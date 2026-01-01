Together, APPRO and CERRON provide a full menu of services to develop, design, build, buy, lease or sell your commercial or industrial space. We work together to meet all of your commercial building...
HarborView Properties (HVP) is a multi-faceted Real Estate company that is actively involved with commercial, residential and mixed-use properties in strategic city and suburban markets. Our primary...
Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate Co. is the leading boutique real estate firm in Northeast Florida. The firm was founded to provide a very high level of personal service for our clients. Unlike...