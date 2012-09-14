|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Accounting Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software
Product
In today’s competitive environment, a business has specific needs and require more than a simple accounting management system. Specifically created with small and mid-sized business in mind, each...
|
|
|
|
Eventene Event Planning, from Eventene
Service
The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...
|
|
|
|
Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software, from Lucina Health
Product
The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...
|
|
|
|
Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00 - Service
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
|
|
|
|
iNfinite Answers, from 3B Dataservices Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software
If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...
|
|
|
|
iNfinite Answers, from 3B Dataservices Ltd.
Service
Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software
If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...
|
|
|
|
Know Your Day AI Behavioral Analysis, from adappt
Product
Use KnowYourDay if you want to:- Monitor & analyse daily performance of employees & teams. Activities of remote employees. Billable hours etc, all without tracking confidential information.
Features:-...
|
|
|
|
LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert, from LifeGift Technologies
$4.99 - Product
LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones.
LifeGift...
|
|
|
|
MetaProducts Revolver Internet Edition, from MetaProducts Systems
$995.00 - Product
METAPRODUCTS REVOLVER INTERNET EDITION was designed for computer forensic investigators that need to capture partial or entire Websites. Unlike other Web capturing software, RvIE not only downloads the...
|Products & Services 1 - 10 of 511
|
|