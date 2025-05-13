Recent Headlines
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Engineered H2O, LLC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Produce Activated Carbon Filtration Products
Engineered H2O, LLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in Palmetto, FL, specializing in high-quality activated carbon filtration products for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The plant supports the company's growth and mission to expand in the filtration market. The strategic location enhances supply chain efficiency and strengthens partnerships with OEM customers, positioning Engineered H2O for continued success in the water treatment industry. - January 17, 2025 - Engineered H2O, LLC
EcoSolarCool Launches New 17 cu ft Stainless Steel Solar Refrigerator
EcoSolarCool launches a new solar fridge to add to its catalogue of solar freezers, portable RV refrigerators and solar power equipment. This energy-efficient solar refrigerator offers ample storage in both compartments and is ideal for tiny homes, off-grid living, RVs, solar powered homes, farms and businesses. - November 02, 2024 - EcoSolarCool
Local Entrepreneur of Prime Nova Partners LLC Launches Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent with Premium Quality at very affordable Price for Eco-Friendly Home Solution.
Prime Nova Partners LLC unveils Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste. Clean & Clear® delivers powerful, eco-friendly laundry care, while Magic Paste® offers versatile, effective cleaning for various surfaces. To celebrate, a special promotion offers a free fabric softener with the purchase of 5.15 Ltr Clean & Clear®. These new products highlight a commitment to quality and sustainability. - August 01, 2024 - Prime Nova Partners LLC
Integrity Home Supply Celebrates Grand Opening of New Home Improvement Store in Philadelphia
Bring Integrity to Your Home. Integrity Home Supply Grand Opening. The new Integrity Home Supply location features a vast showroom highlighting top-notch brands such as Craft Cabinetry, Fabuwood Cabinets, 21st Century Cabinetry, MSI Countertops and Tile, Pasgo Shower Doors, Durato Flooring and Durawood, Elegant Lighting, and Fotile Range Hoods, Cooktops and Ovens. This extensive selection makes Integrity Home Supply a one-stop-shop for homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces. - April 20, 2024 - Integrity Home Supply
TecHome Builder Announces Online Summits to Augment In-Person Events
Online editions of TecHome Builder’s presentations and engagements will extend the TecHome mission to more builders, multifamily operators and their integrator/subcontractor trade allies. - May 20, 2020 - AE Ventures
Sigma Electric Acquires Tooling Dynamics
Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation acquired Tooling Dynamics, US to further strengthen their product offerings & manufacturing capabilities in high precision metal processing. Tooling Dynamics has a plant at York, PA, US, which has excellent manufacturing capabilities and an outstanding lean performance including 99.8% OTD and very low rejection levels of 4100 ppm. - December 30, 2019 - Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation
LionDesk Named #8 on Zapier’s List of Top 25 Fastest Growing Apps of 2019
LionDesk, the leading Real Estate CRM platform that helps sales professionals connect, communicate and close leads faster, announced today they have been ranked #8 on Zapier’s Apps at Work Report: The Fastest Growing Apps of 2019. Zapier’s Apps at Work: The Fastest Growing Apps Report... - June 10, 2019 - LionDesk
HelpHouse.com Adds Numerous Household Products, Launches a New Look eCommerce Store
More than your typical registration; HelpHouse.com members can earn points and a reputation ranking where in-turn, these points can be applied towards future purchases. - April 12, 2019 - HelpHouse
LionDesk and Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Fund Three Homes in El Salvador
LionDesk, a leading real estate CRM platform announced today that its partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) in support of sustainable real estate non-profit New Story has helped fund three new homes for families in El Salvador. BHGRE and LionDesk were joined in the effort by... - February 11, 2019 - LionDesk
LionDesk Founder and CEO, David Anderson, Named to 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist Group
David Anderson, LionDesk founder and CEO, has been named to the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) Watchlist Group. Honoring only 20 of the top people to watch, this group acknowledges innovators, deal makers, and mover-and-shakers who made a noteworthy impact over the last year. - January 18, 2019 - LionDesk
LionDesk Announces Integration with Remine
LionDesk, the leading Real Estate CRM platform that makes it easy for sales professionals to connect, communicate with and close more leads faster announced today that it now integrates with Remine. With this new integration, LionDesk users can sync their contacts with Remine to gain intelligence... - January 04, 2019 - LionDesk
LionDesk Makes Key Hires in Marketing and MLS Relations
Former head of marketing for Tom Ferry, Marni Hale, joins team; Ryan Andrews appointed to lead MLS relationships. - October 22, 2018 - LionDesk
Miele Launches "Miele Pets" Photo Contest
Winner Receives a Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum, Plus Additional Prizes for Mini-Contest Winners - October 10, 2018 - Miele, Inc.
KloveChef from IOK Labs Inc Personalizes the Connected Kitchen with Custom Recipe Capture and White Label Cooking Platform Solution
Smart appliance and interactive cooking platform that learns and facilitates custom brand experiences for the whole kitchen journey gets a boost from new partner Wonderchef. - October 10, 2018 - IOK Labs Inc
BURN Manufacturing Receives Global Energy Award
Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) announced BURN Manufacturing, makers of the JikokoaTM and KuniokoaTM cookstoves, has been awarded this year’s Bloomberg New Energy Pioneers Award. - April 18, 2018 - BURN Manufacturing USA LLC
Plastiflex Announces Compliance to California Prop 65 Requirements
Plastiflex is proud to announce that as of April 11, 2018, all Plastiflex pool products manufactured in both its Statesville, NC and Tijuana, MX plants will be 100% free of chemicals deemed toxic under the California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 - Proposition 65/Prop... - April 14, 2018 - Plastiflex
Successful Launch of the New Diamondback Retractable Hose by Plastiflex
Plastiflex announces successful launch of the Diamondback Hose for in-the-wall hose storage systems in central vacuum. - April 08, 2018 - Plastiflex
French SCS Cluster Joins the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)
SCS, a large leading European ecosystem of industrials and research laboratories, addressing many of the key IoT digital technologies, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™). Gathering more than 120 key players, representing 10 000 jobs and 3... - February 26, 2018 - SCS Cluster
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving
New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia
The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Danby Appliances Announces Joint Venture with BloomBoss for Next-Generation Home Grow Box
Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers announced a strategic joint venture with BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors. By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis... - August 05, 2017 - Danby
Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Silhouette Unveils First Solid State Wine Display – And It’s Stunning
Silhouette, a specialty wine and beverage storage distributor, today unveils the Renoir – the brand’s first thermoelectric-cooling wine display made in North America. Named after the late French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the wine display’s picturesque front features a giant,... - June 30, 2017 - Danby
Bidvest Laundry Group Offers Outsourced Laundry Services
Helping hospitality players reduce environmental impact and cut costs - May 27, 2017 - Bidvest Laundry Group
World's First ProBiotic Maker Introduced by ShakeGenie™
Utah Father of 8 Invents World's First In-Jug Yogurt/Kefir Maker. - April 20, 2017 - ShakeGenie
New Smart Kitchen Timer from OrbSense Technologies Puts an End to Distracted Cooking
cluck is a patent-pending kitchen temperature sensor and timer which works with the pots and pans you already own. The sensor and companion smartphone app work together to make it easier to monitor and prepare some of your favorite foods more conveniently, consistently and safely every time you cook. - October 05, 2016 - OrbSense Technologies LLC
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Sharp (by Hisense) Television Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country. Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015,... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Saeco Service Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Parts Distributor for Sansui Electric in Canada
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for the Sansui Electric product line in Canada. Reliable Parts now supplies in warranty repair parts as well as COD directly to the service trade and the end user. Authorized Dealers and Servicers can order parts online... - July 12, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Accelerated Cooking Products (ACP, Inc.) Service Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire ACP product line. - May 30, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Automatic Laundry and Purchase College Partner for Campus Laundry Services in Resident Halls
Automatic Laundry Services Co., Inc. today announced it has signed a long-term agreement to provide state of the art student laundry services to the more than 2,700 resident students at Purchase College. Automatic Laundry’s offering of best-in-class laundry equipment, laundry monitoring... - April 13, 2016 - Automatic Laundry
Danby Products Announces Warehouse & Distribution Center in Saraland, Alabama
Danby Products, a manufacturer of appliances announced it will open a southern distribution warehouse in Saraland, Ala., to serve customers located across the Southeastern U.S. in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and parts of Texas. The... - March 25, 2016 - Danby Products
Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Rinnai Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts stocks parts for the entire Rinnai Canadian product line. - March 18, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
California Sunlight Corporation Names Mark Palmer President
Long-time Tech Veteran and Business Leader Joins Rapidly Growing Solar Energy Business. - February 03, 2016 - California Sunlight Corporation
Forno Bravo Wood Fired Pizza Ovens Announces New Pricing Structure
Forno Bravo, a leading manufacturer of wood fired pizza ovens, has announced a new pricing structure that takes effect January 18, 2016. The pricing structure covers all residential and commercial modular oven kits and assembled pizza ovens. The streamlined pricing makes it easier for the customer... - January 23, 2016 - Forno Bravo
COMPRO Technology Authorized Distributorship with CFD in Japan
COMPRO Technology Inc., leading Cloud IP Video Surveillance Solution Provider, today announced the appointment of CFD Sales as COMPRO's distributor in Japan. From now on, CFD Sales will be offering the complete range of COMPRO's products and solutions to the Japanese market. - July 29, 2015 - COMPRO
COMPRO Announces the Official Release of C4Home 2.2
C4Home 2.2, the latest version of its robust cloud service. C4Home 2.2 features new functions: iPad layout, scene selection mode, in-app cloud service subscription, IR configuration in app, and OSD configuration in app. - July 19, 2015 - COMPRO
Bella Outdoor Living Introduces Large Size Wood Fired Pizza Ovens
Widest Range of Affordable Wood Fired Pizza Ovens vs. Italian Imports - July 09, 2015 - Forno Bravo
New Universal AC Remote Control for Ductless Mini-Splits
SoLRus Marketing announces the immediate availability of a new universal series model N628 wireless remote control for air conditioners and mini-split heating and cooling systems. It can replace damaged, lost, broken or defective wireless hand held remote controls for most of the ductless mini... - June 09, 2014 - SoLRus
Cavegirl Cuisine Knocks It Out of the Cave with Her Paleo and Gluten-Free Cookbook... Over 140 Mouth-Watering Paleo and Gluten-Free Recipes
Cavegirl Cuisine introduces her new cookbook, "Cavegirl Cuisine - eating paleo one bone at a time!" It includes recipes for the paleo and gluten-free lifestyle. - March 14, 2014 - Cavegirl Cuisine LLC
Refrigerator Repair West Palm Beach Launches New Website: westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com/Blogs
Refrigerator Repair Specialist will launch a website devoted to increasing consumers knowledge about appliance and refrigerator repairs. Refrigerator Repair Specialist at http://westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com/blogs customers can expect to read about the best efficient appliances to buy,... - June 15, 2013 - Refrigerator Repair Specialist
Prestige SmartChef – an Online Recipe Portal – Launches New Features Like Photo Recipe, Video Recipe, Cooking Tips and Social Bookmarking
Prestige SmartChef – the online recipe portal by TTK Prestige (India’s premiere kitchen appliance maker) which brings together a community of people with culinary interests, launches 4 new features: Photo Recipe, Video Recipe, Cooking Tips and Social Bookmarking. - January 23, 2013 - Prestige SmartChef
The Maestro Blocks Kitchen Collection Benefits the Purple Heart Foundation
Sales from hand-crafted cutting boards made by military mom help disabled veterans. - November 29, 2012 - Elite Revolutionary Solutions
Appointment of Chief Executive Officer Viren Joshi
Viren Joshi has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of M/s Sigma Electric by unanimous voting by its Board of Directors, effective June 18, 2012. With over 30 years experience leading global manufacturing and engineering companies based in India, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, Joshi... - August 09, 2012 - Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation
Memmert Develops Cooled Vacuum Oven
As the first manufacturer worldwide, Memmert has developed a cooled vacuum oven. Low temperature vacuum drying on a laboratory scale is applied among other things during the drying of bacteria and starter cultures or in the simulation of storage conditions during long distance flights. The cooled... - May 27, 2012 - Memmert GmbH + Co. KG
Artisan Manufacturing to Feature Premium Chef Pro Sinks at 2012 KBIS Show
Artisan Manufacturing Corporation will feature its premium stainless steel Chef Pro Collection at the 2012 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Chicago. Artisan’s high quality sinks, faucets and accessories will garner interest at the largest kitchen and bath show of the year, and will be... - April 27, 2012 - Artisan Manufacturing Corp.
Artisan Manufacturing Corp. Unveils Expanded Frigidaire Product Line at KBIS 2012
Artisan Manufacturing Corporation will unveil multiple lines of high quality stainless steel sinks and faucets custom designed for the highly recognized and respected Frigidaire brand. This is a result of the 2011 exclusive brand partnership between Artisan and Electrolux Global Brand Licensing... - April 27, 2012 - Artisan Manufacturing Corp.