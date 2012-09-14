HALO® Decking unit for marina construction , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO Decking units are sections of HALO wave attenuator panels specifically designed to be mounted under docks. This unique designs allows for an "invisible" use of our HALO technology to dissipate wave...

HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO Eco is a mini HALO unit for use in wetlands and shallow water applications. Materials * Composed of Non toxic materials * No metal parts * Marine Friendly Design *...

HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO Port Security Barriers are an excellent sentinel for ports,military bases, LNG facilities, oil rigs, dams, nuclear power plants, bridges - wherever perimeter control is essential, or acts of terrorism...

HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO Shockwave protects inland waterways and channels from the damaging force of waves and wakes. This energy-absorbing wave attenuator acts as a barrier and prevents the structural wear and tear on docks...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Unlike conventional, static technologies that merely deflect the force of waves, our wave attenuators absorb waves. By working with nature instead of against it, the HALO® wave attenuator can survive all...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Barges, concrete sea walls, and the like are static structures that cannot adjust to changing conditions. They cost thousands each year to maintain, yet waves still damage property. Let HALO Harbor...