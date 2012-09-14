PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Residential Real Estate Development
Business Brokerage Business Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
Service
Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.
Business Consulting Business Consulting, from Manheim Realty
Service
Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...
Commercial Brokerage Commercial Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
Service
With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...
Mergers & Acquisitions Mergers & Acquisitions, from Manheim Realty
Service
To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...
colletta di castelbianco (SV) colletta di castelbianco (SV), from Realitalia
$0.00 - Product
A medieval e-village in the countryside, 15 minutes from Alassio. High-speed internet connection, swimming pool, care-taker, business centre and letting system Colletta is truly unique. It is a medieval...
dominio san sebastiano dominio san sebastiano, from Realitalia
$0.00 - Product
Sustainable seaside holiday homes with private beach and pool, hydrotherapy facilities and business centre in country park Set in the Bergeggi hills, overlooking a pristine, crystal-clear bay of the Mediterranean...
Greenbriar - Single Family Home Greenbriar - Single Family Home, from Groves Park Commons
$349,999.00 - Product
1,827 Sq. ft. House with 697 sq. ft. optional add-on. http://www.grovesparkcommons.com/home_greenbriar.html
Home Seller Representation Home Seller Representation, from Assist-2-Sell
$0.00 - Service
All Assist-2-Sell franchise offices are licensed, full-service real estate brokerages that take care of everything home sellers expect and need from a real estate company. All brokers and agents are fully...
Homebuyer Representation Homebuyer Representation, from Assist-2-Sell
$0.00 - Service
A home is the largest purchase most consumers will ever make. In addition to helping homeowners sell their home, Assist-2-Sell also assists homebuyers in their search for a home. Assist-2-Sell’s®...
Maniero di melezzole (TR) Maniero di melezzole (TR), from Realitalia
$0.00 - Product
Exquisite self-contained homes in a natural paradise with full access to the exclusive four-star Hotel de Charme and its spa health centre. Prefect for all the family. Luxuriate in the green hearth of...
