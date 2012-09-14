PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Introducing FinArt – A New Way to Track Expenses and Budget After successful validation in India and 4 other countries, FinArt (automated expense & budget tracking app with data privacy controls) is now available in your region. - January 27, 2019 - FinArt

IBM Completes POC of Blockchain-Based Shared KYC with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MUFG and Cargill, IBM Treasuries IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced the successful completion of the Phase I proof-of-concept (POC) of its Shared Corporate Know Your Customer (KYC) project with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and the Treasuries of Cargill, IBM. Through the Shared KYC POC, IBM successfully demonstrated... - November 15, 2017 - IBM

French Regulatory Organization Authorizes Major French Bank to Use Talk to Pay for Card Not Present Payments with Voice Recognition French data protection regulatory organization (CNIL) authorization makes it possible for all La Banque Postale cardholders to benefit from Talk to Pay®, allowing them to be protected during Card Not Present purchases thanks to voice generated dynamic cryptogram. - March 26, 2016 - Talk to Pay

Monet Achieves PCI DSS Version 3.1 Certification Monet (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s first independent and neutral mobile financial services hub, has successfully secured the PCI DSS 3.1 accreditation, certified by the leading QSA Company, Risk Associates. - January 15, 2016 - Monet (Private) Limited

R5FX Goes Live with Indian Rupee R5FX is now live with Indian Rupee (INR) trading. The launch coincides with the London visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. R5FX is the new FX trading platform dedicated to emerging market currencies. - November 13, 2015 - R5FX

Australia Real Estate Offshore Finance Announced by UCHK Consulting Ltd Australian property investors located overseas rush to secure a new off shore finance package between 1.75% - 2.25%. - April 30, 2015 - Mortgagee Property Ltd

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Partners with Wavetec to Enhance Its Customers Journey and Experience Wavetec installed its queue management solutions in 26 KCB branches where this number will grow to 52 by end of June, 2014. - April 28, 2014 - Wavetec

Australia Property Seminar to be Attended by Kuala Lumpur Who’s Who A private wealth discussion and Australian Property Seminar will be held at an undisclosed Kuala Lumpur City location this Saturday 19th Jan 2013. - January 18, 2013 - Mortgagee Property Ltd

Chile: Santiago Stock Exchange Upgrades Its Trading Floor with a Modern Display Solution Santiago Stock Exchange made a successful effort in transforming itself into a modern financial institution by upgrading its trading floor displays. This investment by Santiago Stock Exchange proves its commitment towards establishing itself as a leading stock exchange in the region. The unique curved... - April 26, 2012 - Wavetec

Granada Mall Enhances Its Customers’ Visual Experience Through Wavetec’s Display Technology NAWAT has provided Granada Mall with two custom designed, high resolution WAVETEC LED video walls, which offer an ideal way to enhance the visual aesthetics and experience of visitors. The video walls are located in the main lobby of the mall and have already become the center of attraction for all the visitors coming to the mall. - February 18, 2012 - Wavetec

The Tallest Building in Latin America Chooses Wavetec’s Display Technology to Make a Content Rich Public Area Wavetec’s Display technology will be used to create a landmark in Latin America - The Gran Torre de Santiago. The tower designed by Argentine architect César Pelli is a significant part of The Constanera Center complex, the biggest ongoing development in Chile, projected as the largest and... - January 28, 2012 - Wavetec

Launch of AIB International Savings Limited is Positive News for Offshore Savers A new brand, AIB International Savings Limited, has been launched on Monday 26 September. - September 30, 2011 - AIB International Savings

Victorian and Queensland Flood Victims Ignored by Insurers Get a Lifeline Through VMG Smaller Mortgage lenders such as Victorian Mortgage Group are stepping up to offer Australian victims of flooding and other natural disasters a lifeline when they need it most. - February 26, 2011 - Victorian Mortgage Group

Lloyds Finance Group Provides EUR 348 Million Financing Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed EUR 348 Million financing to develop a revolutionary wind hub machining cell for high volume manufacturing. - January 30, 2010 - Lloyds Finance Group

Lloyds Finance Group Provides US $100 Million Financing Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed US $100 Million financing secured by Standby Letter of Credit. - October 23, 2009 - Lloyds Finance Group

Lloyds Finance Group Financed a Major Project of 876 Million EUR Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed financing the third phase of a major, 876 Million Euro project. - October 23, 2009 - Lloyds Finance Group

North Point Capital Names Chief Financial Advisor Reputable financial firm North Point Capital has named Michael Wang CFA. He joins the Hong Kong-based financial firm from Castle Rock Financial Services, where he was a also a CFA for seven years. North Point Capital focuses on financial and banking services. - June 14, 2009 - North Point Capital

North Point Capital Announces Significant Security Enhancements to Its Web Site North Point Capital continues to take an active roll in securing it’s customer and partner’s data from cyber criminals and today announces more improvements in it’s continuing security initiative. - April 04, 2009 - North Point Capital

RaboPlus Innovation Proves a Winner Despite Economic Downturn RaboPlus' what is believed to be a New Zealand first - www.BankaRate.co.nz, offers a limited number of exclusive term deposit rates that are typically higher than comparable offerings from the major banks, on a "first in, first served" basis. - December 17, 2008 - RaboPlus.co.nz

RaboPlus Announces Principal Sponsorship of BikeNZ RaboPlus and BikeNZ announced today that RaboPlus is now cycling’s principal sponsorship partner in New Zealand. As the online savings and investment service of Rabobank, RaboPlus says partnering with BikeNZ is an opportunity to demonstrate its on-going commitment to New Zealand, as well as support... - November 26, 2008 - RaboPlus.co.nz