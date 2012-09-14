PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
American Merchant Brokers
American Merchant Brokers Has Developed Credit Card Processing for CBD Oil/Hemp Industry Companies
Solutions to Your CBD Oil/Hemp Payment Processing Problems - June 12, 2019 - American Merchant Brokers
Bucket Technologies Aims to Eliminate the Need to Handle Coins Ever Again
Aiming to assist Singapore’s acceleration towards a Smart Nation and a cashless economy, Bucket Technologies’ platform digitises coin change during retail cash transactions in order to reduce the economic stress caused by the production and circulation of coins. - January 18, 2018 - Bucket Technologies
Engraved Bitcoin Offered to CoinrReverse Customers
Coin Reverse Inc. is now offering an engraved Bitcoin to their customers. - January 28, 2016 - Coin Reverse Inc.
Coin Reverse Inc.
CoinReverse Provides Online and Automatic Instant Payment Platform for Bitcoin Traders
Coin Reverse Inc. is now providing to their customers an automatic platform and a market break-through offer - January 25, 2016 - Coin Reverse Inc.
CoinReverse Platform is Now Paying 15% More for Bitcoins to Their Customers
The cryptocurrency trader (www.coinreverse.com) based in New York is taking a bold strategy within the current Bitcoin market conditions. While the price of Bitcoin is slowly but continuously going down, CoinReverse is still purchasing Bitcoin for even higher amounts than those they were offering within... - January 22, 2016 - Coin Reverse Inc.
Encore Cardservice
Nasir Shakouri Introduces EMV Installation Tutorial Program
Nasir Shakouri, President of Encore Cardservice, announced an EMV installation tutorial for all current and future customers. - May 05, 2015 - Encore Cardservice
Nasir Shakouri of Encore Cardservice Paying Wages in Bitcoin
President of Encore Cardservice, Nasir Shakouri, plans to pay employees that want to participate in the virtual cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. - January 21, 2015 - Encore Cardservice
Cardinal Point Management, LLC Announces the "Asset" Purchase of clickXchange Media, LLC
Cardinal Points Management completed the asset purchase of the online internet company now known as Clear Compass Digital Group. - January 10, 2014 - Clear Compass Digital Group
Nasir Shakouri Announces New Board Member for Encore Cardservice
Nasir Shakouri, CEO of Encore Cardservice, announces Mitch Polon as the newest board member. - May 31, 2013 - Encore Cardservice
Nasir Shakouri Launches New Payments Startup
Nasir Shakouri starts Encore Payments LLC to fight transaction fraud and increase security for merchants and vendors. - February 19, 2013 - Encore Cardservice
Connexus Credit Union Opens New Branch in Fairfield, Ohio
On January 19, 2009, Connexus Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of their new branch within the Liberty Mutual building at 9450 Seward Road, Fairfield, Ohio. Connexus’ new branch will be staffed from 8:15 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, an ATM and a self-serve... - January 22, 2009 - Connexus Credit Union
