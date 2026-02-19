Recent Headlines
Within Stone Mining & Quarrying
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Continental Cut Stone Sustainable Certification Supports Award-Winning Architectural Design
Continental Cut Stone is awarded the ANSI/NSI 373 sustainable certification in both quarry and the fabrication mill. They celebrate project teams, Architects and Contractors, in their industry's annual Awards Program for Architectural Design and Execution. Each year the Central Texas Masonry Contractors Association celebrates with the - Golden Trowel and Sustainable City Award. - June 13, 2025 - Continental Cut Stone
Mines Becoming Smarter and Safer. Jannatec Technologies and VALE SA Come to Agreement to Further Integrate Proximity Detection.
Jannatec Technologies works with VALE SA to further implement J.A.W.S (Jannatec Advanced Warning System) proximity detection at three of their Canadian Mines. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies
It is Certified Safe. Jannatec Technologies' New to Market ENSO Smarthelmet Passes CSA Safety Certification.
Jannatec Technologies ENSO SmartHelmet has passed CSA certification, which makes it the first of its kind to market. Other safety certifications on the horizon. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies
Continental Cut Stone's Computerized Equipment Helps Push Natural Stone Design to New Dimensions
Nationally Recognized Tucker Design Award honors Page Architects, Austin Texas with exceptional use of natural stone through concept, design and construction. - March 14, 2018 - Continental Cut Stone
Continental Cut Stone Pulls Back the Curtain on Architectural Design in Limestone
An Institute of Architecture and Arts (ICAA) Event. A wide range of designers come together in Florence Texas to bring their creative minds to the forefront. A day packed with learning how their imagination is transformed into Limestone Architectural Elements for their clients is enhanced with a tour of Continental Cut Stone Limestone Fabrication Mill. The day ended with their itching, creative hands ready to tinker on limestone hosted by Texas Carved Stone and Bartlett Stone. - April 29, 2017 - Continental Cut Stone
Mining News: High Quality Metallurgical Laboratory to Open in Santiago, Chile
Aminpro Chile announced today they will begin operations of a new laboratory dedicated to providing high quality metallurgical test work with a focus on front-end engineering in Santiago as of April 2010. - February 04, 2010 - Aminpro Chile
Official Rock of Ages Visitors Center Fan Page Explodes Onto Facebook
Rock of Ages Visitors Center has launched its official fan page on Facebook. Now fans have a new way to connect with the legendary 600-ft deep quarry, world renowned memorial craftsmanship and with each other. - July 01, 2009 - Rock of Ages