Recent Headlines
NVISO Announces It Has Reached a Key Interoperability Milestone with BrainChip Akida Neuromorphic IP
NVISO has implemented full interoperability of four AI Apps from its Human Behavioural AI catalogue on the BrainChip Akida neuromorphic processor, achieving average model throughput at more than 1000 FPS and average model storage less than 140 KB. - July 19, 2022 - NVISO SA
Jamesr R Johnson and Assoc. Would Like to Announce New Product
Jamesr Product Line Alta Data Technologies New MIL-STD-1553 NLINE-T1553 Thunderbolt - November 18, 2021 - James R. Johnson & Assoc., Inc.
Jorjin Technologies Announcing J7EF, the Latest of Its J-Reality™ smartglasses Series & World First AR Product Built Upon Epson’s New High-Performance Optical Engine
Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company which started working on Augmented Reality (AR) when the technology was still in its infancy, has spent the last 12 months developing J7EF, the latest member of its J-Reality™ smartglasses family. J7EF, the world's first AR product based on Epson’s... - October 27, 2020 - Jorjin Technologies
Nebula Systems Confirm Telematic Chipset, NC1701, First Commercial Firmware Release
Connected Car Innovators Nebula Systems have released an exciting new hardware solution to greatly increase access to valuable vehicle data. The NC1701 is a dedicated vehicle communications chip solution capable of extracting OEM data from any vehicle. It can be embedded into any telematic device... - November 16, 2018 - Nebula Systems Ltd
Ethernet Thermometer and Hygrometer with Alert Functionality and Cloud Interface
As first product of a new line of smart sensors, German embedded developer egnite has launched Querx TH, a network based thermo-/hygrometer. Querx TH measures temperature and humidity and sends out alerts via email, SNMP trap and syslog message if configurable thresholds are exceeded. Querx TH... - October 03, 2014 - egnite GmbH
Event-Controlled Audio Player with Easy Configuration
Egnite has launched an event triggered audio player. - April 04, 2014 - egnite GmbH
AnVoice™ VoIP Engine, Enhanced Voice Quality for Android™ VoIP Applications
Adaptive Digital Technologies releases the newest version of AnVoice software, a VoIP Engine for Android. AnVoice is a software package that provides all of the voice processing necessary to VoIP-enable an Android application. This newest version includes enhanced voice quality features such as G.722 (wideband audio) with packet loss concealment and dynamic jitter buffer. AnVoice works in a wide variety of Android-based handsets, such as DROID™ by Motorola, Nexus One™ (HTC), and Samsung Galaxy. - June 16, 2011 - Adaptive Digital Technologies
Available on the iTunes App Store from Adaptive Digital for Free Download - IPVoice VoIP Engine Test Software for iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad
iPVoice™ VoIP Voice Engine for Apple iOS test application demonstrates the use of Adaptive Digital's VoIP Engine software in a mobile handset environment. In particular, the VoIP for Apple iOS program turns an iPhone (or iPod or iPad) into a limited capability IP phone. - June 07, 2011 - Adaptive Digital Technologies
European Investment Pays Dividends for Nordson YESTech’s AOI Installation Success and Business Growth
Describes the success that YESTech Europe's Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) equipment has recently enjoyed across Europe, and why this is so. - March 24, 2011 - Yestech Europe
Adaptive Digital Technologies Joins Arm Solution Center for Android
Adaptive Digital supports drive to fuel innovation and speeds time-to-market for next-generation open source mobile and connected devices. - January 06, 2010 - Adaptive Digital Technologies
Energy Micro Announces World’s Most Energy Efficient Microcontroller
EFM32 Gecko microcontroller family delivers 4x increase in battery life - October 23, 2009 - Energy Micro AS
Ultra Low Power ARM Cortex-M3 Microcontroller Specialist Energy Micro Extends Its Americas Sales Organization
The provider of the world's most energy friendly microcontrollers appoints two new US Manufactures Representatives. - July 02, 2009 - Energy Micro AS
Ultra Low Power Microcontroller Specialist Energy Micro Extends Americas Sales Organization
The provider of the world's most energy friendly microcontrollers adds The Twist Company to its US Manufacturers Representatives. - May 22, 2009 - Energy Micro AS
Ultra Low Power Microcontroller Specialist Energy Micro Extends Global Sales Organization
The provider of the world’s most energy friendly microcontrollers opens US office and appoints senior Microcontroller professionals. - March 11, 2009 - Energy Micro AS
New CEO and COO for Dynamic Hearing Pty. Ltd
Dynamic Hearing, the leading independent developer of DSP solutions for personal communication devices, announced today that Anthony Shilton has been appointed Chief Executive Officer; replacing Dr. Elaine Saunders who has accepted a new role at Monash University. Anthony was previously Dynamic... - January 31, 2009 - Dynamic Hearing Pty Ltd
VoiceSense: The Latest Addition to Dynamic Hearing's ATLAS Product Range
Dynamic Hearing Pty Ltd, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, provides advanced digital signal processing solutions for personal communication devices as embedded software. All technology developed by Dynamic Hearing is designed to enhance the experience of sound for listeners in any environment, providing them with greater mobility and improved lifestyle. The company is focused on rapid product development, scientific validation and sound commercial partnership. - January 08, 2009 - Dynamic Hearing Pty Ltd
Danville Signal Announces Its New dspFlash™ SHARC & Blackfin Programmer
Danville Signal’s dspFlash™ SHARC & Blackfin Programmer is a production programmer that supports Blackfins and third generation SHARC DSPs. - November 23, 2008 - Danville Signal Processing, Inc.