December 02, 2011 - svs vending
BKind Vending Selected for Bethesda Green Business Incubator Program
BKind Vending (www.bkindvending), a natural and organic vending and coffee service company, was selected as a new member of the Bethesda Green Business Incubator Program. - March 24, 2010 - Bkind Vending LLC
The Ice Cube’s Portable Ice Vending Machine, the Mini Cube Makes It to Tybee Island, Georgia
The Ice Cube has successfully delivered their portable ice vending machine, The Mini Cube to Tybee Island in Georgia. With the island being susceptible to hurricanes and coastal flooding no permanent structures are allowed below the eleven foot flood level. To overcome this restriction, Innovative... - January 27, 2010 - The Ice Cube
The Ice Cube begins Distribution of a New and Smaller Ice Vending Machine, Mini Cube
Innovative Packaging Technologies, Inc., parent company of The Ice Cube begins distribution of their new automatic ice vending machine the Mini Cube. The new Mini Cube is an automatic ice vending machine that has all the features of its predecessor The Ice Cube, except that it fits into a smaller... - January 27, 2010 - The Ice Cube
The Ice Cube Unveils Portable Automatic Ice Dispenser for Businesses, the Mini Cube
The-Ice-Cube, the industries second largest automatic ice vending machine manufacturer, announces its release of the new Mini Cube. The Mini Cube has all of the features as its bigger brother, The-Ice-Cube but it fits into a smaller foot print. It is almost one half the size of The-Ice-Cube yet is... - November 19, 2009 - The Ice Cube
Holiday Washout Sparks Search for New Ways to Keep Dry
As another holiday washout takes its toll, retailers search for new ways to get customers spending in their stores, offering services such as umbrella vending machines. - May 31, 2008 - Umb UK Vend
Built in America - Retired Vending Operator Builds Revolutionary Table Top Unit
The Clear Choice Revolution, built from the perspective of a snack vending operator, is designed to address the shortcomings of the existing available equipment currently attempting to serve the Small Location Vending market. Owen Larson, having a background in Computer Science, Systems Design along with his interest in motivational consultation and business development recruited top names in the field, such as General Electric, to facilitate the building of the Revolution. - September 30, 2007 - Clear Choice International, LLC.