Premier Ship Models Been Nominated Into the East of England Export Champions Community Bespoke specialist model makers Premier Ship Models has been nominated to become a member of the prestigious East of England Export Champion Community, launched by the Department of International Trade (DIT). - November 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models

Premier Ship Models Gets Featured in the Prestigious Model Boats Magazine Leading US -based retailer of authentic high-grade ship model replicas, Premier Ship Models, has been covered by one of the leading magazines in the industry, Model Boats, in its June 2019 edition. - May 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models

Premier Ship Models Appoints Winston Scoville as Its North American Agent Retailer of unique ship models, Premier Ship Models, has announced the appointment of Winston (Kip) Scoville as its North American agent. Mr. Scoville brings with him over a decade of experience. - November 11, 2017 - Premier Ship Models

Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°

WindRider Rebrands, Increases Focus on Community Resources for Sailors The brand repositioning marks a shift in focus from WindRider as merely a manufacturer and seller of trimarans and parts to a comprehensive resource for all things sailing. - April 16, 2015 - WindRider

New Website Features Yacht Charters for Visitors to Cuba from U.S. Last week's Regulatory Amendments allow legal visitors the ability to visit the island nation by private yacht. - January 19, 2015 - Merrill Stevens Yachts

Merrill-Stevens Yachts Offers 8 New Yachts from Top European Designers Delivered in Miami with US Specs Espen Oeino, Hot Labs, Rolls-Royce Marine, Omega and Vripack are the venerable European design names on offer from RMK Marine’s award-winning shipyard. The yachts will be built to U.S. specifications and delivered in Miami at RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard. “It’s a new chapter in American... - July 09, 2014 - Merrill Stevens Yachts

Sea Hawk's New Hawk Epoxy Simplifies Fiberglass Repair Sea Hawk Paints’ recently released epoxy system has a new name, logo and colorful label artwork. - June 09, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

New Nautical Coatings Unveils New Epoxy System Just launched into the world of boating maintenance is Sea Hawk’s new Hawk System, manufactured by Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. It is a state-of-the-art system for building and repairing boats, planes, surfboards, canoes, and many other substrates. The Hawk System... - February 26, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

Eevelle Launches WindStorm Brand Semi-Custom Boat Covers Eevelle announces launch of new WindStorm Semi-Custom Boat Covers. WindStorm provides fully trailerable, high-quality coves at an affordable price. - October 04, 2012 - Eevelle

Texas Firm Gets Permit for Offshore Wind Platform Test The US Army Corps of Engineers has issued a permit to Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas to install and test a mobile jack-up platform designed to support a minimum 5MW turbine off Corpus Christi in the Gulf of Mexico. - September 30, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc

Texas Firm, Eolica Brasil in Offshore Wind Platform Talks A Texas company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private wind developer Eolica Brasil over the supply of a mobile offshore jack-up platform for meteorological testing off the Brazilian state of Ceara - September 23, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc

Deltaville Boatyard's New 75Ton Marine Travel Lift Yacht repair and refit company, Deltaville Boatyard on the Chesapeake Bay, installs new 75Ton marine travel lift in order to accommodate larger vessels now becoming norm in the recreational boating industry. - July 31, 2011 - Deltaville Boatyard

St Martin Powerboats Welcomes New Representation in Middle East Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Bahrain target for development as mini speedboat popularity increases globally. - May 01, 2011 - St Martin Powerboats

Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas Titan 200 Foundation Video Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas has released a comprehensive technical video of the latest technology available in the marine industry, launching the state of the art design for 3.6 and 5 MW offshore turbine installations worldwide. - January 22, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc

Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas Met-Tower Platform Released for Production “Titan 3.6 WMPS” And “Titan 5.0 WMPS” Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas President Douglas Hines announced today the release of the state of the art Titan series of designs for immediate sale, the Model Titan 3.6 WMPS and Titan 5 WMPS wind measurement platform systems. - September 24, 2010 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc

Solve Problems with Condensation and Wet Mattresses with MC Products' New Matting Keeping boat mattresses dry is a constant problem. The environment in which they are kept is often characterised by poor ventilation; relatively high humidity; condensation and ultimately mildew. MC Products has the solution with FloMAT Heavy Duty Unbacked Matting. Positioned between the mattress and the bed base, FloMAT prevents condensation forming and moisture accumulating beneath boat beds, thereby prolonging mattress life. - December 09, 2009 - MC Products

3M Appoints MC Products as UK Distributor for Specialist Marine Flooring MC Products has been appointed UK Distributor for 3M's customised entrance matting system. MC Products manufactures FloMAT non-slip waterproof flooring, and is the UK Distributor for Tek Dek, the market leading teak decking alternative. - November 19, 2009 - MC Products

FloMAT Revolutionary Non-Slip Matting at the National Floor Show in Harrogate Uk 8-10 September 2009 FloMAT is a quality PVC matting product originally developed as a practical alternative to carpet or decking for any watercraft. Extremely hardwearing and long lasting, FloMAT is easy to install without adhesives and is suitable for a wide range of interior and exterior flooring applications. See it in Hall A on Stand A25 at the Harrogate International Centre 8-10 September 2009. - August 26, 2009 - MC Products

FloMat - New Revolutionary Non-Slip Waterproof Matting Announcing the launch of FloMat, a quality PVC matting product similar to Deckadence marine flooring, successfully launched in USA a year ago. MC Products has been agents for DECKadence for the past year, and has received excellent feedback to date on product quality and performance. Consequently, MC Products has developed an own branded product for the UK at a more affordable price. - June 25, 2009 - MC Products

Super Yacht Marine Services is Opening a New Facility in Lauderdale Marine Center Super Yacht Marine Services, a leading Marine Service Provider, has recently announced the opening of a new facility located in the Lauderdale Marine Center at 2001 SW 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL to provide a 'One Stop Shop' for Captains and Yacht Owners. - October 02, 2008 - Super Yacht Marine Services