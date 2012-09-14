Eventene Event Planning , from Eventene



The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...

Game Development , from New Breed Games, LLC

$20.00

Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.

iNfinite Answers , from 3B Dataservices Ltd.



Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...

SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform , from SnatchBot

$0.00

Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free Unlimited Free Bots Unlimited Free Messages Unlimited Free Support It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.

'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance , from Enventure Technologies



Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste...

10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...

Adeptia Data Transformation Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00

Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability. Adeptia Data Transformation Server...

Administrative Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Advanced , from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

$15.00

Agents ( 5+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (5) Departmental Chat (5+) IP Restrictions SSL Encryptions Customizable Audio Tune Agent Avatar Offline messages delivery on mail Show/Hide...

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$229.00

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer

Application Architecture , from Claricode



Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.

Assurance (AUP) , from raas-XBRL



Assurance over XBRL today is optional. The SEC does not require assurance over the XBRL being provided today, and has given companies two years' liability relief. The caveat is that filers must be able...

Board Re-engineering , from Enventure Technologies



- Conversion of boards to replace Through-hole components with SMT components - Re-engineering existing designs to handle component obsolescence - Creating design files with full manufacturing data...

BoM Cleansing , from Enventure Technologies



BoM cleansing is the task of cleansing and validating BoMs to verify the correctness and currency of the BoM content, including details like component number, manufacturer name, component description,...

Build 360 , from Kloudville Inc.



Targeted at Home Builders engaged in large scale infrastructure projects commencing at site acquisition and progressing to build, customization, sales and eventually warranty. Kloudville Build 360 supports...

Business 360-in-a-Box , from Kloudville Inc.



Kloudville’s Business 360 Apps are Simple, Scalable, Customizable, Open API, and Business context process centricFull lifecycle business functionality with flexibility and simplicity of implementation...

Business Continuity Planning , from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions



Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.

Business Intelligence and ERP , from e-Brainstorm Tech



Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals

Business Process Consulting , from Global Integrated Solutions



We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...

Business VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$99.95

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

CAD design service , from e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd



We provide CAD/CAM design services to Automotive, Aircraft Interior, rail-coach interior and Appliance industries. We provide services on Unigraphics, Catia V4, Catia V5, Pro-E, Delcam, MasterCAM, Hypermesh,...

Caravel , from Transtools



Automatic migration from Cobol or RPG programming languages to Java

CareConnect , from Concurro, Inc.

$15.00

Concurro provides web-based, integrated community management systems for assisted living facilities -- technology for more efficiently marketing and managing operations, while improving resident care and...

CC&B Implementation , from Lionwerx



Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...

CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle) , from Lionwerx



Current Curriculum PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team. Course...

Commerce 360 , from Kloudville Inc.



Targeted at Wholesale Distributors engaged in handling shipments of products between suppliers and consumers. They have warehouse(s), distribution center(s) and trade in the logistics management of full...

Computer Forensics , from High-Tech Bridge SA



High-Tech Bridge offers Digital Forensics expert service to eliminate the negative consequences and investigate cyber crime and fraud incidents.

Conference Planning , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Construction Project Management Software , from Systemates, Inc.



Projectmates is the most complete construction project management products on the market with more than 35 different features including: Repair Work Requests Preventative Maintenance Work Orders Proposal...

Corporate Universities , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Criminal Background Checks , from Instant Checkmate

$0.00

Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible.

CRM consulting , from Harris Technology



The Harris Technology Professional Services Group is committed to ensuring your CRM investment delivers business results. From design, development and deployment our group will work closely with you to...

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds , from Discovery Data



Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...

custom programming , from jSYSCON - Java System Contractors



Custom software programming. Mainly foucused on e-commerce solutions-J2EE. Wide range of techonologies like: J2EE, Web Applications, Web Services. We can provide full software service: problem analysis,...

Customer Service Training , from Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting



This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning, increase...

Data-Driven Market Insight , from Discovery Data



It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the tools...

Database Creation/Cleansing/ Validation and Maintenance , from Enventure Technologies



The task of creating, validating and maintaining electronic component information enables a company to leverage a 'known-good' reference as a basis for all transactions, including search, selection and...

Database design and creation , from Claricode



Claricode designs databases for their client's projects based on its extensive medical software expertise.

Database Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.





DCMS - Warehouse Management System , from Eclipse Systems Pvt Ltd

$0.00



Digital Magazine Publishing , from iDigital Edition

$900.00

The iDigital Edition Digital Magazine format allows publishers to extend the value of their print publications online. This innovative digital publishing solution converts existing commercial “print-ready”...

Disaster Recovery , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Dissertation Editing , from Redmark Editing

$7.00

PhD Dissertation Editing Starts at $7 per page. 1 page is counted for 250 words. Editing is offered for all subjects including science, management, accounting, life sciences, sociology and engineering. For...

Document Management Solutions , from DocuSource



DocuSource is the cost-effective solution to managing paper overload. Easily capture, store, retrieve, manage, and share information across departments with our flexible, customized products. Enhance the...

Domain Name Registration , from Indichosts.net

$0.00

Register a .com .net .org domain name for $8.64/year & get lower prices as you go along. To get .com price $7.99/year today, register 5 domain names or prepay $27.00, adjustable in your domain name purchases.

Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development , from Zaidsoft

$0.00

Zaidsoft provides power packed web hosting at very low prices. Our servers are firewall protected and offer anti-Spam and anti-Virus features. We provide real-time registration of .com .net .org .info...

Drupal sites translation , from OnTheGoSystems, Inc.



Professional translation for Drupal based websites, using an automated flow that reduces management to zero. Our system makes it possible to run multilingual Drupal sites without spending any time on...

Dual Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs



Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...

eLearning Design & Development , from CommLab India



Four Levels of Custom Courseware Development At CommLab, our courses fall under one of these four categories. Level I: Usually, for level 1 courses the content needs to be segregated into "need-to-know"...