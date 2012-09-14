PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

VendingMarketWatch Hosts First-Ever Livestream Product Launch for the Markets App with Gimme VendingMarketWatch’s Editor, Emily Refermat, will be in Atlanta December 12th to host a live product launch with Gimme co-founders, Cory Hewett and Evan Jarecki, for their Markets app. - December 05, 2018 - Gimme

Gimme Makes Splash at Southeastern Vending Association Conference Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Emcees & DOP Colleen Calahan Presents at Annual SEVA Convention - August 22, 2018 - Gimme

Gimme Executive Participates in NAMA Fly-In Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Builds Connections with Lawmakers to Help Support Advocacy for the Convenience Service Industry. - August 15, 2018 - Gimme

Pushdot Makes the Forbes' List of the Top 50 Startups to Watch in the UAE Dubai-based Pushdot, an application owned by Nomadic Capital Limited, was ranked number 37 on Forbes Middle East’s top 50 startups in the UAE. The event hosted by Forbes this week recognized UAE’s most promising startups that have achieved remarkable success by developing their ideas into... - October 05, 2016 - Nomadic

Power Electric Launches Gears Offering Power Electric announces formal addition of gearing products to its product offerings. Custom gears are manufactured to application requirements at competitive prices. Gear types include spiral bevel gears, spur gears, worm gears, helical gears and hypoid gears. “We’ve been a gear supplier... - May 25, 2016 - Power Electric

National Vending to be Exhibiting at the SHRM 2014 Annual Conference & Exposition National Vending announced last week that it will be attending the Society for Human Resource Management’s (SHRM) 2014 Annual Conference and Exposition. The event will take place from June 22 to June 25, 2014 and will be held at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla. The SHRM Annual... - June 11, 2014 - National Vending

Ivaylo Tankov Joins TUV Rheinland North America TUV Rheinland North America is expanding its services in wireless information and communications technologies (ICT) with the addition of Ivaylo (Val) Tankov. Tankov joins TÜV Rheinland’s Pleasanton, Calif., office, bringing extensive experience working with global companies in the area of telecommunications. - January 23, 2014 - TUV Rheinland

Vending Machine Provider Improves Customer Experience with New Fleet of Vending Machines vendSmart’s new machines equipped with telemetry and digital signage. - October 28, 2013 - VendSmart

Printech at the Saudi PPPP Exhibition Mr. Pankaj Patel, Managing Director says, “The customer response we received at our stand was really good with major potential customers visiting our stand and a generation of machine sales worth about 1 million Riyals in the following week.” - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC

Robopac Stretch Wrapping Machines Demo at Printech Stand Saudi Print Pack Exhibition The Printech Stand at the Saudi Print Pack exhibition saw a lot of activity in terms of live demos of Automatic and semi-automatic Stretch Wrapping machines from Robopac, Italy along with those from many other prominent printing and packaging manufacturers at their stand. - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC

SVS Vending Announces Credit Card Readers for Snack Machines in San Jose Service Area SVS Vending, the vending machine service in California has announced that they are providing vending machines with credit card readers for San Jose snack machine Customers. The credit card readers or “e-ports” provide clients with vending machines that do not require cash, although it does... - January 01, 2012 - svs vending

SVS Vending, the Snack Machine Bay Area Vending Service is Offering Office Coffee Programs SVS Vending, the snack machine vending service is offering office coffee service in addition to their comprehensive workplace vending programs. The coffee service stocks break rooms with the necessary supplies and products. - December 14, 2011 - svs vending

SVS Announces That Snack Machine Installation in the Bay Area is Free SVS Vending, the snack machine service in the Bay Area has just announced that they provide vending machines to businesses for free, when the company becomes involved in one of three vending programs. SVS Vending provides state-of-the-art vending machines that are clean, modern and have the latest features,... - December 02, 2011 - svs vending

SVS Vending Announces Healthy Food Options with San Jose Vending Service The vending service in San Jose, SVS Vending, has just announced the release of their healthy meals, snacks and beverages, to fill the vending machines that they supply to workplaces and schools. - December 02, 2011 - svs vending

BKind Vending Selected for Bethesda Green Business Incubator Program BKind Vending (www.bkindvending), a natural and organic vending and coffee service company, was selected as a new member of the Bethesda Green Business Incubator Program. - March 24, 2010 - Bkind Vending LLC

The Ice Cube begins Distribution of a New and Smaller Ice Vending Machine, Mini Cube Innovative Packaging Technologies, Inc., parent company of The Ice Cube begins distribution of their new automatic ice vending machine the Mini Cube. The new Mini Cube is an automatic ice vending machine that has all the features of its predecessor The Ice Cube, except that it fits into a smaller foot... - January 27, 2010 - The Ice Cube

The Ice Cube’s Portable Ice Vending Machine, the Mini Cube Makes It to Tybee Island, Georgia The Ice Cube has successfully delivered their portable ice vending machine, The Mini Cube to Tybee Island in Georgia. With the island being susceptible to hurricanes and coastal flooding no permanent structures are allowed below the eleven foot flood level. To overcome this restriction, Innovative Packaging... - January 27, 2010 - The Ice Cube

The Ice Cube Unveils Portable Automatic Ice Dispenser for Businesses, the Mini Cube The-Ice-Cube, the industries second largest automatic ice vending machine manufacturer, announces its release of the new Mini Cube. The Mini Cube has all of the features as its bigger brother, The-Ice-Cube but it fits into a smaller foot print. It is almost one half the size of The-Ice-Cube yet is capable... - November 19, 2009 - The Ice Cube

Holiday Washout Sparks Search for New Ways to Keep Dry As another holiday washout takes its toll, retailers search for new ways to get customers spending in their stores, offering services such as umbrella vending machines. - May 31, 2008 - Umb UK Vend