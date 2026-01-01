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Commercial Real Estate Development

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to seize...

Gold Company Profiles

APPRO Development & CERRON Properties

APPRO Development & CERRON Properties

Together, APPRO and CERRON provide a full menu of services to develop, design, build, buy, lease or sell your commercial or industrial space. We work together to meet all of your commercial building...

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage, specializing in the sale of Self-Storage facilities nationwide. Our team provides procurement, exchange, management, and consulting services.

Company Profiles

Beach Property Investment Ltda

Beach Property Investment Ltda

Brazil Property Developer and Real Estate Investment consultancy with property for sale in Brazil's Natal. We specialise in Brazil real estate and identify/construct luxury beachfront developments...

Beyond Value, Inc.

Beyond Value, Inc.

Zonability customers gain competitive advantages by instantly discovering a parcel's development and use potential. What could be beyond what you see!

Grubb Ventures

Grubb Ventures

Grubb Ventures was formed to develop infill properties that offer the highest quality of living and working environments. Their most recent development, The Gardens on Glenwood, won numerous awards...

Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors is the corporate Tenant / Buyer Representative that proactively addresses its clients’ needs and achieves their business goals through strategic real estate...

HarborView Properties

HarborView Properties

HarborView Properties (HVP) is a multi-faceted Real Estate company that is actively involved with commercial, residential and mixed-use properties in strategic city and suburban markets. Our primary...

Hard Money NYC

Hard Money NYC

Hard Money NYC www.hardmoneynyc.com is a direct private money lender for real estate transactions. We specialize and lend in the following markets - NY, NJ, and CT. Loan minimums of 100k and loan...

Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate Co.

Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate Co.

Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate Co. is the leading boutique real estate firm in Northeast Florida. The firm was founded to provide a very high level of personal service for our clients. Unlike...

Momentum Group

Momentum Group

Terry Espy is the President of Momentum Group, a full service commercial development and design firm that provides turnkey project management including planning, construction and development for a...

Parking Management Services of America

Parking Management Services of America

Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) is a premier valet parking and parking management company proudly serving Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the greater Southern California region.

Resource Commercial Real Estate

Resource Commercial Real Estate

We provide services in the following areas: Brokerage Corporate Real Estate Services Project Management Lease Auditing Development

Rose Development

Rose Development

www.rosedevelopment.com

The Abbey Company

The Abbey Company

The Abbey Company is a real estate operating company founded in February, 1990 by Donald G. Abbey, a 20-year veteran of the national real estate industry. The Abbey Company acquires multi-tenant...

The Dovetail Companies

The Dovetail Companies

Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, The Dovetail Companies specializes in the college town niche of the real estate industry. With lifestyle retail and multi-family developments across the United...

UNI-PD Universal Consulting Ltd

UNI-PD Universal Consulting Ltd

We are a leading property developer and property investment finance conveyance and real estate consulting firm, having offices in turkey (Istanbul, Kusadasi, Antalya), Cyprus, Bulgaria.

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