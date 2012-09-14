Application Architecture , from Claricode

Service

Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions: , from Castle Group

Product

KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,” KnowledgeSync...

Business Intelligence and ERP , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals

Custom software development services , from Intelligence-Soft

$0.00 - Service

Russian offshore software development company Intelligence-Soft provides services in following areas of IT: • Application programming based upon Microsoft technologies (VC++, VB, C#, COM/ActiveX)...

Database design and creation , from Claricode

Service

Claricode designs databases for their client's projects based on its extensive medical software expertise.

dhtmlxGrid - JavaScript Grid Control , from Scand LLC

$149.00 - Product

dhtmlxGrid is flexible JavaScript grid control with powerful API. This component allows displaying, editing and sorting tabular data. AJAX mechanism of data loading adds great responsiveness to the grid...

dhtmlxMenu - customizable JavaScript menu , from Scand LLC

$49.00 - Product

dhtmlxMenu represents an excellent solution for web navigation. If you need to integrate DHTML or Javascript navigation system into your web application or web site you can do it easily with dhtmlxMenu. This...

dhtmlxTabbar , from Scand LLC

$69.00 - Product

Cross-browser, XML driven and fully configurable JavaScript tab bar provides simple but powerful solution to create dynamic tabs. You can place various content within tab pages and build intuitive tabbed...

dhtmlxTree - JavaScript Navigation Component , from Scand LLC

$99.00 - Product

dhtmlxTree is a JavaScript navigation component that helps to create a tree-based navigation system and put large amount of data in hierarchical order. Light-weight, high-performance, having clear and...

eQMS::DNA , from Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and demographic...

eQMS::LIMS , from Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information into...

GanttChart for ClearQuest 1.3. Unlimited corporate version. IBM Business partners only , from Rational Tools

$25,900.00 - Product

Description: Ad hoc planning and operational management. The module of the visualization of the ClearQuest tasks hierarchy as Gantt diagram The module is made in the form of Plug-in for IBM Rational ClearQuest...

GanttChart for IBM Rational ClearQuest , from Rational Tools

$1,640.00 - Product

Ad hoc planning and operational management. The module of the visualization of the ClearQuest tasks hierarchy as Gantt diagram The module is made in the form of Plug-in for IBM Rational ClearQuest 7.0...

Graphic Design , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's graphic designers make sure that each client's medical software application looks and feels professional.

Horizon Career , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Get Work, Offer Work and Network! Do it all at Horizon Career! HorizonCareer.com will fulfill your needs whether you are a job seeker, an employer, a recruiter or a network seeker. Our career management...

Intelligence-Soft Web-based Project Management System , from Intelligence-Soft

$295.00 - Product

Intelligence-Soft Project Management System is a web-based application, which incorporates planning, reporting and communication tools. System is intended mainly for the management of software development...

JTree - Java Tree Menu , from Scand LLC

$150.00 - Product

JTree is a multi-platform Java navigation applet that can load its content from XML and supports dynamical loading of sub-nodes. Just take your data from database or file, and JTree will display it in...

License pack «Advanced» , from Rational Tools

$18,742.00 - Product

20 licenses of GanttChart for ClearQuest 4 licenses of ProjectTracker 2 license of UML2ClearQuest 1 year advanced support * (two high-priority modifications for GanttChart for ClearQuest and ProjectTracker...

License pack «Professional» , from Rational Tools

$30,352.00 - Product

40 licenses of GanttChart for ClearQuest 8 licenses of ProjectTracker 4 license of UML2ClearQuest 1 year advanced support * (one high-priority modifications for GanttChart for ClearQuest and ProjectTracker...

License pack «Starter» , from Rational Tools

$10,992.00 - Product

10 licenses of GanttChart for ClearQuest 2 licenses of ProjectTracker 1 license of UML2ClearQuest 1 year advanced support * (one high-priority modifications for GanttChart for ClearQuest and ProjectTracker...

Mobile Solutions: , from Castle Group

Product

Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC Full-Featured CRM Solution on a Handheld Device Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC allows you to view, edit and add contact and account details, take notes, schedule...

Offshore Software Development , from Gateway TechnoLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Service

Service Offerings: Application Development, Application Management, Business Consulting, Dedicated Development Center, Legacy Systems Migration, Offshore Software Product Development, SEO Consulting, Staffing...

Offshore software development - web, application, database, mobile, pda, handheld , from Group Technologies and Exports

Service

Indian software development company providing customised / bespoke application programming, web design & development, database programming, mobile - content / software development services [ASP, DotNet...

Orieshop , from Orisys Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Product

Orieshop is an Electronic Point of Sales shopping cart system for small and medium sized business. With Orieshop you can build and manage your online store without any technical knowledge. Bundled with...

Orinet Caffe , from Orisys Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Product

Orinet cafe is a client server application which allows you to easily mange and monitor all client machines status remotely from the server in online and in real time. It has been designed primarily...

PocketPC Programming , from WebNewtons Technologies

Service

Mobile handheld devices have come a long way the last couple of years when it comes to the ...

Professional IT Services , from Sesco Information Systems Inc.

Service

Fixed price / Fixed time development As a Technology Manager, you have the choice of sourcing software development services from Vendors in two ways-Times & Material or Fixed-price/Fixed-time...

Professional Services , from eBlox, Inc.

Service

eBlox is an experienced provider of development, integration and consulting services for enterprises that employ business-critical web architectures. More businesses turn to web-based services every day...

Project Management , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's project managers make sure that each project is on time, on budget and on target. They communicate with clients to keep them informed as to exactly what is going on with their project.

Project Tracker 2.5.1. , from Rational Tools

$700.00 - Product

'ProjectTracker for MSP Server 2003 & 2007' MS Project and MSP Server and ClearQuest integration module. This tool is registered as the V.A.P-solution in IBM. State-of-art MS Project (Project Server...

ProStore4 , from eBlox, Inc.

Product

ProStore4 is the most flexible company store solution in the industry. We can handle your client's special requests and customization requirements down to the last pixel. eBlox is the premiere provider...

Quality Assurance , from Cybage Software

Service

QA Services - Remote QA Center, aligned with onsite development centre - Testing specific modules and test scenarios - Onsite QA services

Requirements Analysis , from Claricode

Service

Claricode works with its customers to make sure they build the medical software that they want. This includes figuring out what the goals of the healthcare software are and generating a list of requirements.

Sage CRM SalesLogix CRM Software Solutions , from Castle Group

Product

Sage CRM SalesLogix Sales Increase productivity by automating key aspects of the selling cycle, maximize team selling effectiveness with advanced sales tools, and make informed decisions based on accurate...

SDLC-System Development Full Life Cycle , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

SDLC includes Project Management, System Analysis and Design, Website/Software Development, Database Management, Quality Assurance Testing and Product Suppport

Software Development , from Pardus d.o.o.

$0.00 - Service

Pardus provides development teams to work on client’s projects either autonomously or as part of an existing team. By using Pardus’ Retainer Service our clients can harness the power of our...

Software Development , from Cybage Software

Service

Software Services - Customised Application Development - Product Reengineering - Product Maintainance - Product Documentation - Enterprise wide software implementation

Software Development , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's software developers have experience working with medical software. They use this knowledge to build software that meets and exceeds their customers' needs.

storeBlox , from eBlox, Inc.

Product

storeBlox is a powerful, yet amazingly affordable, web commerce solution that turns your web presence into a revenue stream. It gives you instant control over the products, pricing and content you want...

StreamSend Email Marketing Reseller Program , from EZ Publishing

Service

Brand StreamSend as your own and profit! Brand this powerful email marketing service as your own Seamlessly offer it to your clients under your own company name. Very competitive pricing model, enables...

StreamSend Email Marketing Service , from EZ Publishing

Service

The StreamSend Email Marketing service. Build and Manage High Quality Lists: List sign-up form Easy list import Automatic subscribe / unsubscribe management Confirmation of opt-in subscribers Manipulation...

The-Best-Real-Estate php real estate script , from The-best-real-estate

$119.00 - Product

The-Best-Real-Estate is a professional solution for a real estate website. Although you need only ten minutes to install, it is both easy to use and rich in the features you need. The right choice for...

TreeTable , from Scand LLC

$250.00 - Product

This Java applet combines both table (grid) view and tree view. So you can hierarchically organize your data and still have multiple columns to display not only node name, but also some properties of the...

UML2ClearQuest 3.0 , from Rational Tools

$1,200.00 - Product

The purpose of this application is to ease the process of programming ClearQuest Designer's state transitions matrix for change requests. UML2ClearQuest can export UML state charts to ClearQuest Designer,...

Usability Analysis and Design , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's Information Architects make sure that medical applications are organized to make it simple and easy to use them.

Web Design , from WebNewtons Technologies

Service

We offer custom web design/redesign services. If you are looking for a web design company to create a visually appealing,...