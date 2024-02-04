Recent Headlines
Within Automotive Steering & Suspension Components (except Spring) Manufacturing
Traxda Lift and Level Kits Introduces Affordable New "Traxda Basics" Line
Made in the USA with USA Steel - February 04, 2024 - Traxda Lift and Level Kits
Traxda Unveils the All-New 1.5" Lift Kit for Second Generation Ford Edge
Proudly made in the USA with high-quality American steel. - August 09, 2023 - Traxda Lift and Level Kits
Texas-Based Wholesale Horsepower to Offer US Distribution of Verkline Suspension Products
Wholesale Horsepower is bringing North American distribution and warehousing to the entire line of Verkline performance chassis & suspension components including subframes, control arms, suspension links, top mounts, bushings, and transmission mounts for many popular performance platforms. - November 24, 2021 - Wholesale Horsepower
Hutchens Industries Set to Debut New Website
Hutchens Industries, Inc. of Springfield, MO is pleased to announce the launch of their new website, hutchensindustries.com. The new website is a complete redesign from the old, and will possess features that allow customers the opportunity to view product information in a convenient and... - January 03, 2017 - Hutchens Industries
Unity Teams Up with the APA Continued Success in Parts Distribution to Reach an Even Larger Customer Base
Unity Automotive is now an approved vendor of Automotive Parts Associates, Inc. - July 08, 2016 - Unity Automotive
John Varner to Join Hutchens Industries as Regional Manager
A suspension manufacturer in the trailer industry welcomes a new member to their sales team. - July 01, 2016 - Hutchens Industries
Michael Johnson Joins Hutchens Industries
Hutchens Industries is pleased to welcome Michael Johnson as the new Upper Midwest Territory Regional Manager. With 20 years of experience in truck and trailer suspension sales, Mike will be the knowledgeable source to provide Hutchens quality products and service to the Upper Midwest territory. - July 10, 2015 - Hutchens Industries
Hutchens Industries Hires Keith Fry
Hutchens Industries welcomes Keith Fry as their Northeast Territory Regional Manager. Keith will be responsible for the northeastern states. Keith will travel throughout the area and will be responsible for working with the area’s fleets, as well as the OEM trailer manufacturers, and aftermarket businesses. With 20 years of industrial sales experience, Keith knows the importance of customer relationships. - June 20, 2015 - Hutchens Industries
Gates Carbon Drive Launches Lower Priced Belt Drive for City Bikes
Same carbon technology, designed for relaxed city and urban riding - March 13, 2015 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Announces Expansion of Iola, Kansas Facility
Gates Corporation, a global diversified manufacturer of industrial and automotive products, announced today that it will expand its Iola, Kansas manufacturing facility to accommodate its new line of oil & gas hose products. The 82,000 square foot expansion will increase the size of the... - February 05, 2015 - Gates Corporation
Gates Launches "Carbon Drive Red" Limited Edition Red Belts
Red is the new black for stylish urban bicyclists. - December 06, 2014 - Gates Corporation
New Antistatic Power Transmission Belt from the Gates Corporation Provides Unmatched Safety in Volatile Environments
Gates Poly Chain® Carbon™ Volt™ belt is engineered to reduce safety risks in explosive environments by providing longer-lasting static conductivity. - October 31, 2014 - Gates Corporation
Gates Carbon Drive Expands in UK with New Distribution Partnership with Velorution
Gates Corporation’s Carbon Drive business unit increases its UK presence, releases a new IGH instructional video, launches a new Carbon Drive Owner’s Manual, expands its product line, and signs with a new distributor in Spain. - May 24, 2014 - Gates Corporation
The Gates Corporation Launches New Corporate Website for North America
The streamlined new Gates.com provides industry-leading automotive and industrial belt, hose, and hydraulic solutions in an intuitive way. - April 11, 2014 - Gates Corporation
The Gates Corporation to Showcase Newly Rebranded Industrial Hose Solutions at CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE 2014
The industrial leader will have more than 50 experts on hand to reveal a new naming and color-coding system for industrial hose, and demonstrate its MegaSys® hydraulic hose line, Hotline™ SCR hose system, and new GC32-TSi™ tablet-controlled hose crimper. - February 13, 2014 - Gates Corporation
The Gates Corporation to Introduce New 48” FlatClean™ Food Grade Belts at 2014 International Production & Processing Expo
Gates Mectrol will showcase its new 48” FlatClean™ food grade belts in 2mm and 3mm thicknesses at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE). - January 23, 2014 - Gates Corporation
The Gates Corporation Announces Release of 181 New Automotive Aftermarket Parts
The automotive aftermarket manufacturer expands its product line with 181 additional SKUs including new Ford turbocharger hose kits and textile-covered fuel line hose. - December 04, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The Gates Corporation and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Name Ronnie Bush, Sr. Instructor of the Year
Bush is honored for educating students using Gates Tools for Schools and Gates Performance Center, and for his ASE certification. - November 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Robert Bassett of Gates Automotive Aftermarket Receives Prestigious Award at AAPEX
Bassett is honored for his commitment to automotive aftermarket training, education, and excellence. - November 07, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The Gates Corporation Highlights Innovation with New Automotive Aftermarket Solutions at AAPEX
The automotive aftermarket division of Gates will demo the new GC32TSi Crimper, PIC Gauge 2.0 smartphone app, and the eCrimp mobile app as well as innovative products from several of their key lines at the expo. - October 31, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Carbon Drive™ Partners with Light Electric Vehicle Association to Push Belt Drive eBikes
Gates is targeting the electric bike market, which is the fastest-growing category for its bicycle belt drives - October 13, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Announces Release of New Products to Serve Automotive Aftermarket
Gates expands its aftermarket coverage with the addition of 394 SKUs across its product line, including new turbocharger hose, branched radiator hose, timing component kits with water pump, and small I.D. & molded hose. - September 20, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Carbon Drive™ Targets eBike Market with New Belt Systems for Bosch, SRAM, MPF, BionX, and Höganäs Motors
Other new products to be introduced at Eurobike 2013 (Aug. 27-31) include Gates cranks and sprockets for Di2 electronic shifters and Pinion gearboxes - August 22, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Helps Bottling Plant Managers Reduce Unnecessary Downtime
Gates creates new short-form content based on extensive industry research to show busy beverage managers how they can save up to $312,000 on downtime per year. - August 15, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The Gates Corporation Announces Aftermarket Leadership Changes
Gates appoints Jeff Brekke as Executive Vice President of Global Aftermarket and Jack Ramsey as Senior Vice President of North America Aftermarket. - June 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The Gates Corporation Releases New Aftermarket Parts
Gates expands its aftermarket coverage with SKU additions across its product line, adding 128 parts for maximum coverage on late model vehicles as well as the all-new PolarSeal® II Clamp Assortment and PolarSeal II Male Flareless Assemblies for A/C repair. - June 20, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Carbon Drive™ Partners with Leading Microbrewery and Top Outdoor Brands on Belt Drive Bike Contest
Rocky Mountain Fix will be promoted on the back of several million beer cans and in select Whole Foods and Kroger supermarkets. - June 07, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation to Introduce New iLok™ Coupling for Underground Coal Mines at 2013 Longwall USA Exhibition & Conference
The high-pressure iLok coupling reduces time, cost, and risk in moving longwall mining machinery. - May 31, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Receives Four NCMA Awards
Gates Automotive Aftermarket Recognized for “Best In Class” Electronic Catalog Data Excellence by Customers and Peers. - May 02, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Releases PolarSeal® II Clamp Assortment, a Portable, Easy-to-Use A/C Barrier Hose Assembly Kit
The Gates PolarSeal II kit provides all the necessary tools to build in-field A/C barrier hose assemblies in a versatile repair system. - April 18, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Launches New Carbon Drive™ Website Highlighting the Lifestyle Advantages of Bicycle Belt Drives
The new site was created to build brand awareness and demonstrate that Carbon Drive™ belt systems make cycling cleaner, easier, and more fashionable. - March 22, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Releases 748 New Automotive Aftermarket Parts
Gates continues to expand its vehicle application coverage with automotive aftermarket SKU additions across its product line, including the release of a new Micro-V® Component Kit and Turbocharger Hose. - March 20, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation to Attend Technology & Maintenance Council’s 2013 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition
Gates will show fleet managers and other attendees its PIC Gauge™ Belt Wear App, FleetRunner® Hi-Temp Straight Coolant Hose, and PowerClean™ Flush Tool. - March 13, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Launches New Automotive Racing Performance Website
The Gates Racing Performance Muscle (RPM) website provides information about Gates advanced performance products and creates interaction among automotive enthusiasts. - February 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Announces New G-Force™ C12™ Continuously Variable Transmission Belt
The automotive aftermarket leader introduces the first ever drop-in carbon tensile cord CVT belt for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility vehicles (UTVs), and snowmobiles. - February 16, 2013 - Gates Corporation
BMC Racing Team Receives New Belt Drive Lifestyle Bikes for 2013 Season. Only UCI ProTeam with an Official Commuter Bike
Tejay van Garderen and Marco Pinotti, along with BMC staff and mechanics, get belted with Gates Carbon Drive. - February 14, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Partners with Specialized and SRAM on World Bicycle Relief Project
Every purchase of a Source Two bicycle with Gates Carbon Drive and Automatix shifter results in the donation of a bike to rural health workers in Africa. - January 26, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Introduces New FleetRunner® Hi-Temp Straight Coolant Hose for Heavy-Duty Applications
The leader in Fleet and Heavy-Duty solutions announces a new high-temperature, peroxide-cured EPDM coolant hose that outperforms more expensive silicone and sulphur-cured EPDM hose alternatives. - January 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Name Brett Conner Technician of the Year
Out of more than 150,000 automotive service professionals, Conner earned top honors in the Master Automobile & L1 Technician category. - November 14, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Belts to Power 2013 FIRST Robotics Competition
Gates Corporation will supply belts and sprockets to replace chains typically used in the international competition. - November 08, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation’s PIC Gauge Belt Wear App Now Available for Android™ Smartphones
Gates Parts Image Capture (PIC) Gauge Belt Wear App is now available on both iPhone® and Android™ smartphones. - October 31, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Enhances NaviGates Online Automotive Parts Catalog
Gates expands its successful NaviGates interactive parts catalog by providing instant access to Gates product information on the Web. - October 26, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Receives Friends of NACAT Award for Supporting and Promoting Automotive Education
The automotive manufacturer was recognized by the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) for its educational contributions to the organization. - August 17, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Releases New White Paper: “How Belt Drives Impact Overhung Load”
Gates engineers provide detailed technical information about the impact load-carrying capacity has on the shafts and bearings of speed reducers attached to belt drives. - July 27, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Awards Scholarships in FIRST Robotics Competition
Gates Corporation has awarded scholarships to six high school seniors who competed in the 2012 FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) and used Gates belt drives on their competition robots. - July 25, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Launches Smartphone App for Belt Wear Diagnostics
Gates Parts Image Capture (PIC) Gauge Belt Wear App is the automotive aftermarket’s first digital belt wear tool designed for professionals. - June 06, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Announces New Automotive Accessory Belt Drive System (ABDS) Display
The educational tool demonstrates how servicing entire belt drive system ensures optimum performance. - May 31, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Introduces POWERCLEAN™ Flush Tool and Launches Automotive Cooling System Maintenance Awareness Campaign
Gates POWERCLEAN Flush Tool performs a thorough cooling system flush, an important part of proper automotive cooling system maintenance. - May 18, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation Wins Four NCMA Awards
Gates Automotive Aftermarket Recognized for Catalog Excellence by Peers and Customers - May 03, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Supports Colorado Teens in Annual Regional FIRST Robotics Competition
Gates promotes problem solving and teamwork through sponsorship of FIRST Robotics Competition Colorado Regional Competition at the University of Denver. - March 30, 2012 - Gates Corporation