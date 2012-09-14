PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
HALO® Decking unit for marina construction HALO® Decking unit for marina construction, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
HALO Decking units are sections of HALO wave attenuator panels specifically designed to be mounted under docks. This unique designs allows for an "invisible" use of our HALO technology to dissipate wave...
HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
HALO Eco is a mini HALO unit for use in wetlands and shallow water applications. Materials * Composed of Non toxic materials * No metal parts * Marine Friendly Design *...
HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
HALO Port Security Barriers are an excellent sentinel for ports,military bases, LNG facilities, oil rigs, dams, nuclear power plants, bridges - wherever perimeter control is essential, or acts of terrorism...
HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
HALO Shockwave protects inland waterways and channels from the damaging force of waves and wakes. This energy-absorbing wave attenuator acts as a barrier and prevents the structural wear and tear on docks...
HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
Unlike conventional, static technologies that merely deflect the force of waves, our wave attenuators absorb waves. By working with nature instead of against it, the HALO® wave attenuator can survive all...
HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
Barges, concrete sea walls, and the like are static structures that cannot adjust to changing conditions. They cost thousands each year to maintain, yet waves still damage property. Let HALO Harbor...
Pile Rider® - protection for your marinas piles Pile Rider® - protection for your marinas piles, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
Ordinary dock collars take the brunt of wave after wave, wearing out quickly while transferring the energy right to your dock. Our Pile Rider is different. Composed of proven marine-grade components,...
