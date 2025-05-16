Excellicon Inc., reports over 400% business growth expanding its install base, and customer count for fiscal year ending April 30, 2016. The revenues also grew over 200% as a result of rapid adoption of Excellicon’s products. The rapid growth is attributed to the need for automation of timing constraints flows and the fact that Excellicon is the only company that provides an end-to-end timing constraints and clock analysis solutions for SOC design. - May 25, 2016 - Excellicon