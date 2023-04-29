Seaworthy Yacht Services Receives Veteran Institute for Procurement Certification
Seaworthy Yacht Services Future Plans to Expand Its Government Contracts Portfolio.
Washington, DC, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Seaworthy Yacht Services, a veteran-owned yacht renovation and maintenance company with headquarters in Washington DC, recently completed the Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) START Program. This comprehensive training and certification program is designed to help veteran-owned businesses like Seaworthy Yacht Services strengthen their ability to win government contracts and do business with both military and civilian agencies.
On April 20, 2023, Seaworthy Yacht Services was one of 55 businesses from 18 states to graduate from the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) START Program.
"We are thrilled to have completed the VIP START Program and become certified to do business with the government," said Micah Grisamore, the Principal of Seaworthy Yacht Services. "As a veteran-owned business, we take great pride in our ability to serve our country and our community. This certification will help us expand our reach and serve even more customers, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and professionalism."
The first of its kind in the nation, VIP START is facilitated by subject matter experts from industry and government with a goal of increasing the participants’ ability to win and maintain government contracts. VIP START participants receive hands-on market-based instruction that helps establish best business practices for federal government contracting. There are over 20 topics taught, including law, accounting, insurance, human resources, marketing, and proposals.
"We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the tools they need to succeed as government contractors," said Barbara Ashe, President of the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation. “We hope this training fosters their success as businesses and employers.”
VIP START is a three-day, 27-hour comprehensive certification program. Participants must be a C-level leader in a Veteran-owned small business operating for at least one year with one year of revenue generation; owner must be a W-2 in their company or full-time employee and spend 100% of their time in their business. VIP START is fully funded by the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation, partnerships with SBA, Lockheed Martin, the State of Maryland, and VIP sponsors. VIP START is offered at no cost to participants.
