Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers

Swift Bed Launches High-Quality Affordable Mattress That Ships to Your Front Door Seam Craft, Inc., a family-owned company located in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, is staking their claim in the mattress industry with the launch of the unparalleled Swift Bed. The Swift Bed is a high quality, affordable “Bed in a Box” mattress that ships... - April 07, 2018 - Swift Bed

In Its 40th Year, Northland Furniture Brings Innovative New Designs to 2016 HD Expo Northland Furniture Company is pleased to announce they will be attending the 2016 HD Expo at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hospitality design event takes place Wednesday, May 4 through Friday, May 6, 2016. - April 14, 2016 - Northland Furniture

New Contemporary Outdoor Furniture Reinvents Quality, Durability and Comfort Easy Living LLC is a division of GO Plastics LLC, a manufacturer of rotationally molded polyethylene products since 1986. This extensive experience transferred into designing unique sets which are transforming how consumers purchase outdoor furniture. Easy Living LLC prides itself on being an outdoor... - April 06, 2016 - Easy Living LLC

Champion Thread to Market Vipac Vinyl Packaging in Bedding and Fashion Market The supplier of sewing threads and other sewn-products components is partnering with the leading manufacturer of vinyl packaging products to extend the market reach and application of vinyl zipper bags in the fashion, textile and broader soft goods manufacturing market. - January 08, 2016 - Champion Thread Company

Hayes & Sons Furniture Brings Jobs to Unemployed Families Kickstarter Campaign to aid with startup costs. - February 01, 2015 - Hayes & Sons Furniture

DAP America Named Exclusive Importer for Pfaff Industrial in Western Hemisphere The US-based distributor of Dürkopp Adler equipment has joined forces with Pfaff Industrial to improve customer service and expand distribution of Pfaff Industrial equipment and parts throughout the Americas. - May 02, 2014 - DAP America, Inc.

Tronk Design to Launch New Collection at Las Vegas Market The up and coming furniture studio, Tronk Design, is taking their designs to the next level with the introduction of the Robert Stool, Hudson Table and the Vaughan Dock 2.0 at the January 2014 Las Vegas Market. - January 06, 2014 - Tronk Design

Irwin Feld + Steve Cassler Open CF Modern Showroom in the New York Design Center November 21st 2013 Owners of Fairfield County, CT’s Largest Mid Century Modern Gallery/ Iconic American Made Custom Furniture Collection Expand Their Business to Include New York City Location. - November 22, 2013 - CF Modern

Rowe Furniture Advocates for American Businesses on Capitol Hill Rowe Joins House Beautiful for “American Furniture, American Design” Press Conference - July 04, 2012 - Rowe Furniture

J.P.Walters Design of San Diego Receives Houzz’s 2012 "Best Of Remodeling" Award First-Ever Survey & Analysis of Over 1.2 Million Members Reveals J.P.Walters Design Associates is Among the Top-Rated Professionals and Current Design Trends from Across the Country - March 22, 2012 - J.P.Walters Design Associates

Irwin Feld + Steve Cassler of Irwin Feld Design/Mid Century Antiques Launch The CF Modern Collection Owners of Fairfield County’s Largest Mid Century Modern Gallery Offer a Customizable Collection of Iconic-American Made-Informal Seating for residential and commercial applications. - January 13, 2012 - CF Modern

Rowe Furniture Introduces Cloud Contour Sleeper System Sleep sofas so comfortable, you’ll let overnight guests have your bed. - January 07, 2012 - Rowe Furniture

Rowe Furniture, Zero Energy America Team Up to Bring Sustainability to PBS Documentary Rowe Furniture provides sustainable furnishings to zero energy home building in 2012 film. - November 11, 2011 - Rowe Furniture

J.P.Walters Design Honors Mid-Century Icons in Downtown Retreat Inspired by this building’s history as the former SDG&E power plant, designer Jim Walters created a mid-century theme to blend modern and historic tones. - September 25, 2011 - J.P.Walters Design Associates

Rowe Continues Growth in Hospitality with First Appearance at the 2011 HD Expo in Las Vegas Featuring Karim Rashid Rowe’s first appearance highlights their commitment to hospitality, design and their partnership with Karim Rashid. - April 20, 2011 - Rowe Furniture

Not Your Garden Variety Patchwork - Robin Bruce Collection Debuts at April High Point Market A fresh take on a timeless classic defines the Bohemian Medley Robin Bruce Collection, debuting at High Point Furniture Market in April. - March 16, 2011 - Rowe Furniture

Rowe Fine Furniture Expands Into the New Year Larger showroom location for Las Vegas Winter Market enhances growth for 2011 - January 20, 2011 - Rowe Furniture

J.P.Walters Design is Honored at ASID Design Excellence Awards 2010 James Patrick Walters' Timeless Modern design style is recognized with two ASID Design Excellence Awards, for First Place Residential Design and Best In Show. - May 27, 2010 - J.P.Walters Design Associates

Northland Furniture Company Announces New Warranty on All Its Case Good Products Northland Furniture Company warrants its furniture for the duration of the purchaser’s property design refurbishment lifecycle or 10 years, whichever occurs first. - March 28, 2010 - Northland Furniture Company

‘World of Sofas’ Ready for the Christmas Sales Campaign World of sofas is now ready for the important Christmas and New Year sales campaign, with quality, stylish furniture at prices that people really can afford. Very favourable payment options with up to four years interest-free credit will be the central argument to attract customers. World of sofas offer... - November 02, 2009 - World of sofas

‘World of Sofas’ ‘Grand Opening Campaign" is a Success In the midst of falling sales and a void in the market where other traders have left the business, World of sofas has recognised the opportunity and opened 10 new stores in recent months. The result of the opening campaign is positive and reinforces the team’s belief that today’s economy is ready for a new retailer in the market. - October 28, 2009 - World of sofas

‘World of Sofas’ Expanding Their Store Network There is good news in the retail furniture sector. Having already stepped into the market with 10 stores, World of sofas is intending to increase its presence by opening five new stores in the London area. World of sofas is a new venture of Paul Briant, Steve Dowdall, Peter Ling, Craig Hart and Brian Neilly. They spotted a gap in the market where other players have exited. They bring huge range sofas to suit everyone’s budget and an offer of interest-free finance with up to four years to pay. - October 19, 2009 - World of sofas

‘World of Sofas’ Grand Opening Sale Campaign is Underway World of sofas has begun its Grand Opening Sale promotional campaign, offering quality, stylish furniture at prices that people can afford, particularly in light of payment options with up to four years interest-free credit. World of sofas is a new venture of Paul Briant, Steve Dowdall, Peter Ling, Craig Hart and Brian Neilly. They spotted a gap in the market where other players have exited. - October 12, 2009 - World of sofas

‘World of Sofas’ is the New Venture from the Successful Team with 100 Years of Experience in Sofa Retailing In the midst of falling sales and a void in the market where other traders have left the business, World of sofas has recognised the opportunity and stepped into the market opening 10 new stores. World of sofas is a new venture of Paul Briant, Steve Dowdall, Peter Ling, Craig Hart and Brian Neilly. They spotted a gap in the market where other players have exited. They bring huge range sofas to suit everyone’s budget and an offer of interest-free finance with up to four years to pay. - October 06, 2009 - World of sofas

Continental Seating Featured in Savant’s NYC Design Center Continental Seating, of Carrollton, Texas, integrates Savant’s ROSIE In Wall Touch panel into seating for New York City Design Center. - September 04, 2009 - Continental Seating

The Sofa Company Presents "Free Interior Design from LA’s Top Talent" Los Angeles-based designer Vanessa De Vargas of Turquoise joins as the Second Guest Speaker of TSC’S “Secrets of Interior Designers Series.” - June 15, 2009 - The Sofa Company

Wicker Central Will Now Match Any Design Theme Wicker Central Now Offers More Than 400 Different Styles. - April 01, 2009 - Wicker Central

Wicker Central Furniture Adds Nuevo Living Line Nuevo Living is Now Available at Wicker Central. - April 01, 2009 - Wicker Central

Wicker Central Has Expanded Its Line of Fine Furniture New Designers at Wicker Central. - April 01, 2009 - Wicker Central

The Sofa Company Bucks Trend, Expands During Recession The Sofa Company of Los Angeles, California is quickly expanding their retail and furniture manufacturing business even during the current economic downturn. - March 25, 2009 - The Sofa Company

Wicker Central Promises Most Competitive Web Pricing Wicker Central (Makers of Quality Wicker Furniture) Promises to Provide the Most Competitive Pricing on the Web for Bulk Orders. - March 04, 2009 - Wicker Central

The Chesterfield Sofa Makes a Comeback at Interiors Birmingham 2009 Mixing contemporary room designs with Chesterfield sofas a popular theme at Interiors Birmingham, a national furniture show held between the 17th – 19th January 2009 at the NEC conference centre, Birmingham. - January 22, 2009 - Distinctive Chesterfields Ltd

Continental Seating Introduces "the Pony Arm" - A Retractable Center, or Outside, Arm for Handicap Accessibility or Seat Expansion and Segmentation Continental Seating introduces “The Pony Arm” - A retractable center, or outside, arm for handicap accessibility or seat expansion and segmentation Continental Seating, of Carrollton, Texas, announces introduction of the retractable Pony Arm to transition product offering for Media-Room... - August 21, 2008 - Continental Seating

Continental Seating Launches New Multiple Dwelling Unit Line with Two New Styles: MDU:Studio 9.2 and MDU:Transition Continental Seating, of Carrollton, Texas, announces the introduction of MDU line in CenterStage Collection launched with two new styles of MDU:Studio 9.2 and MDU:Transition to be featured at the CEDIA EXPO in Denver, Colorado September 4-7. - August 14, 2008 - Continental Seating

Continental Seating Chosen as 1 of 10 Manufacturers for “Need for Speed Giveaway” at CEDIA EXPO 2008 Continental Seating, of Carrollton, Texas, announces that they are 1 of 10 manufacturers selected to participate in the “Need for Speed Giveaway” at CEDIA EXPO 2008 in Denver, Colorado September 4-7 where contestants will collect stamps from the selected manufacturers for a chance to win... - August 08, 2008 - Continental Seating

Continental Seating Integrates Component That Continues to Push Superior Manufacturing Quality Continental Seating, of Carrollton, Texas, announces the integration of a T-nut component that takes 500 lbs of pressure and offers ease of assembly for higher manufacturing standards. "We listen, listen, listen, and then we execute,” said Adam Cox, Principal of Continental Seating. “As... - July 31, 2008 - Continental Seating

Continental Seating Introduces New Theater Seating Style Proscenium Into Bravo! and Grand Tier Collection Continental Seating, of Carrollton, Texas, announces the new home theater seating style of Proscenium into the Bravo! and Grand Tier Collections. Proscenium is available in a 21” and 24” seat with the choice of Faux Leather, Ritz Suede, and Brazilian Leather coverings from the Bravo! Collection... - July 24, 2008 - Continental Seating

Continental Seating's Manufacturing Commitment to Quality and Consistency with New Pneumatic Stretching Machine Continental Seating of Carrollton, Texas announces the introduction of the latest technology of Pneumatic Stretching Machine to its production process for more efficient and higher manufacturing standards. "We are committed to producing the best custom made seat in the industry. In order to be,... - July 17, 2008 - Continental Seating

Continental Seating’s Growth Demands New Manufacturing Facility for 2008 Continental Seating, of Carrollton, Texas, announces the move to new manufacturing facility due to consistent growth over past 5 years. When asked about the consistent growth and upcoming move, Adam Cox, Principal of Continental Seating, said, "We have been frugal over the past 5 years staying... - July 10, 2008 - Continental Seating

Design Students Find a Creative Outlet Vanilla Design Store has teamed up with Otago Polytechnic design students to sell their innovative products internationally via a new website. - June 07, 2008 - Vanilla Design Store

ClubFurniture.com Launches New Contract Furniture Line ClubFurniture.com, a major internet retailer of home furniture and accessories, is launching a new line of contract furniture especially for architects, interior designers and hotels. - January 25, 2008 - ClubFurniture.com/One Source Plus, Inc.

North Carolina’s ClubFurniture.com Furniture Wins on Fine Living TV Show Fine Living TV's "Mail Order Makeover" Program has selected a custom-made sofa, two chairs and a coffee table from ClubFurniture.com, a North Carolina based online retailer of high-quality, value-priced home furniture and accessories. The products will be shown on the July 30 edition of the show at 10:30 a.m., available on cable and satellite channels nationwide. - July 27, 2007 - ClubFurniture.com/One Source Plus, Inc.

Alex Vitet Forms New Design Company Alex Vitet has formed a new company bearing his own name. The new enterprise has been set up to translate his own vision in Home Design into 4 segments: bath, light, furniture and tableware as to carry out product design projects for its clients and to develop and distribute a series of innovative furniture and house wares under Alex’s creative direction. - April 05, 2007 - Alex Vitet Design

Lunar Lounge Design to Embark on U.S. Market Expanding Canadian Design Firm Sees U.S. Potential - April 05, 2007 - Lunar Lounge Design

Give Your Home a Fresh New Look - and with Caneworld's Exciting Range of Furniture Now on Display in its Three Yorkshire Stores Caneworld, specialists in conservatory furniture and accessories for over 25 years, boasts the finest selection of cane furniture in the region. They are direct importers selling to the public so missing out the middleman, providing the best prices and unique product lines. They have had over 100,000... - February 24, 2007 - Cane World