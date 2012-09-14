PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Bespoke specialist model makers Premier Ship Models has been nominated to become a member of the prestigious East of England Export Champion Community, launched by the Department of International Trade (DIT). - November 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models
Leading US -based retailer of authentic high-grade ship model replicas, Premier Ship Models, has been covered by one of the leading magazines in the industry, Model Boats, in its June 2019 edition. - May 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models
Retailer of unique ship models, Premier Ship Models, has announced the appointment of Winston (Kip) Scoville as its North American agent. Mr. Scoville brings with him over a decade of experience. - November 11, 2017 - Premier Ship Models
Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°
The brand repositioning marks a shift in focus from WindRider as merely a manufacturer and seller of trimarans and parts to a comprehensive resource for all things sailing. - April 16, 2015 - WindRider
Last week's Regulatory Amendments allow legal visitors the ability to visit the island nation by private yacht. - January 19, 2015 - Merrill Stevens Yachts
Espen Oeino, Hot Labs, Rolls-Royce Marine, Omega and Vripack are the venerable European design names on offer from RMK Marine’s award-winning shipyard. The yachts will be built to U.S. specifications and delivered in Miami at RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard.
“It’s a new chapter in American... - July 09, 2014 - Merrill Stevens Yachts
Sea Hawk Paints’ recently released epoxy system has a new name, logo and colorful label artwork. - June 09, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints
Just launched into the world of boating maintenance is Sea Hawk’s new Hawk System, manufactured by Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. It is a state-of-the-art system for building and repairing boats, planes, surfboards, canoes, and many other substrates. The Hawk System... - February 26, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints
Eevelle announces launch of new WindStorm Semi-Custom Boat Covers. WindStorm provides fully trailerable, high-quality coves at an affordable price. - October 04, 2012 - Eevelle
The US Army Corps of Engineers has issued a permit to Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas to install and test a mobile jack-up platform designed to support a minimum 5MW turbine off Corpus Christi in the Gulf of Mexico. - September 30, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc
A Texas company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private wind developer Eolica Brasil over the supply of a mobile offshore jack-up platform for meteorological testing off the Brazilian state of Ceara - September 23, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc
Yacht repair and refit company, Deltaville Boatyard on the Chesapeake Bay, installs new 75Ton marine travel lift in order to accommodate larger vessels now becoming norm in the recreational boating industry. - July 31, 2011 - Deltaville Boatyard
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Bahrain target for development as mini speedboat popularity increases globally. - May 01, 2011 - St Martin Powerboats
Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas has released a comprehensive technical video of the latest technology available in the marine industry, launching the state of the art design for 3.6 and 5 MW offshore turbine installations worldwide. - January 22, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc
Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas President Douglas Hines announced today the release of the state of the art Titan series of designs for immediate sale, the Model Titan 3.6 WMPS and Titan 5 WMPS wind measurement platform systems. - September 24, 2010 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc
Keeping boat mattresses dry is a constant problem. The environment in which they are kept is often characterised by poor ventilation; relatively high humidity; condensation and ultimately mildew.
MC Products has the solution with FloMAT Heavy Duty Unbacked Matting. Positioned between the mattress and the bed base, FloMAT prevents condensation forming and moisture accumulating beneath boat beds, thereby prolonging mattress life. - December 09, 2009 - MC Products
MC Products has been appointed UK Distributor for 3M's customised entrance matting system. MC Products manufactures FloMAT non-slip waterproof flooring, and is the UK Distributor for Tek Dek, the market leading teak decking alternative. - November 19, 2009 - MC Products
FloMAT is a quality PVC matting product originally developed as a practical alternative to carpet or decking for any watercraft. Extremely hardwearing and long lasting, FloMAT is easy to install without adhesives and is suitable for a wide range of interior and exterior flooring applications. See it in Hall A on Stand A25 at the Harrogate International Centre 8-10 September 2009. - August 26, 2009 - MC Products
Announcing the launch of FloMat, a quality PVC matting product similar to Deckadence marine flooring, successfully launched in USA a year ago. MC Products has been agents for DECKadence for the past year, and has received excellent feedback to date on product quality and performance. Consequently, MC Products has developed an own branded product for the UK at a more affordable price. - June 25, 2009 - MC Products
Super Yacht Marine Services, a leading Marine Service Provider, has recently announced the opening of a new facility located in the Lauderdale Marine Center at 2001 SW 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL to provide a 'One Stop Shop' for Captains and Yacht Owners. - October 02, 2008 - Super Yacht Marine Services
Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Clean Marine Systems, Corporation is an innovative leader in electronic controlled pump and valve systems. The Clean Marine System is the first of a family of products targeted at the yachting heat exchanger maintenance market. They are also introducing a new innovative “Green Marine Product” line for the marine and yachting enthusiast. For more information please visit www.cleanmarinesystems.com - August 28, 2008 - Clean Marine Systems