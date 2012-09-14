PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Commercial Real Estate Development
Business Brokerage Business Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
Service
Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.
Business Consulting Business Consulting, from Manheim Realty
Service
Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...
Commercial Brokerage Commercial Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
Service
With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...
Mergers & Acquisitions Mergers & Acquisitions, from Manheim Realty
Service
To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...
Building Purchase Building Purchase, from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors
Service
Many commercial real estate brokerages operate as "Full Service" firms. At first glance, this sounds good - what's wrong with offering a full range of services? And, in fact, this was the way...
Commercial Office Lease Auditing Commercial Office Lease Auditing, from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors
Service
As a Tenant, have you ever wondered whether your Landlord: ... has recognized all operating expense exclusions outlined in your lease? ... passed through to you the full benefit of any property tax refunds...
Development Consulting Development Consulting, from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors
Service
Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors can negotiate a Build-to-Suit transaction so that your business is able to design and build its own office, flex, R&D, or industrial building that can be owned or...
Economic Incentive Negotiations Economic Incentive Negotiations, from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors
Service
Did you know that your new facility or even a business relocation may qualify you to receive economic incentives from state, county or local governments? Governments are interested in new businesses and...
Facility Disposition Facility Disposition, from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors
Service
Business is dynamic, and changing business conditions or strategies may sometimes necessitate the disposition of leased or owned corporate facilities via sublease, lease assignment or building sale. Guidance...
Hard Money Loan Hard Money Loan, from Hard Money NYC
Service
A Hard Money Loan is a loan made by a private individual protected by the underlying asset, the real estate. We lend according to the strength of your property, not your credit score.
