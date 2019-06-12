American Merchant Brokers Has Developed Credit Card Processing for CBD Oil/Hemp Industry Companies

American Merchant Brokers Has Developed Credit Card Processing for CBD Oil/Hemp Industry Companies

Solutions to Your CBD Oil/Hemp Payment Processing Problems - June 12, 2019 - American Merchant Brokers

Bucket Technologies Aims to Eliminate the Need to Handle Coins Ever Again

Aiming to assist Singapore’s acceleration towards a Smart Nation and a cashless economy, Bucket Technologies’ platform digitises coin change during retail cash transactions in order to reduce the economic stress caused by the production and circulation of coins. - January 18, 2018 - Bucket Technologies

Engraved Bitcoin Offered to CoinrReverse Customers

Coin Reverse Inc. is now offering an engraved Bitcoin to their customers. - January 28, 2016 - Coin Reverse Inc.

CoinReverse Provides Online and Automatic Instant Payment Platform for Bitcoin Traders

CoinReverse Provides Online and Automatic Instant Payment Platform for Bitcoin Traders

Coin Reverse Inc. is now providing to their customers an automatic platform and a market break-through offer - January 25, 2016 - Coin Reverse Inc.

CoinReverse Platform is Now Paying 15% More for Bitcoins to Their Customers

The cryptocurrency trader (www.coinreverse.com) based in New York is taking a bold strategy within the current Bitcoin market conditions. While the price of Bitcoin is slowly but continuously going down, CoinReverse is still purchasing Bitcoin for even higher amounts than those they were offering... - January 22, 2016 - Coin Reverse Inc.

Nasir Shakouri Introduces EMV Installation Tutorial Program

Nasir Shakouri Introduces EMV Installation Tutorial Program

Nasir Shakouri, President of Encore Cardservice, announced an EMV installation tutorial for all current and future customers. - May 05, 2015 - Encore Cardservice

Nasir Shakouri of Encore Cardservice Paying Wages in Bitcoin

President of Encore Cardservice, Nasir Shakouri, plans to pay employees that want to participate in the virtual cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. - January 21, 2015 - Encore Cardservice

Cardinal Point Management, LLC Announces the "Asset" Purchase of clickXchange Media, LLC

Cardinal Points Management completed the asset purchase of the online internet company now known as Clear Compass Digital Group. - January 10, 2014 - Clear Compass Digital Group

Nasir Shakouri Announces New Board Member for Encore Cardservice

Nasir Shakouri, CEO of Encore Cardservice, announces Mitch Polon as the newest board member. - May 31, 2013 - Encore Cardservice

Nasir Shakouri Launches New Payments Startup

Nasir Shakouri starts Encore Payments LLC to fight transaction fraud and increase security for merchants and vendors. - February 19, 2013 - Encore Cardservice

Connexus Credit Union Opens New Branch in Fairfield, Ohio

On January 19, 2009, Connexus Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of their new branch within the Liberty Mutual building at 9450 Seward Road, Fairfield, Ohio. Connexus’ new branch will be staffed from 8:15 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, an ATM and a... - January 22, 2009 - Connexus Credit Union

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