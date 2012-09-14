|
|
|
|
|
Business Accounting Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software
Product
In today’s competitive environment, a business has specific needs and require more than a simple accounting management system. Specifically created with small and mid-sized business in mind, each...
|
|
|
|
Eventene Event Planning, from Eventene
Service
The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...
|
|
|
|
Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software, from Lucina Health
Product
The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...
|
|
|
|
Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00 - Service
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
|
|
|
|
iNfinite Answers, from 3B Dataservices Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software
If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...
|
|
|
|
iNfinite Answers, from 3B Dataservices Ltd.
Service
Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software
If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...
|
|
|
|
Know Your Day AI Behavioral Analysis, from adappt
Product
Use KnowYourDay if you want to:- Monitor & analyse daily performance of employees & teams. Activities of remote employees. Billable hours etc, all without tracking confidential information.
Features:-...
|
|
|
|
LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert, from LifeGift Technologies
$4.99 - Product
LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones.
LifeGift...
|
|
|
|
MetaProducts Revolver Internet Edition, from MetaProducts Systems
$995.00 - Product
METAPRODUCTS REVOLVER INTERNET EDITION was designed for computer forensic investigators that need to capture partial or entire Websites. Unlike other Web capturing software, RvIE not only downloads the...
|
|
|
|
Nonprofit Accounting Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software
Product
Cougar Mountain Software has deep roots in nonprofit accounting software—it’s where we began over 25 years ago and where we continue to be an industry leader.
We understand nonprofit accounting—the...
|
|
|
|
Retail / Point of Sale Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software
Product
Cougar Mountain's Point of Sale software is made with small to mid-sized operations in mind. A complete line of POS hardware is also available.
Our tightly integrated Retail/POS solutions streamline your...
|
|
|
|
SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform, from SnatchBot
$0.00 - Service
Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free
Unlimited Free Bots
Unlimited Free Messages
Unlimited Free Support
It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.
|
|
|
|
'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance, from Enventure Technologies
Service
Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste...
|
|
|
|
10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00 - Service
100% Uptime Guarantee!
Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered)
100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link
5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included
Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers
Diverse fiber...
|
|
|
|
4Diskclean Gold, from RSS Systems
$29.95 - Product
Maintain your PC performance at peak with 4Diskclean Gold which not only finds but also fixes PC problems.
Your computer speed is drastically slowed down due to unnecessary and unwanted junk files which...
|
|
|
|
4x Made Easy, from 4x Made Easy
Product
The foreign currency market (known as the FOREX) is the largest financial market in the world. Every day over $1.9 trillion dollars in currency are traded thru the spot foreign exchange market. Until recently,...
|
|
|
|
ACom3 - Enterprise Incentive Management Software, from ACTEK
Product
ACom3 is a technologically advanced and functionally rich commission and incentive compensation system. The application can be integrated to any number of front-end transactions systems to support calculation...
|
|
|
|
ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening, from TimTec Corporation
Product
A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.
|
|
|
|
Adeptia BPM Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Product
Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise Application...
|
|
|
|
Adeptia Data Transformation Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Service
Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability.
Adeptia Data Transformation Server...
|
|
|
|
Adeptia Integration Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Product
Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and partner...
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.
$15.00 - Service
Agents ( 5+)
Advanced Customization
Transfer Chat
Multiple Website Support (5)
Departmental Chat (5+)
IP Restrictions
SSL Encryptions
Customizable Audio Tune
Agent Avatar
Offline messages delivery on mail
Show/Hide...
|
|
|
|
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00 - Service
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
8 GB Ram
2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
10 TB Monthly Transfer
|
|
|
|
Advanced IP Address Calculator, from Famatech
$0.00 - Product
Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a color-coded...
|
|
|
|
Advanced IP Scanner, from Famatech
$0.00 - Product
Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner gives...
|
|
|
|
Advanced LAN Scanner, from Famatech
$0.00 - Product
Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per second!
|
|
|
|
Advanced Port Scanner, from Famatech
$0.00 - Product
Advanced Port Scanner is a small, fast, robust and easy-to-use port scanner for Win32 platform. It uses a multithread technique, so on fast machines you can scan ports very fast. Also, it contains descriptions...
|
|
|
|
Alive 3GP Video Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$29.95 - Product
Alive 3GP Video Converter is an all-in-one video converter to convert popular video to 3GP, 3G2, or MPEG-4. It supports converting DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, MP4, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG,...
|
|
|
|
|
Alive HD Video Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$34.95 - Product
Alive HD Video Converter is a powerful video converter that lets you convert HD video including m2t, m2ts AVCHD video to popular PC video formats which can be supported by Microsoft® Movie Maker, Windows®...
|
|
|
|
Alive MP4 Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$29.95 - Product
Alive MP4 Converter is a professional mp4 converter to convert popular video formats to MP4 (MPEG4). It can convert DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, RM, rmvb, 3GP, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG, VOB,...
|
|
|
|
Alive Vide Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$35.00 - Product
Alive Video Converter lets you converting AVI, MPEG, MPG, ASF, WMV, MOV or QuickTime into AVI(DivX, XviD, MS MPEG4, Uncompressed, Cinepak), MPEG(MPEG-1, MPEG-2, DVD/VCD/SVCD), WMV, RM, RMVB, with a very...
|
|
|
|
Alive YouTube Video Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$29.95 - Product
Alive YouTube Video Converter is a powerfull and easy to use YouTube video downloader software to download and convert YouTube videos to your PC, iPod, iPhone, PSP, Zune, Cell Phone, and more formats.
Alive...
|
|
|
|
AmpleShop ®, from Amplecom Interactive eBusiness Solutions
$400.00 - Product
AmpleShop ® 2.1 is a complete shopping cart - eCommerce software solution. Featuring shopping cart software plus built in content management with WYSIWYG editor. Easy to use browser-based store building...
|
|
|
|
AppCraft - Cam Wizard, from APPCRAFT Inc.
$39.95 - Product
With CAM Wizard it's possible to set up a multiple camera CCTV audio/video surveillance system with motion detection capabilities in a matter of seconds. You can use any video device that's compatible...
|
|
|
|
AppCraft - Disk Doctors Undelete, from APPCRAFT Inc.
$49.00 - Product
Disk Doctor's Undelete is The World's Most Reliable and Fastest Undelete Software. It features an extremely easy interface and powerful functions that allows users to recover deleted and lost data. The...
|
|
|
|
AppCraft - Driver Detective, from APPCRAFT Inc.
$29.95 - Product
Fix Driver Problems With Driver Detective
Vista Drivers and XP Drivers are at your fingertips when you use Driver Detective software and service. Drivers HeadQuarters is the first and only driver update...
|
|
|
|
AppCraft - ImVajra Spyware Remover, from APPCRAFT Inc.
$29.00 - Product
ImVajra Spyware Remover is multifunctional anti-spyware to protect local system and networking security. It enables you to scan every process under your local/web-service, to block and remove spyware,...
|
|
|
|
AppCraft - Safe n Sec Plus Antivirus, from APPCRAFT Inc.
$35.00 - Product
Current protection solutions (antivirus software and personal firewalls) are extremely effective at combating known threats and vulnerabilities. Antivirus applications protect users only against known...
|
|
|
|
AppCraft - Salon Calendar, from APPCRAFT Inc.
$39.95 - Product
Salon Calendar is a software tool designed specially for hair salons, beauty, manicure or aesthetic shops, tanning salons, fitness studios, wedding salons, fashion shops and ateliers, beauty centers, plastic...
|
|
|
|
AppCraft - VNCScan Enterprise Network Manager, from APPCRAFT Inc.
$59.00 - Product
What is VNC Scan (VENM)?
VNCScan is a popular Network Administration tool that allows you to remotely manage all of your desktops and servers from a single location. The first version was leased in the...
|
|
|
|
|
Apple Iphone 6 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com, from Palred Technologies Ltd
$0.10 - Product
Get different varieties of Accessories for your Apple Iphone 6 at Latestone.com for Rs.99.
We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors and cables.
Most...
|
|
|
|
|
Application Architecture, from Claricode
Service
Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.
|
|
|
|
Aquarius, from Power & Water Systems Consultants Ltd
Product
Overview
Program AQUARIUS has been developed by PWSC to simulate and optimise the operation of integrated water resource and power supply systems. It has been specifically designed to provide:
detailed...
|
|
|
|
AspxCommerce, from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution
$0.00 - Product
AspxCommerce is a platform developed by BRAINDIGIT for business houses of all scales to benefit by having their own ecommerce site. With Aspxcommerce it is easy to build and manage your ecommerce store...
|
|
|
|
AssetManage 2005, from Liberty Street Software
$99.95 - Product
Imagine a fixed asset program with all the features you need, that costs just a fraction of other comparable software programs. AssetManage will let you streamline your fixed asset organization and record...