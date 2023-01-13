There is good news in the retail furniture sector. Having already stepped into the market with 10 stores, World of sofas is intending to increase its presence by opening five new stores in the London area. World of sofas is a new venture of Paul Briant, Steve Dowdall, Peter Ling, Craig Hart and Brian Neilly. They spotted a gap in the market where other players have exited. They bring huge range sofas to suit everyone’s budget and an offer of interest-free finance with up to four years to pay. - October 19, 2009 - World of sofas