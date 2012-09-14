PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Power Electric announces formal addition of gearing products to its product offerings. Custom gears are manufactured to application requirements at competitive prices. Gear types include spiral bevel gears, spur gears, worm gears, helical gears and hypoid gears.
“We’ve been a gear supplier... - May 25, 2016 - Power Electric
Information Technology Leader and former Chief Information Officer for State of New Hampshire joins bio-based toner pioneer.
Environment First Printing (EFP), a pioneer of bio-based toner for laser printers has named Bill Rogers of Dover, NH to lead its Innovation and Information Technology Group. Mr. - May 20, 2014 - Environment First Printing
TUV Rheinland North America is expanding its services in wireless information and communications technologies (ICT) with the addition of Ivaylo (Val) Tankov. Tankov joins TÜV Rheinland’s Pleasanton, Calif., office, bringing extensive experience working with global companies in the area of telecommunications. - January 23, 2014 - TUV Rheinland
Southwest Solutions Group’s Craig Crock will be presenting an IIDA presentation on Designing Acute Care Environments with Point of Need Storage at Metrocon12 Expo and Conference Friday, August 10, 2012. - August 10, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Mr. Pankaj Patel, Managing Director says, “The customer response we received at our stand was really good with major potential customers visiting our stand and a generation of machine sales worth about 1 million Riyals in the following week.” - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC
The Printech Stand at the Saudi Print Pack exhibition saw a lot of activity in terms of live demos of Automatic and semi-automatic Stretch Wrapping machines from Robopac, Italy along with those from many other prominent printing and packaging manufacturers at their stand. - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC
Southwest Solutions Group designed and installed a mobile file shelving system for the Claremore City Clerk’s vault storage room to increase storage capacity and save floor space. - June 27, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group installs Spacesaver high density storage shelving for Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s record storage that saves floor space, organizes files, and provides security. - April 28, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a TXMAS contract by the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired to provide multiple storage systems including drawer cabinets, high density shelving, aluminum frame modular tables, and rolling security doors. - March 30, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group helped to furnish the University of Texas at Arlington’s new basketball arena with work benches and storage cabinets. - February 15, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group’s Kansas Office, formerly known as Automated Business Systems, has moved to a new location. - February 09, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group updates the City of Austin Human Resources Department’s filing system. - February 02, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group designed and installed Art Storage Racks for the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to store their battle flags. - January 25, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group offers Spacesaver ISO 9001:2008 Certified Products to their customers. - December 23, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group customers can now find more information on sustainable products from Spacesaver’s new website. - December 08, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group installed a Spacesaver high density storage system for Apple, Inc. - December 07, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by Texas Christian University for a Spacesaver high density storage system. - December 01, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by the University of Texas at San Antonio to install a Spacesaver High Density Archive Storage System. - November 24, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group delivered and installed several Spacesaver high density file shelving storage systems for Lewis Energy. - November 17, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group helped the University of Kansas Biodiversity Department increase archaeology artifact storage with a Spacesaver® high density file box storage system. - November 11, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
The Kansas City Business Journal ranked Southwest Solutions Group number 22 on the list of Top Area Office Equipment companies in Kansas City. - November 10, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group designed two high density storage systems for Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District. - November 05, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group offers LogiTag RFID technology for healthcare facilities through the new LogiTag partnership with Spacesaver. - November 03, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group installed several Spacesaver storage systems for the newly renovated Harris County Courthouse. - October 27, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group installed a mobile pallet rack and a high density shelving system for the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ property and evidence storage area. - October 26, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by the Kansas City Ballet to install a high density storage system for their archives and dance uniforms. - October 19, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group was named one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. - October 13, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract to install a high density filing system for the Payne County District Attorney’s Office. - October 08, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group worked with Scott & White Healthcare to relocate and consolidate their medical library. - October 06, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group assisted INTEGRIS Health in converting their existing high density shelving system into five smaller systems. - October 01, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group helped Westwood High School design space efficient storage in their new science building. - September 29, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group worked with the Oklahoma City Thunder to design and install Spacesaver high density storage systems for their athletic equipment and medical supplies storage areas. - September 24, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by Scott & White Healthcare to design and organize their new pharmacy space. - September 22, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
GREENGUARD Certified high density storage products are now available from Southwest Solutions Group. - September 15, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group installed two Spacesaver systems for the Adorers of the Blood of Christ’s artifacts and archives. - September 09, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group has been awarded a TXMAS contract to provide storage cabinets to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. - September 02, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by Southwest Airlines to build and install a high density storage system. - August 25, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group provides equipment planning software solutions to healthcare planners through a new Spacesaver/Attainia contract. - August 18, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group donated a baby grand piano to a local private school. - July 31, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group, an exclusive dealer for Kardex Remstar, announced that it will carry the Megamat RS Vertical Carousel. The Kardex Remstar Megamat RS is a new generation in Vertical Carousel Technology featuring a modular design for easy reconfiguration. The Megamat RS uses an innovative drive... - June 08, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group has named J. Calvin Miller, CPA as new chief financial officer. - June 02, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group was awarded contract to install three powered high-density mobile filing systems into the newly built Fort Bend County Justice Center. - May 25, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group announced today that it has purchased Automated Business Systems, a Spacesaver Area Contractor in Lenexa, Kansas. Automated Business Systems has been serving Kansas and half of Missouri for over 30 years with space and information management solutions. Aaron Reynolds (Principal... - December 01, 2010 - Southwest Solutions Group