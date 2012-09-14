PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers
Seam Craft, Inc., a family-owned company located in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, is staking their claim in the mattress industry with the launch of the unparalleled Swift Bed. The Swift Bed is a high quality, affordable “Bed in a Box” mattress that ships... - April 07, 2018 - Swift Bed
Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd., has launched India’s first Unlined floorings, Alstone FloorXtra, with a message of saving trees and conserving our environment. This flooring is made with WPC, wood polymer composite sheets as its base material which is 100% water proof, 100% termite proof and 100%... - January 20, 2018 - Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd.
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the ‘17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now’ by Architectural Digest Magazine this year will return to ICFF Miami October 3-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Center booth 722.
Kiel Arto will display its two new... - September 21, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine has launched two new lines – Maldika and Skatolo. - April 20, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining the Architectural Digest Design Show March 16-19 in NYC and was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine.
Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized... - March 09, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design
Closet Tec, Inc. has decided to start the Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student who meets academic and special interest requirements. - October 30, 2016 - Closet Tec, Inc.
With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune
European table Manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining SOFA Chicago 2016.
Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 27, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is coming to ICFF Miami, 2016.
Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 04, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design
With 3-year percentage revenue growth of 359%, Kitchen Cabinet Kings earns a spot in the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year with a 2016 rank of No. 1081. - August 27, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings
Kitchen Cabinet Kings, the leading online distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinets, recently announced their 2016 Kitchen Cabinet Kings Entrepreneur Scholarship, designed to help young entrepreneurs afford rising costs of education.
Kitchen Cabinet Kings was founded by two entrepreneurs and is a... - July 09, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings
Easy Living LLC is a division of GO Plastics LLC, a manufacturer of rotationally molded polyethylene products since 1986. This extensive experience transferred into designing unique sets which are transforming how consumers purchase outdoor furniture. Easy Living LLC prides itself on being an outdoor... - April 06, 2016 - Easy Living LLC
Shoppers can now buy directly from Household Essentials. - March 19, 2015 - Household Essentials
Wall-Axe Custom Guitar Hangers announces their latest innovation in guitar accessories, the SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger, a single-hanger solution inspired by their flagship decorative multi-guitar hangers. - May 06, 2014 - Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers
Black Gecko presents a new and exciting way to look at home complements with the perfect synthesis between technology and art: photographic HIREVISTA low tables, now on Kickstarter. - February 23, 2014 - Black Gecko
In a very exciting move, National Granite Centre, a subsidiary of Marble and Granite Solutions (UK) Ltd. has now joined eBay to provide more buying options to customers seeking granite worktops and quartz worktops. - January 20, 2014 - National Granite Centre
Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers announces the expansion of their product line in order to provide more style variations in decorative guitar-shaped wall hangers. The new LX-Series patented design utilizes three premium guitar hooks on one wooden display. - August 19, 2013 - Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers
Tired of the cold long winter? The warm weather may still seem like an ever-distant dream, but KOKET is already looking ahead. It’s never too early to start planning the new twist you would like to spoil your home with.
Now is the perfect time to look up for the key 2013′s Interior Design... - March 24, 2013 - Koket
Rowe Joins House Beautiful for “American Furniture, American Design” Press Conference - July 04, 2012 - Rowe Furniture
Sleep sofas so comfortable, you’ll let overnight guests have your bed. - January 07, 2012 - Rowe Furniture
Rowe Furniture provides sustainable furnishings to zero energy home building in 2012 film. - November 11, 2011 - Rowe Furniture
Rowe’s first appearance highlights their commitment to hospitality, design and their partnership with Karim Rashid. - April 20, 2011 - Rowe Furniture
A fresh take on a timeless classic defines the Bohemian Medley Robin Bruce Collection, debuting at High Point Furniture Market in April. - March 16, 2011 - Rowe Furniture
Larger showroom location for Las Vegas Winter Market enhances growth for 2011 - January 20, 2011 - Rowe Furniture
Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America was recognized by Shape You with the “Top Gear of the Year” award for the XS8 and the “Great Gear of the Year” award for the XS5 residential use ellipticals. - December 03, 2010 - BH North America Corporation
Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America received the coveted Head of the Class award by Fitness Professor Review for three of its most popular pieces of fitness equipment– the T8 Pro treadmill, SB4 indoor cycle and ABP whole body vibration platform. This is the fourth consecutive year that BH Fitness products have been recognized as "best buys" from Fitness Professor Review. - November 24, 2010 - BH North America Corporation
Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America is pleased to announce the addition of David Neziol to the BH North America sales team. Neziol joins BH North America as the Northeast Regional Sales Manager.
Neziol comes to BH North America with 16 years of experience in the fitness... - November 17, 2010 - BH North America Corporation
Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH Fitness, a division of BH North America Corporation, announced today that it recorded 33.3 percent revenue growth for the first two quarters of 2010 over the same period last year. This significant growth is the result of strong sales in the light... - July 22, 2010 - BH North America Corporation
Closets etc. was chosen by Angell Way Associates, developers of 77 South Angell Street on the East Side of Providence, to consult with buyers of their beautifully finished, luxury condominiums. Closets etc. develops customized designs that fit the owners’ style as well as their real‐world... - June 29, 2010 - Closets etc.
BH North America announced today the addition of two fitness industry veterans to the BH Sales Team. Dan Foust will manage BH sales in the Midwest as the new Midwest Regional Sales Manager while Lynette Kowalke will drive BH sales in the Southwest as the new Southwest Regional Sales Manager. With a combined... - June 11, 2010 - BH North America Corporation
Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America announced today the addition of 22-year fitness industry veteran Steven Lindenau as the new National Sales Manager. Mr. Lindenau will manage BH’s team of regional sales managers and work closely with the North American network of dealers. - June 04, 2010 - BH North America Corporation
Baby Bedding and Nursery Accessories design company, Nava’s Designs, re-signs with longtime public relations firm, Allison Dawn PR. - April 01, 2010 - Nava's Designs
Northland Furniture Company warrants its furniture for the duration of the purchaser’s property design refurbishment lifecycle or 10 years, whichever occurs first. - March 28, 2010 - Northland Furniture Company
Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America is pleased to announce the fourth quarter addition of Alex Fulton and Scot Arrington to the BH sales team. - December 11, 2009 - BH North America Corporation
Continental Seating, of Carrollton, Texas, integrates Savant’s ROSIE In Wall Touch panel into seating for New York City Design Center. - September 04, 2009 - Continental Seating
Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer, BH North America, has taken a key step in maintaining its fitness sales growth by adding two North American sales territories to better serve its specialty dealer network and provide the responsive sales support dealers have come to expect from BH... - September 03, 2009 - BH North America Corporation
BH North America strengthened its management team in the second quarter by announcing John Kipper as Director of Marketing and Shafiur Rahman as Manager of Customer Service & Support. - August 22, 2009 - BH North America Corporation
Recession? What recession. Sofa Design, an Essex based bespoke furniture maker and retailer were delighted by the Quality of visitors and turnover at the Grand Designs Live exhibition at Excel London last week. - July 31, 2009 - Sofa Design
Bestselling romance novelist Nora Roberts is the latest celebrity to “fall in love” with a Victoria & Albert bathtub. Actress Kristen Scott Thomas and TV personality and designer Ryan Brown also selected Victoria & Albert bathtubs for their homes. - July 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
Victoria & Albert Bath showed its latest designs in March at ISH 2009, the world’s leading plumbing, heating and air-conditioning trade fair held in Frankfurt, Germany, which marked its 50th anniversary this year.
As a leading manufacturer of freestanding bathtubs, Victoria & Albert exhibited... - May 07, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
Custom motorcycle artist Harley Kegley recently expanded his talents to include transforming — of all things— a bathtub. Manufacturer Victoria & Albert Bath commissioned Kegley to paint its ios tub to showcase the paintability and American and British roots of its freestanding bathtubs.
“I... - April 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
Rustic Lodge Furniture is Offering 10% Off of Purchases - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture
Free Shipping on All Ground Items. - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture
New Budget-Conscious Selection at Rustic Lodge Furniture. - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture
Victoria & Albert bathtubs are proving popular for outdoor use, thanks to striking designs and the durability of the modern technology material ENGLISHCAST™.
The trend of outdoor rooms continues to grow, and outdoor “bathrooms” are joining the ranks of outdoor kitchens on homeowner... - March 24, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
The Napoli bathtub by Victoria & Albert appeared in a feature in the February 2009 issue of California Homes magazine, part of a home project that was featured in the popular Bravo TV series, Flipping Out. - March 17, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
A Victoria & Albert freestanding bath is an eco-friendly choice for many reasons, including its long life cycle. All Victoria & Albert bathtubs are created from ENGLISHCAST™, an exclusive blend of more than 50 percent naturally occurring volcanic limestone. Long-lasting and durable, ENGLISHCAST™ creates a hard-wearing, renewable surface — scratches and stains inside the tub simply polish out. - March 10, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
Homes might be shrinking, but the desire for luxury still looms large on homeowner lists. They continue to invest in upgrades that add sophistication and elegance, including freestanding bathtubs.
The size of the typical U.S. home is declining, says the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in the... - February 13, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
The HGTV team has selected a Victoria & Albert Marlborough slipper tub for the master bathroom in its 2009 Dream Home Giveaway™.
A focal point of the elegant master bathroom of the HGTV Dream Home, the stand-alone Marlborough by Victoria & Albert is a classic, double-ended slipper tub... - February 09, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath