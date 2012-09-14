PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Power Electric Launches Gears Offering Power Electric announces formal addition of gearing products to its product offerings. Custom gears are manufactured to application requirements at competitive prices. Gear types include spiral bevel gears, spur gears, worm gears, helical gears and hypoid gears. “We’ve been a gear supplier... - May 25, 2016 - Power Electric

Environment First Printing, Based in Portsmouth, NH Announces 2014 Expansion Plans Information Technology Leader and former Chief Information Officer for State of New Hampshire joins bio-based toner pioneer. Environment First Printing (EFP), a pioneer of bio-based toner for laser printers has named Bill Rogers of Dover, NH to lead its Innovation and Information Technology Group. Mr. - May 20, 2014 - Environment First Printing

Ivaylo Tankov Joins TUV Rheinland North America TUV Rheinland North America is expanding its services in wireless information and communications technologies (ICT) with the addition of Ivaylo (Val) Tankov. Tankov joins TÜV Rheinland’s Pleasanton, Calif., office, bringing extensive experience working with global companies in the area of telecommunications. - January 23, 2014 - TUV Rheinland

Southwest Solutions Group to Present at Metrocon12 Expo and Conference Southwest Solutions Group’s Craig Crock will be presenting an IIDA presentation on Designing Acute Care Environments with Point of Need Storage at Metrocon12 Expo and Conference Friday, August 10, 2012. - August 10, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Printech at the Saudi PPPP Exhibition Mr. Pankaj Patel, Managing Director says, “The customer response we received at our stand was really good with major potential customers visiting our stand and a generation of machine sales worth about 1 million Riyals in the following week.” - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC

Robopac Stretch Wrapping Machines Demo at Printech Stand Saudi Print Pack Exhibition The Printech Stand at the Saudi Print Pack exhibition saw a lot of activity in terms of live demos of Automatic and semi-automatic Stretch Wrapping machines from Robopac, Italy along with those from many other prominent printing and packaging manufacturers at their stand. - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC

Claremore City Clerk’s Office Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for Mobile File Shelving System Southwest Solutions Group designed and installed a mobile file shelving system for the Claremore City Clerk’s vault storage room to increase storage capacity and save floor space. - June 27, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Installs High Density Storage Shelving for Kansas City Missouri Police Department Southwest Solutions Group installs Spacesaver high density storage shelving for Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s record storage that saves floor space, organizes files, and provides security. - April 28, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Awards a TXMAS Contract to Southwest Solutions Group for Multiple Storage Systems Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a TXMAS contract by the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired to provide multiple storage systems including drawer cabinets, high density shelving, aluminum frame modular tables, and rolling security doors. - March 30, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Helps Furnish the University of Texas at Arlington’s New Basketball Arena Southwest Solutions Group helped to furnish the University of Texas at Arlington’s new basketball arena with work benches and storage cabinets. - February 15, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group’s Kansas Office Moves to a New Location Southwest Solutions Group’s Kansas Office, formerly known as Automated Business Systems, has moved to a new location. - February 09, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

City of Austin Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract to Update Their Filing System Southwest Solutions Group updates the City of Austin Human Resources Department’s filing system. - February 02, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Texas State Library and Archives Commission Awards TXMAS Contract to Southwest Solutions Group Southwest Solutions Group designed and installed Art Storage Racks for the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to store their battle flags. - January 25, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Offers Spacesaver ISO 9001:2008 Certified Products Southwest Solutions Group offers Spacesaver ISO 9001:2008 Certified Products to their customers. - December 23, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Customers Can Now Find More Information on Sustainable Spacesaver Products Southwest Solutions Group customers can now find more information on sustainable products from Spacesaver’s new website. - December 08, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Apple, Inc. Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for a Spacesaver High Density System Southwest Solutions Group installed a Spacesaver high density storage system for Apple, Inc. - December 07, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Texas Christian University Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for a High Density Storage System Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by Texas Christian University for a Spacesaver high density storage system. - December 01, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

UTSA Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for a Spacesaver High Density Storage System Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by the University of Texas at San Antonio to install a Spacesaver High Density Archive Storage System. - November 24, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Lewis Energy Awards Southwest Solutions Group Several Contracts for High Capacity File Storage Systems Southwest Solutions Group delivered and installed several Spacesaver high density file shelving storage systems for Lewis Energy. - November 17, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

University of Kansas Awards Southwest Solutions Group High Density Box Shelving Contract for the Biodiversity Department Southwest Solutions Group helped the University of Kansas Biodiversity Department increase archaeology artifact storage with a Spacesaver® high density file box storage system. - November 11, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Ranks as One of the Top Kansas City Office Equipment Companies The Kansas City Business Journal ranked Southwest Solutions Group number 22 on the list of Top Area Office Equipment companies in Kansas City. - November 10, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Awards Contract to Southwest Solutions for Two Book Room High Density Storage Systems Southwest Solutions Group designed two high density storage systems for Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District. - November 05, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Provides Healthcare Facilities with LogiTag RFID Technology and Spacesaver Storage Solutions Southwest Solutions Group offers LogiTag RFID technology for healthcare facilities through the new LogiTag partnership with Spacesaver. - November 03, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Was Awarded a Contract by the Harris County Courthouse to Install Spacesaver Storage Systems Southwest Solutions Group installed several Spacesaver storage systems for the newly renovated Harris County Courthouse. - October 27, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group was Awarded a Contract by the Federal Bureau of Investigations to Install a High Density Storage System Southwest Solutions Group installed a mobile pallet rack and a high density shelving system for the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ property and evidence storage area. - October 26, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Kansas City Ballet Awards Contract to Southwest Solutions Group to Install a High Density Storage System Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by the Kansas City Ballet to install a high density storage system for their archives and dance uniforms. - October 19, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Makes Inc. Magazine’s 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies List Southwest Solutions Group was named one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. - October 13, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Payne County District Attorney’s Office Awarded Southwest Solutions Group a Contract to Install a High Density Filing System Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract to install a high density filing system for the Payne County District Attorney’s Office. - October 08, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Works with Scott & White Healthcare to Consolidate Library Collection Southwest Solutions Group worked with Scott & White Healthcare to relocate and consolidate their medical library. - October 06, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Groups Helped INTEGRIS Health Reuse Their High Density Shelving Southwest Solutions Group assisted INTEGRIS Health in converting their existing high density shelving system into five smaller systems. - October 01, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Helped Westwood High School with Their New Science Building Southwest Solutions Group helped Westwood High School design space efficient storage in their new science building. - September 29, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Designed and Installed High Density Storage Shelving for the NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Southwest Solutions Group worked with the Oklahoma City Thunder to design and install Spacesaver high density storage systems for their athletic equipment and medical supplies storage areas. - September 24, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Scott & White Healthcare Awarded Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for a New Pharmacy Storage System Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by Scott & White Healthcare to design and organize their new pharmacy space. - September 22, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Provides GREENGUARD Certified High Density Storage Products GREENGUARD Certified high density storage products are now available from Southwest Solutions Group. - September 15, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Adorers of the Blood of Christ Awarded Southwest Solutions Group a Contract to Design Their Artifacts and Archives Storage Space Southwest Solutions Group installed two Spacesaver systems for the Adorers of the Blood of Christ’s artifacts and archives. - September 09, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission Awards a TXMAS Contract to Southwest Solutions Group Southwest Solutions Group has been awarded a TXMAS contract to provide storage cabinets to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. - September 02, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Airlines Awards High Density Storage Contract to Southwest Solutions Group Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by Southwest Airlines to build and install a high density storage system. - August 25, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Provides Healthcare Planners with New Equipment Planning Software Solutions Southwest Solutions Group provides equipment planning software solutions to healthcare planners through a new Spacesaver/Attainia contract. - August 18, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Donates Piano to Legacy Christian Academy Southwest Solutions Group donated a baby grand piano to a local private school. - July 31, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Announces a New Generation in Vertical Carousel Technology from Kardex Remstar – the Megamat RS Southwest Solutions Group, an exclusive dealer for Kardex Remstar, announced that it will carry the Megamat RS Vertical Carousel. The Kardex Remstar Megamat RS is a new generation in Vertical Carousel Technology featuring a modular design for easy reconfiguration. The Megamat RS uses an innovative drive... - June 08, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Southwest Solutions Group has named J. Calvin Miller, CPA as new chief financial officer. - June 02, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Fort Bend County Awards High-Density File Storage Shelving to Southwest Solutions Group Southwest Solutions Group was awarded contract to install three powered high-density mobile filing systems into the newly built Fort Bend County Justice Center. - May 25, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group