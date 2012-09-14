|
Annual OCD Conference, from International OCD Foundation
Service
Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This extraordinary...
$400 in WyzAnt Credit for $360, from WyzAnt Tutoring
$360.00 - Service
WyzAnt credit can be used to recieve tutoring lessons from any of the amazing tutors that WyzAnt has. When you pay $360 you will recieve $400 in credit. That's a 10% discount!
ACT, from Christina International High School
Product
CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.
Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training, from CRA, Inc.
Service
CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community and...
AP Advanced Placement Classes, from Christina International High School
Product
Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more information,...
Auditory Processing Remediation, from Anna's House, LLC
Service
Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Auditory Processing Remediation through the use of a Listening Fitness progrm (www.listeningfitness.com). Children benefit from better learning,...
College Plan, from My College Planning
$650.00 - Service
We work with families to determine the "expected family contribution" for their school. We then use a handful of the 3,500 strategies available to reduce the amount of college costs, often saving...
