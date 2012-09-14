PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers

Swift Bed Launches High-Quality Affordable Mattress That Ships to Your Front Door Seam Craft, Inc., a family-owned company located in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, is staking their claim in the mattress industry with the launch of the unparalleled Swift Bed. The Swift Bed is a high quality, affordable “Bed in a Box” mattress that ships... - April 07, 2018 - Swift Bed

Alstone Launches India’s First Unlined Floorings for Seamless Finish Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd., has launched India’s first Unlined floorings, Alstone FloorXtra, with a message of saving trees and conserving our environment. This flooring is made with WPC, wood polymer composite sheets as its base material which is 100% water proof, 100% termite proof and 100%... - January 20, 2018 - Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Kiel Arto Design Returns to ICFF Miami October 3-4, 2017 European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the ‘17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now’ by Architectural Digest Magazine this year will return to ICFF Miami October 3-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Center booth 722. Kiel Arto will display its two new... - September 21, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Kiel Arto Design Launches Two New Lines to Broaden Table Design Offerings European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine has launched two new lines – Maldika and Skatolo. - April 20, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to the Architectural Digest Design Show in New York European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining the Architectural Digest Design Show March 16-19 in NYC and was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized... - March 09, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Announcing the 2016 Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship Closet Tec, Inc. has decided to start the Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student who meets academic and special interest requirements. - October 30, 2016 - Closet Tec, Inc.

Sugatsune Launches New Website for Savvy Designers With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to SOFA Chicago European table Manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining SOFA Chicago 2016. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 27, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to ICFF Miami European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is coming to ICFF Miami, 2016. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 04, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design

Kitchen Cabinet Kings Makes the Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year With 3-year percentage revenue growth of 359%, Kitchen Cabinet Kings earns a spot in the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year with a 2016 rank of No. 1081. - August 27, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings

Kitchen Cabinet Kings Announces Scholarship to Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs in College Kitchen Cabinet Kings, the leading online distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinets, recently announced their 2016 Kitchen Cabinet Kings Entrepreneur Scholarship, designed to help young entrepreneurs afford rising costs of education. Kitchen Cabinet Kings was founded by two entrepreneurs and is a... - July 09, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings

New Contemporary Outdoor Furniture Reinvents Quality, Durability and Comfort Easy Living LLC is a division of GO Plastics LLC, a manufacturer of rotationally molded polyethylene products since 1986. This extensive experience transferred into designing unique sets which are transforming how consumers purchase outdoor furniture. Easy Living LLC prides itself on being an outdoor... - April 06, 2016 - Easy Living LLC

Solutions for Your Home and Family, Household Essentials ™ Shoppers can now buy directly from Household Essentials. - March 19, 2015 - Household Essentials

Innovative New Product for Guitar Players. SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger by Wall-Axe Wall-Axe Custom Guitar Hangers announces their latest innovation in guitar accessories, the SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger, a single-hanger solution inspired by their flagship decorative multi-guitar hangers. - May 06, 2014 - Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers

The Brand New Way to Bring Cool Images Into Your Home: HIREVISTA Low Tables by Black Gecko Black Gecko presents a new and exciting way to look at home complements with the perfect synthesis between technology and art: photographic HIREVISTA low tables, now on Kickstarter. - February 23, 2014 - Black Gecko

National Granite Centre Launches on eBay In a very exciting move, National Granite Centre, a subsidiary of Marble and Granite Solutions (UK) Ltd. has now joined eBay to provide more buying options to customers seeking granite worktops and quartz worktops. - January 20, 2014 - National Granite Centre

Wall-Axe Custom Guitar Hangers Introduces New 3-Hanger LX-Series Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers announces the expansion of their product line in order to provide more style variations in decorative guitar-shaped wall hangers. The new LX-Series patented design utilizes three premium guitar hooks on one wooden display. - August 19, 2013 - Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers

KOKET - Liquid Gold Look for Spring Tired of the cold long winter? The warm weather may still seem like an ever-distant dream, but KOKET is already looking ahead. It’s never too early to start planning the new twist you would like to spoil your home with. Now is the perfect time to look up for the key 2013′s Interior Design... - March 24, 2013 - Koket

Rowe Furniture Advocates for American Businesses on Capitol Hill Rowe Joins House Beautiful for “American Furniture, American Design” Press Conference - July 04, 2012 - Rowe Furniture

Rowe Furniture Introduces Cloud Contour Sleeper System Sleep sofas so comfortable, you’ll let overnight guests have your bed. - January 07, 2012 - Rowe Furniture

Rowe Furniture, Zero Energy America Team Up to Bring Sustainability to PBS Documentary Rowe Furniture provides sustainable furnishings to zero energy home building in 2012 film. - November 11, 2011 - Rowe Furniture

Rowe Continues Growth in Hospitality with First Appearance at the 2011 HD Expo in Las Vegas Featuring Karim Rashid Rowe’s first appearance highlights their commitment to hospitality, design and their partnership with Karim Rashid. - April 20, 2011 - Rowe Furniture

Not Your Garden Variety Patchwork - Robin Bruce Collection Debuts at April High Point Market A fresh take on a timeless classic defines the Bohemian Medley Robin Bruce Collection, debuting at High Point Furniture Market in April. - March 16, 2011 - Rowe Furniture

Rowe Fine Furniture Expands Into the New Year Larger showroom location for Las Vegas Winter Market enhances growth for 2011 - January 20, 2011 - Rowe Furniture

BH North America Receives GearAwards for XS8 and XS5 Residential Ellipticals Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America was recognized by Shape You with the “Top Gear of the Year” award for the XS8 and the “Great Gear of the Year” award for the XS5 residential use ellipticals. - December 03, 2010 - BH North America Corporation

BH North America Wins Coveted Head of Class Award for T8 Pro, SB4 and ABP Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America received the coveted Head of the Class award by Fitness Professor Review for three of its most popular pieces of fitness equipment– the T8 Pro treadmill, SB4 indoor cycle and ABP whole body vibration platform. This is the fourth consecutive year that BH Fitness products have been recognized as "best buys" from Fitness Professor Review. - November 24, 2010 - BH North America Corporation

BH North America Announces Addition of Industry Veteran to Sales Team Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America is pleased to announce the addition of David Neziol to the BH North America sales team. Neziol joins BH North America as the Northeast Regional Sales Manager. Neziol comes to BH North America with 16 years of experience in the fitness... - November 17, 2010 - BH North America Corporation

BH Fitness Continues Rapid Growth: First Half Sales Up 33 Percent Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH Fitness, a division of BH North America Corporation, announced today that it recorded 33.3 percent revenue growth for the first two quarters of 2010 over the same period last year. This significant growth is the result of strong sales in the light... - July 22, 2010 - BH North America Corporation

Closets Etc., LLC Provides Elegant Space Organization for Luxury Condominiums at 77 South Angell Street on Providence’s East Side Closets etc. was chosen by Angell Way Associates, developers of 77 South Angell Street on the East Side of Providence, to consult with buyers of their beautifully finished, luxury condominiums. Closets etc. develops customized designs that fit the owners’ style as well as their real‐world... - June 29, 2010 - Closets etc.

Lynette Kowalke and Dan Foust Jr. Join the BH North America Team BH North America announced today the addition of two fitness industry veterans to the BH Sales Team. Dan Foust will manage BH sales in the Midwest as the new Midwest Regional Sales Manager while Lynette Kowalke will drive BH sales in the Southwest as the new Southwest Regional Sales Manager. With a combined... - June 11, 2010 - BH North America Corporation

BH North America Appoints Steven Lindenau as National Sales Manager Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America announced today the addition of 22-year fitness industry veteran Steven Lindenau as the new National Sales Manager. Mr. Lindenau will manage BH’s team of regional sales managers and work closely with the North American network of dealers. - June 04, 2010 - BH North America Corporation

Northland Furniture Company Announces New Warranty on All Its Case Good Products Northland Furniture Company warrants its furniture for the duration of the purchaser’s property design refurbishment lifecycle or 10 years, whichever occurs first. - March 28, 2010 - Northland Furniture Company

BH North America Announces Addition of Two Industry Veterans to Sales Team Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer BH North America is pleased to announce the fourth quarter addition of Alex Fulton and Scot Arrington to the BH sales team. - December 11, 2009 - BH North America Corporation

Continental Seating Featured in Savant’s NYC Design Center Continental Seating, of Carrollton, Texas, integrates Savant’s ROSIE In Wall Touch panel into seating for New York City Design Center. - September 04, 2009 - Continental Seating

BH® North America Increases Sales Territories, Focuses on Dealer Support Leading Orange County fitness equipment manufacturer, BH North America, has taken a key step in maintaining its fitness sales growth by adding two North American sales territories to better serve its specialty dealer network and provide the responsive sales support dealers have come to expect from BH... - September 03, 2009 - BH North America Corporation

BH® North America Strengthens Management Team with Fitness Industry Veterans BH North America strengthened its management team in the second quarter by announcing John Kipper as Director of Marketing and Shafiur Rahman as Manager of Customer Service & Support. - August 22, 2009 - BH North America Corporation

Sofa Design Goes Grand Design Recession? What recession. Sofa Design, an Essex based bespoke furniture maker and retailer were delighted by the Quality of visitors and turnover at the Grand Designs Live exhibition at Excel London last week. - July 31, 2009 - Sofa Design

Celebrities Choose Victoria & Albert Bathtubs Bestselling romance novelist Nora Roberts is the latest celebrity to “fall in love” with a Victoria & Albert bathtub. Actress Kristen Scott Thomas and TV personality and designer Ryan Brown also selected Victoria & Albert bathtubs for their homes. - July 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

International Trade Show ISH Proves a Success for Victoria & Albert Bath Victoria & Albert Bath showed its latest designs in March at ISH 2009, the world’s leading plumbing, heating and air-conditioning trade fair held in Frankfurt, Germany, which marked its 50th anniversary this year. As a leading manufacturer of freestanding bathtubs, Victoria & Albert exhibited... - May 07, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Motorcycle Artist "Pimps" Victoria & Albert Tub, American-Style Custom motorcycle artist Harley Kegley recently expanded his talents to include transforming — of all things— a bathtub. Manufacturer Victoria & Albert Bath commissioned Kegley to paint its ios tub to showcase the paintability and American and British roots of its freestanding bathtubs. “I... - April 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Rustic Lodge Furniture 10% Off Sale Rustic Lodge Furniture is Offering 10% Off of Purchases - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture

Rustic Lodge Furniture is Offering Free Shipping Free Shipping on All Ground Items. - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture

Rustic Lodge Furniture Adds Affordable Line of Furniture New Budget-Conscious Selection at Rustic Lodge Furniture. - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture

Outdoor Bathrooms Are the Latest Trend for Victoria & Albert Victoria & Albert bathtubs are proving popular for outdoor use, thanks to striking designs and the durability of the modern technology material ENGLISHCAST™. The trend of outdoor rooms continues to grow, and outdoor “bathrooms” are joining the ranks of outdoor kitchens on homeowner... - March 24, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Victoria & Albert Napoli Tub Appears in California Homes Magazine and Flipping Out TV Series The Napoli bathtub by Victoria & Albert appeared in a feature in the February 2009 issue of California Homes magazine, part of a home project that was featured in the popular Bravo TV series, Flipping Out. - March 17, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Victoria & Albert Announces the Eco-Friendly Bathtub A Victoria & Albert freestanding bath is an eco-friendly choice for many reasons, including its long life cycle. All Victoria & Albert bathtubs are created from ENGLISHCAST™, an exclusive blend of more than 50 percent naturally occurring volcanic limestone. Long-lasting and durable, ENGLISHCAST™ creates a hard-wearing, renewable surface — scratches and stains inside the tub simply polish out. - March 10, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Freestanding Bathtubs Fit Luxury Into Small Rooms Homes might be shrinking, but the desire for luxury still looms large on homeowner lists. They continue to invest in upgrades that add sophistication and elegance, including freestanding bathtubs. The size of the typical U.S. home is declining, says the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in the... - February 13, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath