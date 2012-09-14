PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bucket Technologies Aims to Eliminate the Need to Handle Coins Ever Again Aiming to assist Singapore’s acceleration towards a Smart Nation and a cashless economy, Bucket Technologies’ platform digitises coin change during retail cash transactions in order to reduce the economic stress caused by the production and circulation of coins. - January 18, 2018 - Bucket Technologies

Engraved Bitcoin Offered to CoinrReverse Customers Coin Reverse Inc. is now offering an engraved Bitcoin to their customers. - January 28, 2016 - Coin Reverse Inc.

CoinReverse Provides Online and Automatic Instant Payment Platform for Bitcoin Traders Coin Reverse Inc. is now providing to their customers an automatic platform and a market break-through offer - January 25, 2016 - Coin Reverse Inc.

CoinReverse Platform is Now Paying 15% More for Bitcoins to Their Customers The cryptocurrency trader (www.coinreverse.com) based in New York is taking a bold strategy within the current Bitcoin market conditions. While the price of Bitcoin is slowly but continuously going down, CoinReverse is still purchasing Bitcoin for even higher amounts than those they were offering within... - January 22, 2016 - Coin Reverse Inc.

Nasir Shakouri Introduces EMV Installation Tutorial Program Nasir Shakouri, President of Encore Cardservice, announced an EMV installation tutorial for all current and future customers. - May 05, 2015 - Encore Cardservice

Nasir Shakouri of Encore Cardservice Paying Wages in Bitcoin President of Encore Cardservice, Nasir Shakouri, plans to pay employees that want to participate in the virtual cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. - January 21, 2015 - Encore Cardservice

Cardinal Point Management, LLC Announces the "Asset" Purchase of clickXchange Media, LLC Cardinal Points Management completed the asset purchase of the online internet company now known as Clear Compass Digital Group. - January 10, 2014 - Clear Compass Digital Group

Nasir Shakouri Announces New Board Member for Encore Cardservice Nasir Shakouri, CEO of Encore Cardservice, announces Mitch Polon as the newest board member. - May 31, 2013 - Encore Cardservice

Nasir Shakouri Launches New Payments Startup Nasir Shakouri starts Encore Payments LLC to fight transaction fraud and increase security for merchants and vendors. - February 19, 2013 - Encore Cardservice