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Platinum Company Profiles

4-humans.org

4-humans.org

4-humans.org

CTSHealth

CTSHealth

CTSHealth is an integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of behavioral, social, and medical health services through community, outpatient and specialty foster care. We currently serve the...

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Dr. Resul Yaman is a highly skilled and professional surgeon specializing in hair transplants in Turkey. Dr. Yaman offers a lasting solution with hair surgery. He has a strong record of success for...

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice – Company Overview Compassion. Dignity. Respect. Heartstrings Pet Hospice is a privately owned, multi-state veterinary practice specializing in in-home pet euthanasia,...

Jolly Cannabis

Jolly Cannabis

Jolly Cannabis prides itself on its ability to produce top-quality cannabis products that are expertly crafted and precisely formulated to maximize the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids. The...

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Alliance. Full service Laboratories located in 11 states with the goal of having a laboratory in all 50 states wishing the next three years. Over 1500 employees performing over 4100 different...

Massive Therapeutics

Massive Therapeutics

Through community-focused commercial growing in the Caribbean, Massive Therapeutics produces medical-grade marijuana for global cannabis companies, innovating eco-friendly and customizable supply...

MindScape Retreat

MindScape Retreat

MindScape Retreat – Ibogaine Treatment Center Location: Cozumel, Mexico a peaceful island offering a safe, private, and healing environment away from the chaos of city life. What We Treat Our...

NatureKue

NatureKue

NatureKue supports our customers’ long-term health with herbal-based supplements that are rooted in traditional medicine and backed by science. We believe in promoting lasting wellness with...

PR.com

PR.com

Businesses and public figures distribute their news via PR.com's industry-leading press release distribution platform to improve brand recognition, increase visibility online and via traditional...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway helps companies engage, motivate and retain people – every day, all over the world. Partnering with over 4,000 companies in 23 countries, we empower more than 6.5 million...

Stellar Senior Living, BLLC

Stellar Senior Living, BLLC

At Stellar Senior Living, we’re a family owned and operated company, passionate about giving seniors a delightful retirement experience and their adult children peace of mind. Over the last...

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc., based in Milford, Delaware, is a manufacturer of biophoton generation devices dedicated to pioneering BioHealing technologies. It specializes in producing advanced...

Virb

Virb

About Virb Virb is the first human capital-as-a-service platform that sources, trains, and deploys new talent globally into the clinical research industry. We believe in creating opportunities for...

VirtuAssist Corp

VirtuAssist Corp

VirtuAssist is a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency that helps busy entrepreneurs and companies delegate tasks, streamline operations, and scale efficiently without the overhead of in-house...

Your Conscious Connect

Your Conscious Connect

Your Conscious Connect, 8 week Intensive Positive Communication Program yourconsciousconnect.com/ During the eight weeks you will learn the different parts of body language and communication. As...

YourGroups

YourGroups

YourGroups, the all-in-one platform for building and managing dynamic online communities.

Gold Company Profiles

Act!vate Brain & Body

Act!vate Brain & Body

An innovative brain and body fitness center where Certified Brain Health Trainers design, coach and monitor a science-based, personalized brain and body workout program based on your goals and...

Advanced Solution

Advanced Solution

advancedsolution.health

Age Well Care

Age Well Care

Age Well Care is a premium non-medical senior home care agency proudly serving families throughout Santa Barbara County — including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Carpinteria, Summerland,...

Always Responsive Home Care

Always Responsive Home Care

About Always Responsive Home Care Founded in 2010 by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski, Always Responsive Home Care is a private pay, in-home care agency delivering compassionate, client-focused...

Americare Home Health, Inc.

Americare Home Health, Inc.

https://www.americarehhinc.com/

Amvital

Amvital

AMVital Nutrition is a wellness brand that believes the key to a healthful life is the proper amount of nutrition one takes. The company is passionate about health and is dedicated to manufacturing...

Anderson & Anderson, APC

Anderson & Anderson, APC

Anderson & Anderson, APC is a global provider of Emotional Intelligence Assessments, coaching and training for physician burnout, leadership and disruptive behavior. We offer Facilitator...

Apex Infusion Pharmacy

Apex Infusion Pharmacy

Apex is a specialty infusion pharmacy dedicated to delivering high-quality, personalized infusion services to patients with complex chronic conditions. The company partners with providers, payors,...

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care is the trusted name in St. Louis and Chicago. With neighborhood home care locations nearby, you have peace of mind knowing there is always support around the corner. Our flexible...

Aurja

Aurja

Aurja's Luxury Candles Transform your space with mood, energy and atmosphere

Avendelle Assisted Living

Avendelle Assisted Living

Avendelle is a full service boutique assisted living facility. The company was originally started over 20 years ago in the Raleigh, North Carolina market and has expanded to locations throughout...

Bellemont Project

Bellemont Project

Our mission is to empower communities and their civic leaders to master e-bike safety by developing insightful education, effective enforcement, sophisticated use of behavioral psychology, and robust...

Bench International

Bench International

Bench International is celebrating 50 years as the longest-serving woman-founded executive search firm in life sciences and healthcare. Specializing in executive search, board services, talent...

Beyond Banyan

Beyond Banyan

Beyond Banyan is a Value Management Partner that helps companies prove ROI and drive measurable outcomes. Founded by C-Suite executives, commercial leaders, and buy-side experts, the firm combines...

Bond Street Auctions

Bond Street Auctions

Bond Street Auctions is a leading auction house that specializes in the sale of fine art, antiques, and collectibles. The company has a long history of success and has built a reputation for offering...

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural,...

Bravenly Global

Bravenly Global

Founded in 2020, Bravenly Global is a health and wellness company offering premium nutritional products alongside a people-first business opportunity. With a rapidly expanding network of Brand...

Burcon Chiropractic

Burcon Chiropractic

Burcon Chiropractic is the oldest Upper Cervical Specific Chiropractic Practice in West Michigan, founded in 1999, based on the work of BJ Palmer from 1931 to 1961. BJ's father started chiropractic...

Cadre Hospice

Cadre Hospice

Cadre Hospice is a multi-state provider of world-class end-of-life care, serving patients and families across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Texas, and Georgia. Founded in 2024, Cadre was built on the...

CarePrecise LLC

CarePrecise LLC

CarePrecise is a leading supplier of comprehensive, authoritative U.S. healthcare provider data. Data packages include CarePrecise Platinum containing the complete database of US. healthcare...

Clubhouse International

Clubhouse International

Clubhouse International is a global non-profit offering support and opportunities to end social and economic isolation for people living with mental illness. Clubhouse International works to...

Code 3 Search and Rescue

Code 3 Search and Rescue

Code 3 Search & Rescue is a nonprofit volunteer team available 24/7, 365 days a year to assist city, county, state, and federal agencies. We have deployed to major disasters including the Texas...

Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data Futures owns and markets the CareScope and LunchBox software...

Dishing with Patricia

Dishing with Patricia

Dishing with Patricia is a video podcast and a Daily Audio Podcast,"DAP".

Dr Kuri & Associates

Dr Kuri & Associates

Dr. Kuri & Associates is a premier bariatric surgery medical practice based in Tijuana, Mexico, specializing in weight-loss surgeries, including Gastric Sleeve, Lap-Band, and Lap-Band Revision...

Engagement Health Group

Engagement Health Group

Engagement Health Group (EHG) is a health and well-being program provider formed from Corporate Health Partners and Health Solutions. EHG serves employers across the country, from those looking to...

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), formed in 2012, and based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified household and personal...

ForTest

ForTest

Many quality products contains a story, made of research, work and attention of every single detail. ForTest is the right partner for companies looking for quality and reliability in leak testing...

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers - Bolingbrook, IL

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers - Bolingbrook, IL

Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center Bolingbrook, IL is a physical therapy franchise leading the change to transform healthcare across the whole Spectrum Of "Sick Care" To "Well...

GD (General Devices)

GD (General Devices)

GD is a Healthtech company specializing in communication solutions that help EMS and hospitals deliver simply seamless patient care. Powered by responsive innovation, GD’s user-friendly...

Good Mana

Good Mana

Good Mana® is a Hawai’i company that supports and works closely with local organic farmers. We process everything fresh in our innovative drying facility in Waimanalo. The result is the...

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech is a new startup specializing in the development of ELISA based immunodiagnostic assays and in the non-invasive detection of fungal pneumonia pathogens, headquartered in Portland,...

Companies 1 - 50 of 628