Recent Headlines
Within Banking - Asia & Australia
MELD Announces Acquisition of Bit2Pay and Plans to Transform Banking by Merging Crypto and Fiat Products
MELD, a new Neobank coming to the market with both fiat and crypto services has acquired the Canadian fintech payments provider Bit2Pay. Bit2Pay is a licensed MSB in Canada providing fiat services including payments, foreign exchange and money transfers and virtual currencies. MELD has acquired Bit2Pay and its license to strengthen its licensed fiat services globally. - July 25, 2024 - MELD
Finansh Introduces FinBo to Enhance the Home Loan Discovery Process
Finansh, a fintech startup based in Pune, has launched FinBo, a digital platform aimed at improving the home loan application process by providing personalized loan options and eligibility insights from leading lenders in India. FinBo leverages a sophisticated scoring algorithm to offer accurate loan eligibility information and competitive interest rates. - February 17, 2024 - Finansh
The Application Delivering Financial Security to the UAE
Dubai-based startup Paisa is a new platform for employees to receive access to their salaries as they work allowing workers to enjoy the benefits of monthly salary payments without having to wait for those paychecks to come in. - October 07, 2022 - Paisa
Delhi Based Start-Up MagiQ Ventures Launches Queue Management Application
Mobile and Web Application to help businesses maintain social distancing. - May 22, 2020 - MagiQ Ventures
KBZ Bank and London Business School Collaborate to Bring Real-Time, Real-Life Case Studies to MBA Students
In its quest to bring real life business problems into its curriculum, London Business School MBA Class of 2019 partnered with KBZ Bank in Myanmar to bring an exceptional financial inclusion product to the market with dramatic results. The results were used to shape KBZ Bank mobile payment app,... - February 26, 2020 - KBZ Bank
Introducing FinArt – A New Way to Track Expenses and Budget
After successful validation in India and 4 other countries, FinArt (automated expense & budget tracking app with data privacy controls) is now available in your region. - January 27, 2019 - FinArt
IBM Completes POC of Blockchain-Based Shared KYC with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MUFG and Cargill, IBM Treasuries
IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced the successful completion of the Phase I proof-of-concept (POC) of its Shared Corporate Know Your Customer (KYC) project with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and the Treasuries of Cargill, IBM. Through the Shared KYC POC, IBM successfully... - November 15, 2017 - IBM
French Regulatory Organization Authorizes Major French Bank to Use Talk to Pay for Card Not Present Payments with Voice Recognition
French data protection regulatory organization (CNIL) authorization makes it possible for all La Banque Postale cardholders to benefit from Talk to Pay®, allowing them to be protected during Card Not Present purchases thanks to voice generated dynamic cryptogram. - March 26, 2016 - Talk to Pay
Monet Achieves PCI DSS Version 3.1 Certification
Monet (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s first independent and neutral mobile financial services hub, has successfully secured the PCI DSS 3.1 accreditation, certified by the leading QSA Company, Risk Associates. - January 15, 2016 - Monet (Private) Limited
R5FX Goes Live with Indian Rupee
R5FX is now live with Indian Rupee (INR) trading. The launch coincides with the London visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. R5FX is the new FX trading platform dedicated to emerging market currencies. - November 13, 2015 - R5FX
Australia Real Estate Offshore Finance Announced by UCHK Consulting Ltd
Australian property investors located overseas rush to secure a new off shore finance package between 1.75% - 2.25%. - April 30, 2015 - Mortgagee Property Ltd
Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Partners with Wavetec to Enhance Its Customers Journey and Experience
Wavetec installed its queue management solutions in 26 KCB branches where this number will grow to 52 by end of June, 2014. - April 28, 2014 - Wavetec
Australia Property Seminar to be Attended by Kuala Lumpur Who’s Who
A private wealth discussion and Australian Property Seminar will be held at an undisclosed Kuala Lumpur City location this Saturday 19th Jan 2013. - January 18, 2013 - Mortgagee Property Ltd
Chile: Santiago Stock Exchange Upgrades Its Trading Floor with a Modern Display Solution
Santiago Stock Exchange made a successful effort in transforming itself into a modern financial institution by upgrading its trading floor displays. This investment by Santiago Stock Exchange proves its commitment towards establishing itself as a leading stock exchange in the region. The unique... - April 26, 2012 - Wavetec
Granada Mall Enhances Its Customers’ Visual Experience Through Wavetec’s Display Technology
NAWAT has provided Granada Mall with two custom designed, high resolution WAVETEC LED video walls, which offer an ideal way to enhance the visual aesthetics and experience of visitors. The video walls are located in the main lobby of the mall and have already become the center of attraction for all the visitors coming to the mall. - February 18, 2012 - Wavetec
The Tallest Building in Latin America Chooses Wavetec’s Display Technology to Make a Content Rich Public Area
Wavetec’s Display technology will be used to create a landmark in Latin America - The Gran Torre de Santiago. The tower designed by Argentine architect César Pelli is a significant part of The Constanera Center complex, the biggest ongoing development in Chile, projected as the largest... - January 28, 2012 - Wavetec
Launch of AIB International Savings Limited is Positive News for Offshore Savers
A new brand, AIB International Savings Limited, has been launched on Monday 26 September. - September 30, 2011 - AIB International Savings
Victorian and Queensland Flood Victims Ignored by Insurers Get a Lifeline Through VMG
Smaller Mortgage lenders such as Victorian Mortgage Group are stepping up to offer Australian victims of flooding and other natural disasters a lifeline when they need it most. - February 26, 2011 - Victorian Mortgage Group
Lloyds Finance Group Provides EUR 348 Million Financing
Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed EUR 348 Million financing to develop a revolutionary wind hub machining cell for high volume manufacturing. - January 30, 2010 - Lloyds Finance Group
Lloyds Finance Group Provides US $100 Million Financing
Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed US $100 Million financing secured by Standby Letter of Credit. - October 23, 2009 - Lloyds Finance Group
Lloyds Finance Group Financed a Major Project of 876 Million EUR
Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed financing the third phase of a major, 876 Million Euro project. - October 23, 2009 - Lloyds Finance Group
North Point Capital Names Chief Financial Advisor
Reputable financial firm North Point Capital has named Michael Wang CFA. He joins the Hong Kong-based financial firm from Castle Rock Financial Services, where he was a also a CFA for seven years. North Point Capital focuses on financial and banking services. - June 14, 2009 - North Point Capital
North Point Capital Announces Significant Security Enhancements to Its Web Site
North Point Capital continues to take an active roll in securing it’s customer and partner’s data from cyber criminals and today announces more improvements in it’s continuing security initiative. - April 04, 2009 - North Point Capital
RaboPlus Innovation Proves a Winner Despite Economic Downturn
RaboPlus' what is believed to be a New Zealand first - www.BankaRate.co.nz, offers a limited number of exclusive term deposit rates that are typically higher than comparable offerings from the major banks, on a "first in, first served" basis. - December 17, 2008 - RaboPlus.co.nz
RaboPlus Announces Principal Sponsorship of BikeNZ
RaboPlus and BikeNZ announced today that RaboPlus is now cycling’s principal sponsorship partner in New Zealand. As the online savings and investment service of Rabobank, RaboPlus says partnering with BikeNZ is an opportunity to demonstrate its on-going commitment to New Zealand, as well as... - November 26, 2008 - RaboPlus.co.nz
ANZ Operations & Technology Pvt. Ltd. Wins the ANZ Chairman’s Cup Throw Ball Tournament
ANZ Operations and Technology Pvt. Ltd. has won the ANZ Chairman’s Cup today. This is an inter-corporate throw-ball tournament for women, in support of charity. Ms. Ashwini Nachappa, former Olympian athlete, was the guest of honor. The tournament held at the Mount Carmel College grounds had... - September 27, 2007 - ANZ Operations & Technology Pvt. Ltd.