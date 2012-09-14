|
A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers
jInvent's new and revolutionary breakout board aims to be the ultimate IO interface for microcontroller applications, and add unprecedented flexibility to new product designs. - February 14, 2017 - jInvent
Excellicon Inc. an innovative provider of end-to-end timing constraints and clock analysis products announced several options for propagating timing constraints up or down the hierarchy. Excellicon products now provide three techniques for promotion and/or demotion of timing constraints. First is the... - June 03, 2016 - Excellicon
Excellicon Inc. an innovative provider of end-to-end timing constraints products announced release of its latest product ConDor (Clock Domain Review), providing fully automated CDC tool. ConDor CDC product will change the way the designers will approach the CDC analysis by completely eliminate setup... - June 03, 2016 - Excellicon
Excellicon Inc., reports over 400% business growth expanding its install base, and customer count for fiscal year ending April 30, 2016. The revenues also grew over 200% as a result of rapid adoption of Excellicon’s products. The rapid growth is attributed to the need for automation of timing constraints flows and the fact that Excellicon is the only company that provides an end-to-end timing constraints and clock analysis solutions for SOC design. - May 25, 2016 - Excellicon
Demonstrating IP and Design Data Management Solutions with ClioSoft - June 05, 2014 - OmniPhy Semiconductor
28nm Product line includes Gigabit Ethernet PHY, DDR4/3, HDMI 2.0, and SerDes. - May 23, 2014 - OmniPhy Semiconductor
Terapede LLC advances 3D chip technology by a quantum leap. Terapede® connectors on wafers provide for ultra-high-density and bandwidth. - July 06, 2010 - Terapede, LLC
Sleek, light and powerful rugged mobile computers running Palm OS® enable preeminent fashion brand to provide improved service to customers. - September 16, 2008 - Janam Technologies LLC