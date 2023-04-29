Keeping boat mattresses dry is a constant problem. The environment in which they are kept is often characterised by poor ventilation; relatively high humidity; condensation and ultimately mildew. MC Products has the solution with FloMAT Heavy Duty Unbacked Matting. Positioned between the mattress and the bed base, FloMAT prevents condensation forming and moisture accumulating beneath boat beds, thereby prolonging mattress life. - December 09, 2009 - MC Products