PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mines Becoming Smarter and Safer. Jannatec Technologies and VALE SA Come to Agreement to Further Integrate Proximity Detection. Jannatec Technologies works with VALE SA to further implement J.A.W.S (Jannatec Advanced Warning System) proximity detection at three of their Canadian Mines. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies

It is Certified Safe. Jannatec Technologies' New to Market ENSO Smarthelmet Passes CSA Safety Certification. Jannatec Technologies ENSO SmartHelmet has passed CSA certification, which makes it the first of its kind to market. Other safety certifications on the horizon. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies

Continental Cut Stone's Computerized Equipment Helps Push Natural Stone Design to New Dimensions Nationally Recognized Tucker Design Award honors Page Architects, Austin Texas with exceptional use of natural stone through concept, design and construction. - March 14, 2018 - Continental Cut Stone

LASTRADA Partners is Featured in the 2017 Environmental Issue of the California Asphalt Pavement Association (CalAPA) Magazine LASTRADA Partners, an active member of the California Asphalt Pavement Association (CalAPA), is featured in the member spotlight section in CalAPA's 2017 Environmental issue of California Asphalt Magazine. - August 05, 2017 - LASTRADA Partners

LASTRADA Partners and CMTG Quickly Implement LASTRADA™ LASTRADA Partners completed the successful implementation of LASTRADA™ software for Kansas City-based Construction Materials Testing Group (CMTG) in only six weeks. - July 27, 2017 - LASTRADA Partners

Continental Cut Stone Pulls Back the Curtain on Architectural Design in Limestone An Institute of Architecture and Arts (ICAA) Event. A wide range of designers come together in Florence Texas to bring their creative minds to the forefront. A day packed with learning how their imagination is transformed into Limestone Architectural Elements for their clients is enhanced with a tour of Continental Cut Stone Limestone Fabrication Mill. The day ended with their itching, creative hands ready to tinker on limestone hosted by Texas Carved Stone and Bartlett Stone. - April 29, 2017 - Continental Cut Stone

New Partnership Extends German-Based Construction Materials Technology Platform to North America New North American business provides the construction materials and geotechnical industry with individualized software solutions backed with advanced engineering expertise and support. - February 02, 2017 - LASTRADA Partners

Mining News: High Quality Metallurgical Laboratory to Open in Santiago, Chile Aminpro Chile announced today they will begin operations of a new laboratory dedicated to providing high quality metallurgical test work with a focus on front-end engineering in Santiago as of April 2010. - February 04, 2010 - Aminpro Chile