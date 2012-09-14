PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nebula Systems Confirm Telematic Chipset, NC1701, First Commercial Firmware Release Connected Car Innovators Nebula Systems have released an exciting new hardware solution to greatly increase access to valuable vehicle data. The NC1701 is a dedicated vehicle communications chip solution capable of extracting OEM data from any vehicle. It can be embedded into any telematic device and... - November 16, 2018 - Nebula Systems Ltd

Ethernet Thermometer and Hygrometer with Alert Functionality and Cloud Interface As first product of a new line of smart sensors, German embedded developer egnite has launched Querx TH, a network based thermo-/hygrometer. Querx TH measures temperature and humidity and sends out alerts via email, SNMP trap and syslog message if configurable thresholds are exceeded. Querx TH logs... - October 03, 2014 - egnite GmbH

Event-Controlled Audio Player with Easy Configuration Egnite has launched an event triggered audio player. - April 04, 2014 - egnite GmbH

SunMan Engineering, Inc. is Awarded GSA Contract to Provide System Design, Engineering and Integration Services SunMan Engineering, Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Engineering Services has been awarded a 5-year contract with the General Services Administration (GSA) for System Design, Engineering and Integration services. The GSA has prequalified SunMan Engineering to make it easier for Federal contracting... - November 28, 2012 - SunMan Engineering, Inc.

AnVoice™ VoIP Engine, Enhanced Voice Quality for Android™ VoIP Applications Adaptive Digital Technologies releases the newest version of AnVoice software, a VoIP Engine for Android. AnVoice is a software package that provides all of the voice processing necessary to VoIP-enable an Android application. This newest version includes enhanced voice quality features such as G.722 (wideband audio) with packet loss concealment and dynamic jitter buffer. AnVoice works in a wide variety of Android-based handsets, such as DROID™ by Motorola, Nexus One™ (HTC), and Samsung Galaxy. - June 16, 2011 - Adaptive Digital Technologies

Available on the iTunes App Store from Adaptive Digital for Free Download - IPVoice VoIP Engine Test Software for iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad iPVoice™ VoIP Voice Engine for Apple iOS test application demonstrates the use of Adaptive Digital's VoIP Engine software in a mobile handset environment. In particular, the VoIP for Apple iOS program turns an iPhone (or iPod or iPad) into a limited capability IP phone. - June 07, 2011 - Adaptive Digital Technologies

European Investment Pays Dividends for Nordson YESTech’s AOI Installation Success and Business Growth Describes the success that YESTech Europe's Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) equipment has recently enjoyed across Europe, and why this is so. - March 24, 2011 - Yestech Europe

Adaptive Digital Technologies Joins Arm Solution Center for Android Adaptive Digital supports drive to fuel innovation and speeds time-to-market for next-generation open source mobile and connected devices. - January 06, 2010 - Adaptive Digital Technologies

Energy Micro Announces World’s Most Energy Efficient Microcontroller EFM32 Gecko microcontroller family delivers 4x increase in battery life - October 23, 2009 - Energy Micro AS

Ultra Low Power ARM Cortex-M3 Microcontroller Specialist Energy Micro Extends Its Americas Sales Organization The provider of the world's most energy friendly microcontrollers appoints two new US Manufactures Representatives. - July 02, 2009 - Energy Micro AS

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller Specialist Energy Micro Extends Americas Sales Organization The provider of the world's most energy friendly microcontrollers adds The Twist Company to its US Manufacturers Representatives. - May 22, 2009 - Energy Micro AS

Ultra Low Power Microcontroller Specialist Energy Micro Extends Global Sales Organization The provider of the world’s most energy friendly microcontrollers opens US office and appoints senior Microcontroller professionals. - March 11, 2009 - Energy Micro AS

New CEO and COO for Dynamic Hearing Pty. Ltd Dynamic Hearing, the leading independent developer of DSP solutions for personal communication devices, announced today that Anthony Shilton has been appointed Chief Executive Officer; replacing Dr. Elaine Saunders who has accepted a new role at Monash University. Anthony was previously Dynamic Hearing’s... - January 31, 2009 - Dynamic Hearing Pty Ltd

VoiceSense: The Latest Addition to Dynamic Hearing's ATLAS Product Range Dynamic Hearing Pty Ltd, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, provides advanced digital signal processing solutions for personal communication devices as embedded software. All technology developed by Dynamic Hearing is designed to enhance the experience of sound for listeners in any environment, providing them with greater mobility and improved lifestyle. The company is focused on rapid product development, scientific validation and sound commercial partnership. - January 08, 2009 - Dynamic Hearing Pty Ltd