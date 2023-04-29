Recent Headlines
Within Ship Building & Repairing
Seaworthy Yacht Services Receives Veteran Institute for Procurement Certification
Seaworthy Yacht Services Future Plans to Expand Its Government Contracts Portfolio. - April 29, 2023 - Seaworthy Yacht Services, LLC
New COVID-19 Electrostatic Disinfection Treatment for Charter Yachts
Electrostatic Disinfection is currently the method of choice against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the luxury hospitality, cruise and airline industries. Bluestar Marine can help significantly minimize the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak onboard. - July 17, 2020 - Bluestar Marine
Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard
Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°
WindRider Rebrands, Increases Focus on Community Resources for Sailors
The brand repositioning marks a shift in focus from WindRider as merely a manufacturer and seller of trimarans and parts to a comprehensive resource for all things sailing. - April 16, 2015 - WindRider
New Website Features Yacht Charters for Visitors to Cuba from U.S.
Last week's Regulatory Amendments allow legal visitors the ability to visit the island nation by private yacht. - January 19, 2015 - Merrill Stevens Yachts
Merrill-Stevens Yachts Offers 8 New Yachts from Top European Designers Delivered in Miami with US Specs
Espen Oeino, Hot Labs, Rolls-Royce Marine, Omega and Vripack are the venerable European design names on offer from RMK Marine’s award-winning shipyard. The yachts will be built to U.S. specifications and delivered in Miami at RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard. “It’s a new chapter in... - July 09, 2014 - Merrill Stevens Yachts
Sea Hawk's New Hawk Epoxy Simplifies Fiberglass Repair
Sea Hawk Paints’ recently released epoxy system has a new name, logo and colorful label artwork. - June 09, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints
New Nautical Coatings Unveils New Epoxy System
Just launched into the world of boating maintenance is Sea Hawk’s new Hawk System, manufactured by Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. It is a state-of-the-art system for building and repairing boats, planes, surfboards, canoes, and many other substrates. The Hawk... - February 26, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints
Eevelle Launches WindStorm Brand Semi-Custom Boat Covers
Eevelle announces launch of new WindStorm Semi-Custom Boat Covers. WindStorm provides fully trailerable, high-quality coves at an affordable price. - October 04, 2012 - Eevelle
Texas Firm Gets Permit for Offshore Wind Platform Test
The US Army Corps of Engineers has issued a permit to Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas to install and test a mobile jack-up platform designed to support a minimum 5MW turbine off Corpus Christi in the Gulf of Mexico. - September 30, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc
Texas Firm, Eolica Brasil in Offshore Wind Platform Talks
A Texas company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private wind developer Eolica Brasil over the supply of a mobile offshore jack-up platform for meteorological testing off the Brazilian state of Ceara - September 23, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc
Deltaville Boatyard's New 75Ton Marine Travel Lift
Yacht repair and refit company, Deltaville Boatyard on the Chesapeake Bay, installs new 75Ton marine travel lift in order to accommodate larger vessels now becoming norm in the recreational boating industry. - July 31, 2011 - Deltaville Boatyard
St Martin Powerboats Welcomes New Representation in Middle East
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Bahrain target for development as mini speedboat popularity increases globally. - May 01, 2011 - St Martin Powerboats
Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas Titan 200 Foundation Video
Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas has released a comprehensive technical video of the latest technology available in the marine industry, launching the state of the art design for 3.6 and 5 MW offshore turbine installations worldwide. - January 22, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc
Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas Met-Tower Platform Released for Production “Titan 3.6 WMPS” And “Titan 5.0 WMPS”
Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas President Douglas Hines announced today the release of the state of the art Titan series of designs for immediate sale, the Model Titan 3.6 WMPS and Titan 5 WMPS wind measurement platform systems. - September 24, 2010 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc
Solve Problems with Condensation and Wet Mattresses with MC Products' New Matting
Keeping boat mattresses dry is a constant problem. The environment in which they are kept is often characterised by poor ventilation; relatively high humidity; condensation and ultimately mildew. MC Products has the solution with FloMAT Heavy Duty Unbacked Matting. Positioned between the mattress and the bed base, FloMAT prevents condensation forming and moisture accumulating beneath boat beds, thereby prolonging mattress life. - December 09, 2009 - MC Products
3M Appoints MC Products as UK Distributor for Specialist Marine Flooring
MC Products has been appointed UK Distributor for 3M's customised entrance matting system. MC Products manufactures FloMAT non-slip waterproof flooring, and is the UK Distributor for Tek Dek, the market leading teak decking alternative. - November 19, 2009 - MC Products
FloMAT Revolutionary Non-Slip Matting at the National Floor Show in Harrogate Uk 8-10 September 2009
FloMAT is a quality PVC matting product originally developed as a practical alternative to carpet or decking for any watercraft. Extremely hardwearing and long lasting, FloMAT is easy to install without adhesives and is suitable for a wide range of interior and exterior flooring applications. See it in Hall A on Stand A25 at the Harrogate International Centre 8-10 September 2009. - August 26, 2009 - MC Products
FloMat - New Revolutionary Non-Slip Waterproof Matting
Announcing the launch of FloMat, a quality PVC matting product similar to Deckadence marine flooring, successfully launched in USA a year ago. MC Products has been agents for DECKadence for the past year, and has received excellent feedback to date on product quality and performance. Consequently, MC Products has developed an own branded product for the UK at a more affordable price. - June 25, 2009 - MC Products
Super Yacht Marine Services is Opening a New Facility in Lauderdale Marine Center
Super Yacht Marine Services, a leading Marine Service Provider, has recently announced the opening of a new facility located in the Lauderdale Marine Center at 2001 SW 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL to provide a 'One Stop Shop' for Captains and Yacht Owners. - October 02, 2008 - Super Yacht Marine Services
Clean Marine Systems, Inc. Launches Automated Heat Exchanger Flush Systems. The Latest in a Line of Innovative Products That Promote Automated Maintenance / Clean Oceans.
Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Clean Marine Systems, Corporation is an innovative leader in electronic controlled pump and valve systems. The Clean Marine System is the first of a family of products targeted at the yachting heat exchanger maintenance market. They are also introducing a new innovative “Green Marine Product” line for the marine and yachting enthusiast. For more information please visit www.cleanmarinesystems.com - August 28, 2008 - Clean Marine Systems