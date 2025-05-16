Recent Headlines
Within Logic Devices
Hottinger Brüel & Kjær Appoints Justin M. Smith as New General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time
Hottinger Brüel & Kjær has appointed Justin M. Smith as General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time. With over 20 years of experience in tech leadership and sales, Smith previously served as VP of Global Sales at HBK. He will lead Concurrent into its next phase of innovation and growth. Concurrent Real-Time, a global leader in real-time computing, serves aerospace, defense, and industrial markets with high-performance systems and software. - May 16, 2025 - Concurrent Real-Time
Blitz Proto is a SmartZone Best Small Business
Blitz Proto is a 2024 SmartZone Best Small Business in the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards as Automation Alley's choice this year. - March 27, 2024 - Blitz Proto
New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers
A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers
Reconfigurable Electronics & IO Extension with jInvent's Preprogrammed, Low Cost FPGA Board
jInvent's new and revolutionary breakout board aims to be the ultimate IO interface for microcontroller applications, and add unprecedented flexibility to new product designs. - February 14, 2017 - jInvent
Excellicon Provides Multiple Techniques for Timing Constraints Promotion or Demotion
Excellicon Inc. an innovative provider of end-to-end timing constraints and clock analysis products announced several options for propagating timing constraints up or down the hierarchy. Excellicon products now provide three techniques for promotion and/or demotion of timing constraints. First is... - June 03, 2016 - Excellicon
Excellicon Introduces Automated Clock Domain Crossing Tool (CDC) Eliminating Complex Setup Process, Enabling Full Hierarchical for Multi-Mode Analysis
Excellicon Inc. an innovative provider of end-to-end timing constraints products announced release of its latest product ConDor (Clock Domain Review), providing fully automated CDC tool. ConDor CDC product will change the way the designers will approach the CDC analysis by completely eliminate... - June 03, 2016 - Excellicon
Excellicon’s End-to-End Timing Constraints Solution Results in Significant Business Growth for 2016 Fiscal Year
Excellicon Inc., reports over 400% business growth expanding its install base, and customer count for fiscal year ending April 30, 2016. The revenues also grew over 200% as a result of rapid adoption of Excellicon’s products. The rapid growth is attributed to the need for automation of timing constraints flows and the fact that Excellicon is the only company that provides an end-to-end timing constraints and clock analysis solutions for SOC design. - May 25, 2016 - Excellicon
OmniPhy at DAC 2014: IP Track on Managing Designs to Produce High Quality PHY IP
Demonstrating IP and Design Data Management Solutions with ClioSoft - June 05, 2014 - OmniPhy Semiconductor
OmniPhy Announces 2.5v I/O Transistor Based Mixed Signal PHY Availability in TSMC 28nm HPM
28nm Product line includes Gigabit Ethernet PHY, DDR4/3, HDMI 2.0, and SerDes. - May 23, 2014 - OmniPhy Semiconductor
Novel 3d Chip Interconnect Technology - Terapede® Technology
Terapede LLC advances 3D chip technology by a quantum leap. Terapede® connectors on wafers provide for ultra-high-density and bandwidth. - July 06, 2010 - Terapede, LLC
Luxury Goods Brand Selects Mobile Computers from Janam Technologies
Sleek, light and powerful rugged mobile computers running Palm OS® enable preeminent fashion brand to provide improved service to customers. - September 16, 2008 - Janam Technologies LLC