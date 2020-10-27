Jorjin Technologies Announcing J7EF, the Latest of Its J-Reality™ smartglasses Series & World First AR Product Built Upon Epson’s New High-Performance Optical Engine



About Jorjin Technologies: Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company founded in 1997, has been at the forefront of the development of AR Smartglasses for the past 6 years. Its diversified product line includes 3 different families, J-Supporter™, J-Reality™ and J-Slim™, each targeting different use cases and being adopted by domestic and international customers. The company is also providing ODM services to worldwide customers looking for a safe supplier of differentiated smartglasses answering specific needs. San Francisco, CA, October 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company which started working on Augmented Reality (AR) when the technology was still in its infancy, has spent the last 12 months developing J7EF, the latest member of its J-Reality™ smartglasses family. J7EF, the world's first AR product based on Epson’s new Optical Engine, is now available in sample quantity and will be ready for volume shipment in December 2020.Thanks to Epson’s Optical Engine, J7EF smartglasses users will enjoy a full HD resolution (1920x1080 pixels), with a 34 degree FOV and a typical brightness of 1000cd/m2. They will feel like watching a 120-inch HD display positioned at 5 meters, with the added benefit of a breathtaking rendering of 3D content.J7EF smartglasses also feature an 8-mega pixel front camera, a 9-axis Inertial Measurement Unit for motion detection and an optional low-power Time-of-Flight sensor. Jorjin has also designed a companion small form-factor Controller Unit powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1, a leading processing platform optimized for AR/MR applications. J7EF can connect to the Controller Unit through an USB Type-C cable or, alternatively, directly to most high-end smartphones supporting Display Port over USB Type-C.Jorjin believes that there is no “one-size-fits-all” answer to the smartglasses market and that it is important to introduce products optimized for unique use cases. Jorjin is eager to capitalizing on Epson's AR Optical Engine and on its J7EF design experience to provide ODM/JDM services to Customers around the world who are interested in developing their own differentiated high-performance smartglasses.“Companies willing to market smartglasses fine-tuned for the needs of a specific ecosystem should get much benefit from Jorjin’s capability to provide fast spin-offs of our AR products,” says Tom Liang, Jorjin Technologies Chairman & Founder. “As it will enable them to enter the market they target without the burden of long development cycles. Notably J7EF, world first smartglasses leveraging Epson new Optical Engine and designed for smooth integration with Qualcomm® XR1 Platform, allows Jorjin to offer its clients a customizable Hardware and Software blueprint for a range of AR products fulfilling end-users requirements.”About Jorjin Technologies: Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company founded in 1997, has been at the forefront of the development of AR Smartglasses for the past 6 years. Its diversified product line includes 3 different families, J-Supporter™, J-Reality™ and J-Slim™, each targeting different use cases and being adopted by domestic and international customers. The company is also providing ODM services to worldwide customers looking for a safe supplier of differentiated smartglasses answering specific needs. www.jorjin.com Contact Information Jorjin Technologies

