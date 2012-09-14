PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SCU Custom Truck Seat Covers Now Being Sold on Amazon Prime Seat Covers Unlimited now offers custom truck seat covers through Amazon Prime. You can now purchase your favorite truck seat covers through this highly convenient online platform. - October 15, 2018 - Seat Covers Unlimited

Bud Marx, Former Ford Motor Company Vice President, Joins iGlass Technology Board of Directors iGlass Technology, emerging manufacturer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has announced the new Board Director – Bud Marx, former VP of Ford Motor Company. - June 08, 2018 - iGlass Technology

iGlass Technology is the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Become the Member of US National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) iGlass Technology, the world’s first producer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.) certified by the National Fenestrations Rating Council to improve buildings’ energy performance. - March 02, 2018 - iGlass Technology

iGlass Technology, Inc. Has Become the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Join AERC (Attachments Energy Rating Council) iGlass Technology, the world's first producer of digital blinds, electrochromic retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.), certified by the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) to improve home energy savings. - January 05, 2018 - iGlass Technology

New Business Case Study: Automotive Emergency Shipments, How to Keep the Costs Down by Air Time Critical Air Time Critical announces its new business case study: "Emergency Air Freight Romania to England: Keeping Costs Down." In this series of logistics business cases, Air Time Critical - European freight forwarder specialising in emergency logistics for the automotive industry - offers an insider’s... - June 06, 2017 - Air Time Critical

Renault and gestigon Work on Next Generation Driver Monitoring Renault and gestigon have announced that they have been collaborating intensively since 2015 to provide a next generation driver monitoring system for the Renault vehicles. The cooperation is being driven by the Renault Innovation Silicon Valley Lab in Sunnyvale (CA) and intends to assess the "user’s... - April 06, 2016 - gestigon

DAP America Named Exclusive Importer for Pfaff Industrial in Western Hemisphere The US-based distributor of Dürkopp Adler equipment has joined forces with Pfaff Industrial to improve customer service and expand distribution of Pfaff Industrial equipment and parts throughout the Americas. - May 02, 2014 - DAP America, Inc.

World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Launches New Website Coprocess launches a new website aimed at the corporate multilateral netting, intercompany reconciliation and centralized vendor payment (payment factory) market - July 28, 2013 - Coprocess

World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Experiences Best Ever Quarterly Sales Sales to new clients for the last quarter were the best ever experienced by Coprocess. Andrew Goldie, the company’s Managing Director is quoted and gives sales growth figures, the reasons for the increase and some product details to explain the cost saving impact for corporate clients. Client testimonials and case studies can be found on the new Coprocess website at www.coprocess.com. - June 17, 2013 - Coprocess

World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Gives Free Workshop in Stockholm In this workshop you will hear how other companies use intercompany netting to save money, reduce risk and increase efficiency if intercompany settlement by using a netting system. - April 19, 2013 - Coprocess

New Generation Hot Melt Adhesives from Fusetex Fusetex Limited, an UK based advanced polymer technology company, has developed a new high-performance hot melt adhesive powder. - May 10, 2012 - Fusetex Ltd

New 4-Slide Acquisition Increases Cast Product’s Large Part Capacity Cast Products, Inc. continues to build and upgrade their high-volume Zinc cast parts production by increasing their equipment list to 42 machines. - October 29, 2011 - Cast Products, Inc.

New British Motorsports Partnership For 2011 Corbeau Seats, the original British manufacturer of motorsports and fast road seats, Luke Harnesses and Showtrax International, the market leading supplier of specialist automotive display and pit lane equipment have formed an all British motorsports partnership, following the acquisition of the three businesses by CM Consolidated Ltd. - March 05, 2011 - Corbeau Seats