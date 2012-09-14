PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers

Reconfigurable Electronics & IO Extension with jInvent's Preprogrammed, Low Cost FPGA Board jInvent's new and revolutionary breakout board aims to be the ultimate IO interface for microcontroller applications, and add unprecedented flexibility to new product designs. - February 14, 2017 - jInvent

Excellicon Provides Multiple Techniques for Timing Constraints Promotion or Demotion Excellicon Inc. an innovative provider of end-to-end timing constraints and clock analysis products announced several options for propagating timing constraints up or down the hierarchy. Excellicon products now provide three techniques for promotion and/or demotion of timing constraints. First is the... - June 03, 2016 - Excellicon

Excellicon Introduces Automated Clock Domain Crossing Tool (CDC) Eliminating Complex Setup Process, Enabling Full Hierarchical for Multi-Mode Analysis Excellicon Inc. an innovative provider of end-to-end timing constraints products announced release of its latest product ConDor (Clock Domain Review), providing fully automated CDC tool. ConDor CDC product will change the way the designers will approach the CDC analysis by completely eliminate setup... - June 03, 2016 - Excellicon

Excellicon’s End-to-End Timing Constraints Solution Results in Significant Business Growth for 2016 Fiscal Year Excellicon Inc., reports over 400% business growth expanding its install base, and customer count for fiscal year ending April 30, 2016. The revenues also grew over 200% as a result of rapid adoption of Excellicon’s products. The rapid growth is attributed to the need for automation of timing constraints flows and the fact that Excellicon is the only company that provides an end-to-end timing constraints and clock analysis solutions for SOC design. - May 25, 2016 - Excellicon

OmniPhy at DAC 2014: IP Track on Managing Designs to Produce High Quality PHY IP Demonstrating IP and Design Data Management Solutions with ClioSoft - June 05, 2014 - OmniPhy Semiconductor

OmniPhy Announces 2.5v I/O Transistor Based Mixed Signal PHY Availability in TSMC 28nm HPM 28nm Product line includes Gigabit Ethernet PHY, DDR4/3, HDMI 2.0, and SerDes. - May 23, 2014 - OmniPhy Semiconductor

Novel 3d Chip Interconnect Technology - Terapede® Technology Terapede LLC advances 3D chip technology by a quantum leap. Terapede® connectors on wafers provide for ultra-high-density and bandwidth. - July 06, 2010 - Terapede, LLC