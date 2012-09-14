Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

3M Lead Check Swabs , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$22.95 - Product

3M™ LeadCheck™ Swabs (8 Swabs per pack) are non-hazardous and provide a rapid, sensitive and specific test for leachable lead on any surface. Get this product - certifiedkit.com/product/lead-check-instant-lead-test/

Air Quality Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$150.00 - Product

Are you or your family breathing in toxic organic chemicals from cigarettes, varnishes, paints and solvent? This Air Quality Test Kit is a library search for over 7,000 toxic compounds affecting indoor...

Asbestos Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$32.00 - Product

Check for the presence of Cancer causing asbestos fibers. This certified testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with environmentally hazardous Asbestos.

Coffee Sticks , from Revital U International

$54.99 - Product

Our Coffee Sticks come in convenient, single servings. Taking one Stick a day can help you: enjoy increased energy, improved focus and help with your weight journey. Use them at home or on the go. Take...

Disposable Lead Dust Wipe Templates , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$9.00 - Product

Take Lead Dust Wipe Samples easily with the pre-measured 1 square foot disposable template. Get this product - https://certifiedkit.com/product/disposable-lead-dust-wipe-templates/

Disposable Poly Spun Coverall with Hood & Boot- 25 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00 - Product

For protection head to toe on your next renovation project, this blue zippered front coverall is your best bet. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Spun-bond polypropylene coveralls offer cool, breathable and comfortable...

E Coli Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$42.75 - Product

Protect your family from dangerous Coliform and E. Coli Bacteria. This test kit checks for the presence AND the amount of E. Coli bacteria in water. E. coli is found is in water; human or animal feces.

EPA Renovation Repair and Painting Rule , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$67.00 - Product

Federal law requires that individuals receive certain information before renovating six square feet or more of painted surfaces in a room, for interior project, or more than twenty square feet of painted...

Fold-able Pandemic Mask N95- 10 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$20.00 - Product

Each box contains 10 individually sealed masks and are 95% effective against particulate aerosols free of oils. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Conforms to American NIOSH 42 CFR Part 84 standard as N95 class, with...

Fuel Spill Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00 - Product

This fuel spill Test kit is designed to check for the amount of Gasoline and Diesel Range Organic Compounds in soil. Dangerous levels of either of these types of compounds can threaten you in many different...

Heavy Metal Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$190.00 - Product

Check for the presence of highly toxic heavy metals in solids and liquids with Environmental Innovative Technologies’ SGL Certified heavy metal testing kit for solids and liquids. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Heavy...

Heavy Metal Toxicity Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$237.50 - Product

Exposure to high levels of toxic metals can cause severe health problems such as auto-immune diseases, nervous system damage, and various types of cancer. Check for the amount of toxic metals in soil,...

HEPA Vacuum Canister Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$329.00 - Product

This compact canister makes it exceptionally easy to move and carry around. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This HEPA vacuum canister cleaner features: HEPA filter system that captures 99.97% of dust and particles...

HEPA Vacuum Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$700.00 - Product

This HEPA vacuum is fully equipped to safely collect hazardous lead-dust generated during renovations and abatement activities. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This Nilfisk vacuum exceeds the EPA’s standards...

Lead in Dust Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00 - Product

Lead poisoning causes Nervous System damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause Liver and Kidney failure. If you suspect that your house has lead hazards, take immediate steps to reduce...

Lead in Paint, Dust, or Soil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$28.50 - Product

EIT Certified Test Kit for lead in paint, dust, or soil, single pack or 5-pack, is easy and simple to use. All tests are run by EPA approved methods PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Lead in Paint, Dust or Soil Test...

Lead in Toys Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$47.00 - Product

Check toys and other products for the presence of lead. All tests are run by ASTM approved method and meet all EPA, State and certification agencies requirements. Kit comes complete with everything needed...

Lead in Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00 - Product

Lead poisoning causes nervous system damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause liver and kidney failure. EIT Certified Test Kit for Lead in Drinking Water is easy and simple to use. PRODUCT...

Lead Safety Student Manual , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$10.00 - Product

Lead safety for remodeling, repair, and safety. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION A pocket-sized edition of the joint EPA-HUD curriculum in lead safety for remodeling, repair, and painting. Easy to carry around on...

Lead, Mold, and Asbestos Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$109.00 - Product

This combo testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with three of the most common environmental hazards. This test kit is for the analysis of one mold sample,...

Mold Information , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00 - Product

This report provides key information that will help property managers and maintenance staff understand exactly what mold is, how to detect it, prevent it, and eradicate it; including when and how to hire...

Mold Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$34.00 - Product

Our mold test kit is certified by AIHA. EIT Test Kit is easy and simple to use. Kit comes complete with everything needed to take 5 samples for the amount of mold in the home or office. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Mold...

Motor Oil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$128.25 - Product

Check the breaking point of your oil and see what metals are present that could potentially harm your engine. Good, clean oil is one of the most important fluids in a motor. You can greatly extend the...

RRP Training And Record Keeping Made Easy Combo Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00 - Product

Stay in compliance with all EPA regulations of the Renovate, Right, and Painting Rule. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This CD/DVD set combines the Record Keeping Made Easy CD and the RRP Training Program DVD in...

Smart Caps , from Revital U International

$49.99 - Product

Our Smart Caps support your daily routine by activating the best version of U! With only one capsule a day, you can begin experiencing an uplifted mood, increased physical and mental energy. Its convenient...

Smart Cocoa , from Revital U International

$49.99 - Product

revital U Smart Cocoa is the perfect drink to keep you warm this winter. Our organic raw cacao base provides a delicious chocolate taste you can enjoy, while reaping amazing benefits! At only 25 calories...

Smart Coffee , from Revital U International

$49.99 - Product

Our Coffee is designed to energize you from within. With only one scoop a day, you can begin feeling physically alert, experience better mental focus and help with your weight management. Take it as regular...

Tacky Mat 24 x 36: 60 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$65.00 - Product

This tacky mat is very effective used directly outside contained work areas to prevent dust and debris from entering a clean work area, and also to prevent dust and debris from being removed from a work...

Vibrating HEPA Vacuum Attachment , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$37.85 - Product

Vibrating HEPA vacuum attachment will fit most hoses. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This vibrating HEPA Vacuum attachment for HEPA vacuum cleaners helps increase the effectiveness of the suction by vibrating to...

Abstral , from Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.

Product

ABSTRAL® (fentanyl) sublingual tablets CII ABSTRAL® (AB-stral) sublingual tablets are used to manage breakthrough pain in adults with cancer (18 years of age and older) who are already routinely...

Acido Hialuronico , from Clinica Estetica Vicario

Service

El Acido Hialuronico se emplea en estética y debido a su gran capacidad de captación de agua para eliminar los pequeños surcos faciales alrededor de la región peribucal o arrugas...

Annual OCD Conference , from International OCD Foundation

Service

Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This extraordinary...

Assisted Living , from Windsor Healthcare

Service

Windsor Assisted Living Facilities are senior housing communities whose staff provides and/or arranges for a combination of assistance with activities of daily living, personalized support, and healthcare...

CereNate , from Source-Omega

Product

CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg dosage...

Cosmetic Dentistry , from Victory Dental

$0.00 - Service

With advances in dental materials and procedures there are many ways patients are able to improve their smile and overall health and confidence. Whether you are looking at improve a tooth or enhance your...

Dental Implants , from Helvetic Dental Clinics

Product

The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic, functional...

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$299.00 - Product

Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear, ear...

Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$499.00 - Product

This cutting-edge, digital, polarizing general examination camera is ideal for healthcare professionals and telemedicine deployments where close-up skin inspection or general examinations are required. With...

Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software , from Lucina Health

Product

The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...

Headset - Logitech h540 USB Echo Cancelling Headset , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$39.00 - Product

USB Echo Cancelling Headset Lightweight On-Ear Construction Broad Frequency Response Range – Optimal for Heart & Lung Sounds Short Unobtrusive Mic Boom Plug-and-Play USB Connection to Computer Affordable...

Hilos Tensores , from Clinica Estetica Vicario

$0.00 - Service

Los Hilos Tensores en las Clínicas Vicario Aconsejamos esta técnica más revolucionaria aparecida en los últimos años los Nuevos Hilos Tensores de PDO 3D LIFT ® con...

HILOS TENSORES , from Clinica Estetica Vicario

$0.00 - Service

Se aplicará fácilmente, con anestesia tópica o crioanestesia, sin hospitalización. Su aplicación es rápida (15/20 minutos), segura e indolora. No producen alergias...

