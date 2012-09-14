Pass the NET the First Time , from Nurses Learning Center

$49.99



Business Accounting Software , from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software



In today’s competitive environment, a business has specific needs and require more than a simple accounting management system. Specifically created with small and mid-sized business in mind, each...

Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software , from Lucina Health



The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...

iNfinite Answers , from 3B Dataservices Ltd.

$0.00

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...

Know Your Day AI Behavioral Analysis , from adappt



Use KnowYourDay if you want to:- Monitor & analyse daily performance of employees & teams. Activities of remote employees. Billable hours etc, all without tracking confidential information. Features:-...

LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert , from LifeGift Technologies

$4.99

LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones. LifeGift...

MetaProducts Revolver Internet Edition , from MetaProducts Systems

$995.00

METAPRODUCTS REVOLVER INTERNET EDITION was designed for computer forensic investigators that need to capture partial or entire Websites. Unlike other Web capturing software, RvIE not only downloads the...

Nonprofit Accounting Software , from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software



Cougar Mountain Software has deep roots in nonprofit accounting software—it’s where we began over 25 years ago and where we continue to be an industry leader. We understand nonprofit accounting—the...

Retail / Point of Sale Software , from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software



Cougar Mountain's Point of Sale software is made with small to mid-sized operations in mind. A complete line of POS hardware is also available. Our tightly integrated Retail/POS solutions streamline your...

4Diskclean Gold , from RSS Systems

$29.95

Maintain your PC performance at peak with 4Diskclean Gold which not only finds but also fixes PC problems. Your computer speed is drastically slowed down due to unnecessary and unwanted junk files which...

4x Made Easy , from 4x Made Easy



The foreign currency market (known as the FOREX) is the largest financial market in the world. Every day over $1.9 trillion dollars in currency are traded thru the spot foreign exchange market. Until recently,...

ACom3 - Enterprise Incentive Management Software , from ACTEK



ACom3 is a technologically advanced and functionally rich commission and incentive compensation system. The application can be integrated to any number of front-end transactions systems to support calculation...

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening , from TimTec Corporation



A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.

Adeptia BPM Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00

Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise Application...

Adeptia Integration Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00

Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and partner...

Advanced IP Address Calculator , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a color-coded...

Advanced IP Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner gives...

Advanced LAN Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per second!

Advanced Port Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced Port Scanner is a small, fast, robust and easy-to-use port scanner for Win32 platform. It uses a multithread technique, so on fast machines you can scan ports very fast. Also, it contains descriptions...

Alive 3GP Video Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$29.95

Alive 3GP Video Converter is an all-in-one video converter to convert popular video to 3GP, 3G2, or MPEG-4. It supports converting DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, MP4, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG,...

Alive DVD Ripper , from AliveMedia.net

$34.95



Alive HD Video Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$34.95

Alive HD Video Converter is a powerful video converter that lets you convert HD video including m2t, m2ts AVCHD video to popular PC video formats which can be supported by Microsoft® Movie Maker, Windows®...

Alive MP4 Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$29.95

Alive MP4 Converter is a professional mp4 converter to convert popular video formats to MP4 (MPEG4). It can convert DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, RM, rmvb, 3GP, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG, VOB,...

Alive Vide Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$35.00

Alive Video Converter lets you converting AVI, MPEG, MPG, ASF, WMV, MOV or QuickTime into AVI(DivX, XviD, MS MPEG4, Uncompressed, Cinepak), MPEG(MPEG-1, MPEG-2, DVD/VCD/SVCD), WMV, RM, RMVB, with a very...

Alive YouTube Video Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$29.95

Alive YouTube Video Converter is a powerfull and easy to use YouTube video downloader software to download and convert YouTube videos to your PC, iPod, iPhone, PSP, Zune, Cell Phone, and more formats. Alive...

AmpleShop ® , from Amplecom Interactive eBusiness Solutions

$400.00

AmpleShop ® 2.1 is a complete shopping cart - eCommerce software solution. Featuring shopping cart software plus built in content management with WYSIWYG editor. Easy to use browser-based store building...

AppCraft - Cam Wizard , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$39.95

With CAM Wizard it's possible to set up a multiple camera CCTV audio/video surveillance system with motion detection capabilities in a matter of seconds. You can use any video device that's compatible...

AppCraft - Disk Doctors Undelete , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$49.00

Disk Doctor's Undelete is The World's Most Reliable and Fastest Undelete Software. It features an extremely easy interface and powerful functions that allows users to recover deleted and lost data. The...

AppCraft - Driver Detective , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$29.95

Fix Driver Problems With Driver Detective Vista Drivers and XP Drivers are at your fingertips when you use Driver Detective software and service. Drivers HeadQuarters is the first and only driver update...

AppCraft - ImVajra Spyware Remover , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$29.00

ImVajra Spyware Remover is multifunctional anti-spyware to protect local system and networking security. It enables you to scan every process under your local/web-service, to block and remove spyware,...

AppCraft - Safe n Sec Plus Antivirus , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$35.00

Current protection solutions (antivirus software and personal firewalls) are extremely effective at combating known threats and vulnerabilities. Antivirus applications protect users only against known...

AppCraft - Salon Calendar , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$39.95

Salon Calendar is a software tool designed specially for hair salons, beauty, manicure or aesthetic shops, tanning salons, fitness studios, wedding salons, fashion shops and ateliers, beauty centers, plastic...

AppCraft - VNCScan Enterprise Network Manager , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$59.00

What is VNC Scan (VENM)? VNCScan is a popular Network Administration tool that allows you to remotely manage all of your desktops and servers from a single location. The first version was leased in the...

Apple Iphone 5 5S Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com , from Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Apple Iphone 5 5S at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors and cables. Most...

Apple Iphone 6 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com , from Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Apple Iphone 6 at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors and cables. Most...

Apple Iphone 6 Plus Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com , from Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Apple Iphone 6 Plus at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors and...

Aquarius , from Power & Water Systems Consultants Ltd



Overview Program AQUARIUS has been developed by PWSC to simulate and optimise the operation of integrated water resource and power supply systems. It has been specifically designed to provide: detailed...

AspxCommerce , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

AspxCommerce is a platform developed by BRAINDIGIT for business houses of all scales to benefit by having their own ecommerce site. With Aspxcommerce it is easy to build and manage your ecommerce store...

AssetManage 2005 , from Liberty Street Software

$99.95

Imagine a fixed asset program with all the features you need, that costs just a fraction of other comparable software programs. AssetManage will let you streamline your fixed asset organization and record...

Audio Conferencing System , from Indosoft



We believe our conferencing platform solution provides all the features required for your audio conferencing requirements. If you have a unique feature request that you can't find included with our...

Automatic Folder and File Synchronization , from Tilana Systems Corporation



Keep your files synced so you can work wherever you like. Sync whole folders, or sync classes of files. Any file protected in the remote data center is available to sync between your computers.

Automatic Versioning , from Tilana Systems Corporation



Ever need last week's version of a file? When Tilana Reserve protects your file modifications, each saved version is preserved. Retrieve any past version in seconds.

Automation Anywhere , from Automation Anywhere, Inc.

$249.95

Automation Anywhere is an intelligent automation software for business processes & IT tasks. Automate complex tasks in minutes, without any programming. Record keyboard & mouse or create automation...

AV DVD Player-Morpher 1.5 , from AVSoft Corp.

$39.95

AV DVD Player-Morpher is the versatile DVD player software coming with a DVD player, DVD/video converter, DVD morpher, subtitle editor, VCD burner, and CD cover editor. AV DVD Player-Morpher support...

AV DVD Player-Morpher Gold 1.5 , from AVSoft Corp.

$69.95

The Gold edition of AV DVD Player-Morpher is the versatile DVD editor software that can morph movie live or to new video file. You can make new movie by adding video and audio effects and save in video...

AV MP3 Player-Morpher 3.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$34.95

AV MP3 Player Morpher Basic is all-in-one audio morphing studio for digital music and movie editing. It features most popular audio formats and CD player, ripper, converter, burner, recorder, and cover...

AV Music Morpher 3.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$49.95

AV Music Morpher is a creative one-stop audio editor software for both the most inexperienced and Pros. This is an all-in-one Digital Music Studio for creative DJ and music remix. It’s ideal for...

AV Music Morpher Gold 3.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$99.95

AV Music Morpher Gold 3.0 is the most advanced and complete music editor software for creative DJs available in its price range. special DirectX effects in real time or morph to new file. Extract/remove...

AV Voice Changer Software 4.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$29.95

Change your voice over Internet and PC Phone; Talk in male, female, teen, baby voice to have online fun in chat room; Create many voices for movie; Also change music; Record chat, phone, internet radio,...