Commercial Real Estate Development
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Investments Limited Investments Limited Boca Raton, FL
Investments Limited is one of the country’s premier real estate investment, ownership, development, and leasing organizations. They own a geographically diversified portfolio of commercial... 
Manheim Realty Manheim Realty Levittown, NY
Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to... 
Rose Development Rose Development St. George, UT
www.rosedevelopment.com 
MSL & Company, LLC MSL & Company, LLC San Francisco, CA
About MSL & Company, LLC MSL & Company is a real estate development and advisory firm based in the East Bay Area of San Francisco. 
Parking Management Services of America Parking Management Services of America Glendale, CA
Parking Management Services of America is one of the most reputable parking companies in Los Angeles, CA. Since 2001, our company has been... 
Beach Property Investment Ltda Beach Property Investment Ltda Natal, Brazil
Brazil Property Developer and Real Estate Investment consultancy with property for sale in Brazil's Natal. We specialise in Brazil real... 
Beyond Value, Inc. Beyond Value, Inc. Austin, TX
Zonability customers gain competitive advantages by instantly discovering a parcel's development and use potential. What could be beyond... 
Grubb Ventures Grubb Ventures Raleigh, NC
Grubb Ventures was formed to develop infill properties that offer the highest quality of living and working environments. Their most recent... 
Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors Boulder, CO
Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors is the corporate Tenant / Buyer Representative that proactively addresses its clients’ needs and... 
HarborView Properties HarborView Properties Larchmont, NY
HarborView Properties (HVP) is a multi-faceted Real Estate company that is actively involved with commercial, residential and mixed-use... 
Hard Money NYC Hard Money NYC Bronx, NY
Hard Money NYC www.hardmoneynyc.com is a direct private money lender for real estate transactions. We specialize and lend in the following... 
Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate Co. Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate C... Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate Co. is the leading boutique real estate firm in Northeast Florida. The firm was founded to provide... 
Momentum Group Momentum Group Raleigh, NC
Terry Espy is the President of Momentum Group, a full service commercial development and design firm that provides turnkey project management... 
Resource Commercial Real Estate Resource Commercial Real Estate Indianapolis, IN
We provide services in the following areas: Brokerage Corporate Real Estate Services Project Management Lease Auditing Development 
The Abbey Company The Abbey Company Long Beach, CA
The Abbey Company is a real estate operating company founded in February, 1990 by Donald G. Abbey, a 20-year veteran of the national real... 
The Dovetail Companies The Dovetail Companies Athens, GA
Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, The Dovetail Companies specializes in the college town niche of the real estate industry. With lifestyle... 
UNI-PD Universal Consulting Ltd UNI-PD Universal Consulting Ltd Istanbul, Turkey
We are a leading property developer and property investment finance conveyance and real estate consulting firm, having offices in turkey... 
