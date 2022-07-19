Adaptive Digital Technologies releases the newest version of AnVoice software, a VoIP Engine for Android. AnVoice is a software package that provides all of the voice processing necessary to VoIP-enable an Android application. This newest version includes enhanced voice quality features such as G.722 (wideband audio) with packet loss concealment and dynamic jitter buffer. AnVoice works in a wide variety of Android-based handsets, such as DROID™ by Motorola, Nexus One™ (HTC), and Samsung Galaxy. - June 16, 2011 - Adaptive Digital Technologies