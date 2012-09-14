PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LionDesk Named #8 on Zapier’s List of Top 25 Fastest Growing Apps of 2019 LionDesk, the leading Real Estate CRM platform that helps sales professionals connect, communicate and close leads faster, announced today they have been ranked #8 on Zapier’s Apps at Work Report: The Fastest Growing Apps of 2019. Zapier’s Apps at Work: The Fastest Growing Apps Report finds... - June 10, 2019 - LionDesk

HelpHouse.com Adds Numerous Household Products, Launches a New Look eCommerce Store More than your typical registration; HelpHouse.com members can earn points and a reputation ranking where in-turn, these points can be applied towards future purchases. - April 12, 2019 - HelpHouse

LionDesk and Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Fund Three Homes in El Salvador LionDesk, a leading real estate CRM platform announced today that its partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) in support of sustainable real estate non-profit New Story has helped fund three new homes for families in El Salvador. BHGRE and LionDesk were joined in the effort by Daniel... - February 11, 2019 - LionDesk

LionDesk Founder and CEO, David Anderson, Named to 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist Group David Anderson, LionDesk founder and CEO, has been named to the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) Watchlist Group. Honoring only 20 of the top people to watch, this group acknowledges innovators, deal makers, and mover-and-shakers who made a noteworthy impact over the last year. - January 18, 2019 - LionDesk

LionDesk Announces Integration with Remine LionDesk, the leading Real Estate CRM platform that makes it easy for sales professionals to connect, communicate with and close more leads faster announced today that it now integrates with Remine. With this new integration, LionDesk users can sync their contacts with Remine to gain intelligence about... - January 04, 2019 - LionDesk

LionDesk Makes Key Hires in Marketing and MLS Relations Former head of marketing for Tom Ferry, Marni Hale, joins team; Ryan Andrews appointed to lead MLS relationships. - October 22, 2018 - LionDesk

Miele Launches "Miele Pets" Photo Contest Winner Receives a Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum, Plus Additional Prizes for Mini-Contest Winners - October 10, 2018 - Miele, Inc.

KloveChef from IOK Labs Inc Personalizes the Connected Kitchen with Custom Recipe Capture and White Label Cooking Platform Solution Smart appliance and interactive cooking platform that learns and facilitates custom brand experiences for the whole kitchen journey gets a boost from new partner Wonderchef. - October 10, 2018 - IOK Labs Inc

BURN Manufacturing Receives Global Energy Award Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) announced BURN Manufacturing, makers of the JikokoaTM and KuniokoaTM cookstoves, has been awarded this year’s Bloomberg New Energy Pioneers Award. - April 18, 2018 - BURN Manufacturing USA LLC

Plastiflex Announces Compliance to California Prop 65 Requirements Plastiflex is proud to announce that as of April 11, 2018, all Plastiflex pool products manufactured in both its Statesville, NC and Tijuana, MX plants will be 100% free of chemicals deemed toxic under the California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 - Proposition 65/Prop 65. "As... - April 14, 2018 - Plastiflex

Successful Launch of the New Diamondback Retractable Hose by Plastiflex Plastiflex announces successful launch of the Diamondback Hose for in-the-wall hose storage systems in central vacuum. - April 08, 2018 - Plastiflex

French SCS Cluster Joins the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) SCS, a large leading European ecosystem of industrials and research laboratories, addressing many of the key IoT digital technologies, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™). Gathering more than 120 key players, representing 10 000 jobs and 3 billion... - February 26, 2018 - SCS Cluster

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Danby Appliances Announces Joint Venture with BloomBoss for Next-Generation Home Grow Box Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers announced a strategic joint venture with BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors. By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis and... - August 05, 2017 - Danby

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Silhouette Unveils First Solid State Wine Display – And It’s Stunning Silhouette, a specialty wine and beverage storage distributor, today unveils the Renoir – the brand’s first thermoelectric-cooling wine display made in North America. Named after the late French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the wine display’s picturesque front features a giant, seamless,... - June 30, 2017 - Danby

Bidvest Laundry Group Offers Outsourced Laundry Services Helping hospitality players reduce environmental impact and cut costs - May 27, 2017 - Bidvest Laundry Group

World's First ProBiotic Maker Introduced by ShakeGenie™ Utah Father of 8 Invents World's First In-Jug Yogurt/Kefir Maker. - April 20, 2017 - ShakeGenie

New Smart Kitchen Timer from OrbSense Technologies Puts an End to Distracted Cooking cluck is a patent-pending kitchen temperature sensor and timer which works with the pots and pans you already own. The sensor and companion smartphone app work together to make it easier to monitor and prepare some of your favorite foods more conveniently, consistently and safely every time you cook. - October 05, 2016 - OrbSense Technologies LLC

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Sharp (by Hisense) Television Parts in Canada Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country. Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015, Hisense... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Saeco Service Parts in Canada Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Parts Distributor for Sansui Electric in Canada Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for the Sansui Electric product line in Canada. Reliable Parts now supplies in warranty repair parts as well as COD directly to the service trade and the end user. Authorized Dealers and Servicers can order parts online through... - July 12, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Accelerated Cooking Products (ACP, Inc.) Service Parts in Canada Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire ACP product line. - May 30, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Automatic Laundry and Purchase College Partner for Campus Laundry Services in Resident Halls Automatic Laundry Services Co., Inc. today announced it has signed a long-term agreement to provide state of the art student laundry services to the more than 2,700 resident students at Purchase College. Automatic Laundry’s offering of best-in-class laundry equipment, laundry monitoring technology... - April 13, 2016 - Automatic Laundry

Danby Products Announces Warehouse & Distribution Center in Saraland, Alabama Danby Products, a manufacturer of appliances announced it will open a southern distribution warehouse in Saraland, Ala., to serve customers located across the Southeastern U.S. in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and parts of Texas. The operations... - March 25, 2016 - Danby Products

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Rinnai Replacement Parts Reliable Parts stocks parts for the entire Rinnai Canadian product line. - March 18, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

California Sunlight Corporation Names Mark Palmer President Long-time Tech Veteran and Business Leader Joins Rapidly Growing Solar Energy Business. - February 03, 2016 - California Sunlight Corporation

Forno Bravo Wood Fired Pizza Ovens Announces New Pricing Structure Forno Bravo, a leading manufacturer of wood fired pizza ovens, has announced a new pricing structure that takes effect January 18, 2016. The pricing structure covers all residential and commercial modular oven kits and assembled pizza ovens. The streamlined pricing makes it easier for the customer to... - January 23, 2016 - Forno Bravo

COMPRO Technology Authorized Distributorship with CFD in Japan COMPRO Technology Inc., leading Cloud IP Video Surveillance Solution Provider, today announced the appointment of CFD Sales as COMPRO's distributor in Japan. From now on, CFD Sales will be offering the complete range of COMPRO's products and solutions to the Japanese market. - July 29, 2015 - COMPRO

COMPRO Announces the Official Release of C4Home 2.2 C4Home 2.2, the latest version of its robust cloud service. C4Home 2.2 features new functions: iPad layout, scene selection mode, in-app cloud service subscription, IR configuration in app, and OSD configuration in app. - July 19, 2015 - COMPRO

Bella Outdoor Living Introduces Large Size Wood Fired Pizza Ovens Widest Range of Affordable Wood Fired Pizza Ovens vs. Italian Imports - July 09, 2015 - Forno Bravo

New Universal AC Remote Control for Ductless Mini-Splits SoLRus Marketing announces the immediate availability of a new universal series model N628 wireless remote control for air conditioners and mini-split heating and cooling systems. It can replace damaged, lost, broken or defective wireless hand held remote controls for most of the ductless mini split... - June 09, 2014 - SoLRus

Cavegirl Cuisine Knocks It Out of the Cave with Her Paleo and Gluten-Free Cookbook... Over 140 Mouth-Watering Paleo and Gluten-Free Recipes Cavegirl Cuisine introduces her new cookbook, "Cavegirl Cuisine - eating paleo one bone at a time!" It includes recipes for the paleo and gluten-free lifestyle. - March 14, 2014 - Cavegirl Cuisine LLC

Refrigerator Repair West Palm Beach Launches New Website: westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com/Blogs Refrigerator Repair Specialist will launch a website devoted to increasing consumers knowledge about appliance and refrigerator repairs. Refrigerator Repair Specialist at http://westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com/blogs customers can expect to read about the best efficient appliances to buy, appliance... - June 15, 2013 - Refrigerator Repair Specialist

Prestige SmartChef – an Online Recipe Portal – Launches New Features Like Photo Recipe, Video Recipe, Cooking Tips and Social Bookmarking Prestige SmartChef – the online recipe portal by TTK Prestige (India’s premiere kitchen appliance maker) which brings together a community of people with culinary interests, launches 4 new features: Photo Recipe, Video Recipe, Cooking Tips and Social Bookmarking. - January 23, 2013 - Prestige SmartChef

The Maestro Blocks Kitchen Collection Benefits the Purple Heart Foundation Sales from hand-crafted cutting boards made by military mom help disabled veterans. - November 29, 2012 - Elite Revolutionary Solutions

Memmert Develops Cooled Vacuum Oven As the first manufacturer worldwide, Memmert has developed a cooled vacuum oven. Low temperature vacuum drying on a laboratory scale is applied among other things during the drying of bacteria and starter cultures or in the simulation of storage conditions during long distance flights. The cooled vacuum... - May 27, 2012 - Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

Artisan Manufacturing to Feature Premium Chef Pro Sinks at 2012 KBIS Show Artisan Manufacturing Corporation will feature its premium stainless steel Chef Pro Collection at the 2012 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Chicago. Artisan’s high quality sinks, faucets and accessories will garner interest at the largest kitchen and bath show of the year, and will be displayed... - April 27, 2012 - Artisan Manufacturing Corp.

Artisan Manufacturing Corp. Unveils Expanded Frigidaire Product Line at KBIS 2012 Artisan Manufacturing Corporation will unveil multiple lines of high quality stainless steel sinks and faucets custom designed for the highly recognized and respected Frigidaire brand. This is a result of the 2011 exclusive brand partnership between Artisan and Electrolux Global Brand Licensing (owner... - April 27, 2012 - Artisan Manufacturing Corp.

Artisan Manufacturing Expands Product Line Into the Bathroom for KBIS 2012 Artisan unveils high quality toilets and beautifully crafted vanities. - April 27, 2012 - Artisan Manufacturing Corp.

Electrolux and Artisan Agreement Marks First Step in North American Licensing Program The launch at this year’s Kitchen and Bath Show of a high-end line of Frigidaire sinks and faucets by Artisan Manufacturing marks a milestone for a business model that Electrolux is now bringing to North America: brand licensing. Found primarily in the entertainment business, corporate brand licensing... - April 27, 2012 - Artisan Manufacturing Corp.

Memmert Climate Chamber ICH with CO2 Control The climate chamber with CO2 and humidity control expands the Memmert portfolio by a multitude of new applications. - October 20, 2011 - Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

The Memmert Vacuum Oven VO is the Desired Model with Application-Related Options From February 2011, Memmert is offering the vacuum oven VO as an attractively priced standard model which can be extended with freely selectable options so that it can be customised precisely to meet the exact needs of the customer. Digital pressure control for programming vacuum cycles, as well as... - August 21, 2011 - Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

Stability Tests in the Climate Chamber ICH The new Memmert climate chamber ICH has been specifically designed for stability tests in accordance with GMP and ICH guidelines. In order to uniformly heat or cool the chamber, Memmert deploys an air jacket temperature control system in its new climate chamber ICH 256. Thanks to the excellent temperature... - August 11, 2011 - Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

New Memmert Constant Climate Chamber HPP 108 with Light The Memmert constant climate chamber literally is the brightest star of the Schwabach-based company’s product portfolio. - February 10, 2011 - Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

Memmert Performs Testing in Line with the Stricter Standard 12880 As the very first manufacturer of temperature control appliances, Memmert had signed up to the more rigorous requirements of the current DIN 12880:2007-05 for the temperature testing of ovens and incubators even before the new test standard had come into effect. Memmert now uses this test procedure in its final inspections for all other ovens as well. - January 04, 2011 - Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

Panasonic Unveils Light-Weight LCD displays 42” and 47” full HD models offer wide viewing angles and high brightness for digital signage applications. - October 13, 2010 - Panasonic Professional Projectors and Displays Europe