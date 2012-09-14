PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
After successful validation in India and 4 other countries, FinArt (automated expense & budget tracking app with data privacy controls) is now available in your region. - January 27, 2019 - FinArt
IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced the successful completion of the Phase I proof-of-concept (POC) of its Shared Corporate Know Your Customer (KYC) project with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and the Treasuries of Cargill, IBM. Through the Shared KYC POC, IBM successfully demonstrated... - November 15, 2017 - IBM
French data protection regulatory organization (CNIL) authorization makes it possible for all La Banque Postale cardholders to benefit from Talk to Pay®, allowing them to be protected during Card Not Present purchases thanks to voice generated dynamic cryptogram. - March 26, 2016 - Talk to Pay
Monet (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s first independent and neutral mobile financial services hub, has successfully secured the PCI DSS 3.1 accreditation, certified by the leading QSA Company, Risk Associates. - January 15, 2016 - Monet (Private) Limited
R5FX is now live with Indian Rupee (INR) trading. The launch coincides with the London visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. R5FX is the new FX trading platform dedicated to emerging market currencies. - November 13, 2015 - R5FX
Australian property investors located overseas rush to secure a new off shore finance package between 1.75% - 2.25%. - April 30, 2015 - Mortgagee Property Ltd
Wavetec installed its queue management solutions in 26 KCB branches where this number will grow to 52 by end of June, 2014. - April 28, 2014 - Wavetec
A private wealth discussion and Australian Property Seminar will be held at an undisclosed Kuala Lumpur City location this Saturday 19th Jan 2013. - January 18, 2013 - Mortgagee Property Ltd
Santiago Stock Exchange made a successful effort in transforming itself into a modern financial institution by upgrading its trading floor displays. This investment by Santiago Stock Exchange proves its commitment towards establishing itself as a leading stock exchange in the region. The unique curved... - April 26, 2012 - Wavetec
NAWAT has provided Granada Mall with two custom designed, high resolution WAVETEC LED video walls, which offer an ideal way to enhance the visual aesthetics and experience of visitors. The video walls are located in the main lobby of the mall and have already become the center of attraction for all the visitors coming to the mall. - February 18, 2012 - Wavetec
Wavetec’s Display technology will be used to create a landmark in Latin America - The Gran Torre de Santiago. The tower designed by Argentine architect César Pelli is a significant part of The Constanera Center complex, the biggest ongoing development in Chile, projected as the largest and... - January 28, 2012 - Wavetec
A new brand, AIB International Savings Limited, has been launched on Monday 26 September. - September 30, 2011 - AIB International Savings
Smaller Mortgage lenders such as Victorian Mortgage Group are stepping up to offer Australian victims of flooding and other natural disasters a lifeline when they need it most. - February 26, 2011 - Victorian Mortgage Group
Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed EUR 348 Million financing to develop a revolutionary wind hub machining cell for high volume manufacturing. - January 30, 2010 - Lloyds Finance Group
Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed US $100 Million financing secured by Standby Letter of Credit. - October 23, 2009 - Lloyds Finance Group
Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed financing the third phase of a major, 876 Million Euro project. - October 23, 2009 - Lloyds Finance Group
Reputable financial firm North Point Capital has named Michael Wang CFA. He joins the Hong Kong-based financial firm from Castle Rock Financial Services, where he was a also a CFA for seven years. North Point Capital focuses on financial and banking services. - June 14, 2009 - North Point Capital
North Point Capital continues to take an active roll in securing it’s customer and partner’s data from cyber criminals and today announces more improvements in it’s continuing security initiative. - April 04, 2009 - North Point Capital
RaboPlus' what is believed to be a New Zealand first - www.BankaRate.co.nz, offers a limited number of exclusive term deposit rates that are typically higher than comparable offerings from the major banks, on a "first in, first served" basis. - December 17, 2008 - RaboPlus.co.nz
RaboPlus and BikeNZ announced today that RaboPlus is now cycling’s principal sponsorship partner in New Zealand.
As the online savings and investment service of Rabobank, RaboPlus says partnering with BikeNZ is an opportunity to demonstrate its on-going commitment to New Zealand, as well as support... - November 26, 2008 - RaboPlus.co.nz
ANZ Operations and Technology Pvt. Ltd. has won the ANZ Chairman’s Cup today. This is an inter-corporate throw-ball tournament for women, in support of charity. Ms. Ashwini Nachappa, former Olympian athlete, was the guest of honor.
The tournament held at the Mount Carmel College grounds had a... - September 27, 2007 - ANZ Operations & Technology Pvt. Ltd.