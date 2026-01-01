ActiveCampaign, Inc is a software development and marketing firm based in Chicago, IL. Our web-based applications and custom solutions allow small and large businesses to streamline operations while...
Andersen is an international custom software development company. Since its foundation in 2007, the company has opened 10 development centers and about 10 sales offices around the world. The company...
CTGroup Software is the ISO 9001:2000 certified company, dedicated to offshore custom software development and maintenance services for businesses of all sizes throughout the world. We specialize in...
Demerg Systems Inc. is a one-stop shop for all things IT related. We service clients from all around the world with our no-nonsense approach to providing solutions for your business. Our focus is on...
Encodex, An Offshore Software Development Outsourcing Company in India offers you the ability to leverage high quality offshore software engineering and Offshore Software Programming talent. Encodex...
EZ Publishing is an Internet technology solutions company that provides technology services and solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. EZ Publishing is the developer of the StreamSend email...
Gencosys's mission is to make comprehensive, reliable and secure computing solution available to Small and Mid-size Enterprises (SME). The on-demand, utility like service will pave way for the SME to...
Louisville, KY based I/Gear, Inc. produces software to meet varying customer needs with a common approach to connectivity, data transport, and data presentation. I/Gear products enable the deployment...
LaserSoft Infosystems Limited (LSISL), an entrepreneurial venture, was incorporated in 1986 with a view to provide complete solutions to the Banking and Financial, Healthcare Management, Supply Chain...