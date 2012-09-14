PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Computer Software
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   


 Industry Name (Hold the <CTRL> button to select more than one)

    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 511 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Pass the NET the First Time Pass the NET the First Time, from Nurses Learning Center
$49.99 - Product
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Business Accounting Software Business Accounting Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software
Product
In today’s competitive environment, a business has specific needs and require more than a simple accounting management system. Specifically created with small and mid-sized business in mind, each...
Eventene Event Planning Eventene Event Planning, from Eventene
Service
The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...
Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software, from Lucina Health
Product
The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...
Game Development Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00 - Service
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
iNfinite Answers iNfinite Answers, from 3B Dataservices Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...
iNfinite Answers iNfinite Answers, from 3B Dataservices Ltd.
Service
Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...
Know Your Day AI Behavioral Analysis Know Your Day AI Behavioral Analysis, from adappt
Product
Use KnowYourDay if you want to:- Monitor & analyse daily performance of employees & teams. Activities of remote employees. Billable hours etc, all without tracking confidential information. Features:-...
LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert, from LifeGift Technologies
$4.99 - Product
LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones. LifeGift...
MetaProducts Revolver Internet Edition MetaProducts Revolver Internet Edition, from MetaProducts Systems
$995.00 - Product
METAPRODUCTS REVOLVER INTERNET EDITION was designed for computer forensic investigators that need to capture partial or entire Websites. Unlike other Web capturing software, RvIE not only downloads the...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 511 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help