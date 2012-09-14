PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Eventene Event Planning Eventene Event Planning, from Eventene

The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...
Game Development Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
iNfinite Answers iNfinite Answers, from 3B Dataservices Ltd.

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...
SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform, from SnatchBot
$0.00
Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free Unlimited Free Bots Unlimited Free Messages Unlimited Free Support It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance 'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance, from Enventure Technologies

Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste...
10U Colocation, Hosting 10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00
100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...
Adeptia Data Transformation Server Adeptia Data Transformation Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00
Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability. Adeptia Data Transformation Server...
Administrative Support Administrative Support, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Advanced Advanced, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.
$15.00
Agents ( 5+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (5) Departmental Chat (5+) IP Restrictions SSL Encryptions Customizable Audio Tune Agent Avatar Offline messages delivery on mail Show/Hide...
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer
Application Architecture Application Architecture, from Claricode

Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.
Assurance (AUP) Assurance (AUP), from raas-XBRL

Assurance over XBRL today is optional. The SEC does not require assurance over the XBRL being provided today, and has given companies two years' liability relief. The caveat is that filers must be able...
Board Re-engineering Board Re-engineering, from Enventure Technologies

- Conversion of boards to replace Through-hole components with SMT components - Re-engineering existing designs to handle component obsolescence - Creating design files with full manufacturing data...
BoM Cleansing BoM Cleansing, from Enventure Technologies

BoM cleansing is the task of cleansing and validating BoMs to verify the correctness and currency of the BoM content, including details like component number, manufacturer name, component description,...
Build 360 Build 360, from Kloudville Inc.

Targeted at Home Builders engaged in large scale infrastructure projects commencing at site acquisition and progressing to build, customization, sales and eventually warranty. Kloudville Build 360 supports...
Business 360-in-a-Box Business 360-in-a-Box, from Kloudville Inc.

Kloudville’s Business 360 Apps are Simple, Scalable, Customizable, Open API, and Business context process centricFull lifecycle business functionality with flexibility and simplicity of implementation...
Business Continuity Planning Business Continuity Planning, from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.
Business Intelligence and ERP Business Intelligence and ERP, from e-Brainstorm Tech

Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals
Business Process Consulting Business Process Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions

We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...
Business VPS, Hosting Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95
3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
CAD design service CAD design service, from e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd

We provide CAD/CAM design services to Automotive, Aircraft Interior, rail-coach interior and Appliance industries. We provide services on Unigraphics, Catia V4, Catia V5, Pro-E, Delcam, MasterCAM, Hypermesh,...
Caravel Caravel, from Transtools

Automatic migration from Cobol or RPG programming languages to Java
CareConnect CareConnect, from Concurro, Inc.
$15.00
Concurro provides web-based, integrated community management systems for assisted living facilities -- technology for more efficiently marketing and managing operations, while improving resident care and...
CC&B Implementation CC&B Implementation, from Lionwerx

Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...
CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle) CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle), from Lionwerx

Current Curriculum PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team. Course...
Commerce 360 Commerce 360, from Kloudville Inc.

Targeted at Wholesale Distributors engaged in handling shipments of products between suppliers and consumers. They have warehouse(s), distribution center(s) and trade in the logistics management of full...
Computer Forensics Computer Forensics, from High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge offers Digital Forensics expert service to eliminate the negative consequences and investigate cyber crime and fraud incidents.
Conference Planning Conference Planning, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Construction Project Management Software Construction Project Management Software, from Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is the most complete construction project management products on the market with more than 35 different features including: Repair Work Requests Preventative Maintenance Work Orders Proposal...
Corporate Universities Corporate Universities, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Criminal Background Checks Criminal Background Checks, from Instant Checkmate
$0.00
Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible.
CRM consulting CRM consulting, from Harris Technology

The Harris Technology Professional Services Group is committed to ensuring your CRM investment delivers business results. From design, development and deployment our group will work closely with you to...
CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds, from Discovery Data

Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...
custom programming custom programming, from jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

Custom software programming. Mainly foucused on e-commerce solutions-J2EE. Wide range of techonologies like: J2EE, Web Applications, Web Services. We can provide full software service: problem analysis,...
Customer Service Training Customer Service Training, from Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting

This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning, increase...
Data-Driven Market Insight Data-Driven Market Insight, from Discovery Data

It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the tools...
Database Creation/Cleansing/ Validation and Maintenance Database Creation/Cleansing/ Validation and Maintenance, from Enventure Technologies

The task of creating, validating and maintaining electronic component information enables a company to leverage a 'known-good' reference as a basis for all transactions, including search, selection and...
Database design and creation Database design and creation, from Claricode

Claricode designs databases for their client's projects based on its extensive medical software expertise.
Database Management Database Management, from C² Technologies, Inc.
DCMS - Warehouse Management System DCMS - Warehouse Management System, from Eclipse Systems Pvt Ltd
$0.00
Digital Magazine Publishing Digital Magazine Publishing, from iDigital Edition
$900.00
The iDigital Edition Digital Magazine format allows publishers to extend the value of their print publications online. This innovative digital publishing solution converts existing commercial “print-ready”...
Disaster Recovery Disaster Recovery, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Dissertation Editing Dissertation Editing, from Redmark Editing
$7.00
PhD Dissertation Editing Starts at $7 per page. 1 page is counted for 250 words. Editing is offered for all subjects including science, management, accounting, life sciences, sociology and engineering. For...
Document Management Solutions Document Management Solutions, from DocuSource

DocuSource is the cost-effective solution to managing paper overload. Easily capture, store, retrieve, manage, and share information across departments with our flexible, customized products. Enhance the...
Domain Name Registration Domain Name Registration, from Indichosts.net
$0.00
Register a .com .net .org domain name for $8.64/year & get lower prices as you go along. To get .com price $7.99/year today, register 5 domain names or prepay $27.00, adjustable in your domain name purchases.
Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development, from Zaidsoft
$0.00
Zaidsoft provides power packed web hosting at very low prices. Our servers are firewall protected and offer anti-Spam and anti-Virus features. We provide real-time registration of .com .net .org .info...
Drupal sites translation Drupal sites translation, from OnTheGoSystems, Inc.

Professional translation for Drupal based websites, using an automated flow that reduces management to zero. Our system makes it possible to run multilingual Drupal sites without spending any time on...
Dual Rented Billing service Dual Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs

Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...
eLearning Design & Development eLearning Design & Development, from CommLab India

Four Levels of Custom Courseware Development At CommLab, our courses fall under one of these four categories. Level I: Usually, for level 1 courses the content needs to be segregated into "need-to-know"...
Enterprise-Wide Information Systems Enterprise-Wide Information Systems, from C² Technologies, Inc.
